Potter County, SD

KELOLAND TV

Noem reelected; no recreational pot; holiday shopping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather. Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Winter storm moving in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
ABERDEEN, SD
SD bank employee sentenced for transferring money to self, others

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bailey Ricketts, a 27-year-old Fort Pierre woman, was sentenced for Bank Embezzlement on Nov. 7, according to U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell. According to the release, Ricketts was working at a bank in Fort Pierre from Aug. 2019 to Nov. 2020, during which time she knowingly transferred money into accounts belonging to herself and members of her family.
FORT PIERRE, SD

