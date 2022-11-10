ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Mashed

The Ingredient Emeril Lagasse Adds To Give His Stuffing Incredible Flavor

If we're talking traditional, turkey is usually the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving spread. It's also one of the most stressful things to cook because there are too many things that could go wrong. That is by no means a deterrent because the internet (or the good old cookbooks if you happen to have those) is abundant in turkey-making tips and tricks. You are one search away from learning how to brine your bird right or create a delicious stuffing that can make your experience rewarding. Another way to learn some tips and hacks is by taking notes from the experts.
Mashed

Skillet Mushroom Chicken Recipe

Chicken is usually the main component in many budget-friendly meals, and in this day and age, it's important to pinch those pennies wherever you can. One way to save a few bucks is to switch from expensive chicken breasts to cheaper thighs. We couldn't pinpoint why thighs typically cost less than breasts, but there's no shortage of conspiracy theories as to why on the internet.
Mashed

Beer-Braised Boneless Short Ribs Recipe

You've heard of luxuriously braised bone-in short rib recipes, but did you know that boneless short ribs are just as delicious, cheaper, and easy to make? While we miss out on the flavor of the stewed bones in the full ribs, there's an advantage to using boneless. Boneless short ribs offer the same deep, rich flavor of bone-in short ribs but can be used for saucy dishes like beef bourguignon, chili, and ragù. In this recipe from developer Michelle McGlinn, we are braising the boneless ribs into a hearty stew using rich, chocolatey porter at the base. Any porter will do, but we would recommend a deep, velvety, peppery porter for savory dishes.
12tomatoes.com

Peanut Butter Chicken with Noodles

When it comes to getting take out there are a few dishes I never order anymore. This isn’t because they aren’t tasty- on the contrary they’re so good that I had to learn how to make them at home! One of these dishes is chicken in peanut sauce with noodles (AKA peanut butter chicken). It’s got a very comforting flavor to me but when I made it home I realized that it doesn’t make all that much time or effort (which makes me love it all the more). In around a half hour you can make this hearty, flavor-packed noodle recipe, too!
Mashed

Grilled Porterhouse Steak And Creamy Mushroom Sauce Recipe

Sitting down to enjoy a hearty steak dinner is a very specific type of experience. It's luxurious, indulgent, meaty, and often happens at a steakhouse, whether it's a chain like Outback or a high-end local spot chosen to celebrate a special occasion. Going out for steak is an undeniably worthwhile experience if you're a beef lover, but the cost of all those cuts of beef can certainly add up, especially in today's inflation-filled economy. Well, we've got good news: It's quite easy to cook up a thick, savory steak at home for a fraction of the cost that you'd pay at a swanky restaurant.
macaronikid.com

Easy Slow Cooker Pork Carnitas Three Ways

I love an easy dinner and my slow cooker always helps make that happen! I'm always looking for ways to use a pork sirloin since it's always a great price and each sirloin roast usually gives us enough for two meals. And it's so easy — the roast shreds up so nicely after slow cooking all day.
techaiapp.com

A Simple + Impressive Roasted Root Vegetable Tray

We live for roasted vegetables this time of year and this tray bake from With Love From Kat’s Kat Jamieson is a great one. Kate puts under-appreciated veggies like parsnips and sunchokes centerstage, alongside a potent blend of nutrient-dense herbs. From her new book, Blended, Kat’s recipe would fit right in on your Thanksgiving table this year or make a delicious addition to your weekly meal prep!
therecipecritic.com

Peppermint Pie with an Oreo Crust

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. If you are looking for the perfect holiday dessert, then this is it! This peppermint pie with an oreo crust has all of the flavors that you want to serve your guests throughout the season. It’s creamy and delicious, and you won’t be able to stop at one slice!
Delish

One-Skillet Creamy Thai Basil Chicken

This totally delicious mashup of coconut rice and Thai basil chicken gets dinner done in one skillet and brings all the flavors of Thai cuisine you crave into your home with ingredients you can find in most grocery stores. Typically served over steamed rice, preparing Thai basil chicken with rich, creamy coconut rice is a great way to switch up the dish.
P&V

Vegan Enchilada Casserole

This vegan enchilada casserole is a dream come true. In México we also called it Pastel Azteca. And it is the perfect dish to prepare when having a family lunch or dinner. Why? Because it is so easy to make and is perfect for a speedy clean-up, leaving you more time to do other things.

