This story originally appeared in i-D’s The Royalty Issue, no. 370, Winter 2022. Order your copy here. This past spring, right around the time of the release of her debut studio album, rapper Coi Leray fractured her kneecap and tore a ligament. “I was making a TikTok at my house,” Coi says, laughing over Zoom. Her voice is warm, if raspy – a product of spending twelve hours in the studio the night before we speak. A cartwheel into a split went wrong, and suddenly Coi could barely walk. “It’s fucking embarrassing,” she says. But there was no way she could stop her momentum over a broken patella. She was just getting started.

