SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bailey Ricketts, a 27-year-old Fort Pierre woman, was sentenced for Bank Embezzlement on Nov. 7, according to U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell. According to the release, Ricketts was working at a bank in Fort Pierre from Aug. 2019 to Nov. 2020, during which time she knowingly transferred money into accounts belonging to herself and members of her family.

FORT PIERRE, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO