Clifton Springs, NY

Midlakes to perform 'The Importance of Being Earnest'

By Staff Reports
Daily Messenger
Daily Messenger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZP03T_0j5ZaxyM00

CLIFTON SPRINGS - Set in Victorian London, Midlakes’ next theatrical production promises to bring a "trivial comedy for serious people" to the Black Box Theatre with Oscar Wilde’s masterful "The Importance of Being Earnest."

The play features Jack Worthing (Sarah Brown) and Algernon Moncrieff (Mara Deisering), two young bachelors who create alter egos named Ernest to escape their tiresome lives while trying to win over the hearts of two women who claim to only love men named Earnest.

Hilarity, confusion, and misadventure ensue as they struggle to keep up with their stories. Director Layna Gray, a history teacher at Midlakes, selected the play for its historical popularity.

"People love looking at the Victorians," Gray said. "They’ve just got such a proper little society going on, but then all of this dark underbelly, too. Wilde does a really good job poking fun at how people in the upper classes hold themselves to this standard but then, at the same time, make all of these underhanded, manipulative moves to keep themselves sort of at the top."

Deisering and Brown are both veterans of Midlakes Theatre Experience, having appeared in "Elf: The Musical," "The Villain Wore A Dirty Shirt" and other productions. Both commented on the hilarity of the latest show.

"It’s very formal — a proper time," Deisering said of the play. "It's very dramatic but in a good way that makes it very entertaining."

While students rehearse at night or after school, Brown said she'll find other times to go over lines and figure out how to deliver those lines.

"It is something that I love," she said about theater. "It's the community of it. You make such strong bonds with (everyone) ... bonds that I don't think I’ll ever break."

The three-act production will be set on revolving flats. The first two acts will be in a drawing room with Victorian wallpaper and French doors that flip around to help reveal a garden and the final set. Period props and dress will help bring audiences back to the 1890s.

This is Gray’s first production at Midlakes. The history teacher brings technical, performance and directing experience to the Black Box stage. She graduated from SUNY Geneseo with a minor in theater, where she focused on directing.

The student cast features Sarah Brown (Jack Worthing), Mara Deisering (Algernon Moncrieff), Heather Belcher (Gwendolen Fairfax), Leia Slack (Cecily Cardew), Nikki Szalay (Lady Bracknell), Bobby Lally (Rev. Canon Chasuble), Kaylynn Judson (Miss Prism), Trip Dean (Lane/Merriman), and Claudia Polisito, Elisha Rossman and Gabe White as understudies.

Craig Deisering is the set design and technical director and Ross Gifford is lighting director. Stacy Liberati and Kristen Deisering join Gray in costume design. Publicity graphics are handled by Elisha Rossman, Mary Quinn, and Leah Newton.

The stage manager is Bella Herendeen. The set is built by Bobby Lally, Margaret Lally, Bob Belcher, Polisoto, Riley Potter, Anthony Cooper, Josh Newton, Adriana DeRuyter, Leah Newton, and others. The tech and stage crew includes Hailey Barber, T.J. Delpriore, Nauvoo Dorr, Ashlyn Knapp, Jacob Lannon, Amelia Maslyn, Carter Maslyn, Stevie Mitchelson, Jacob O'Brien, Breanna Plante, Ella Schreader, Jonah Spangenberg, and Amelia Wilkes.

Gray added that the students jumped right in from the start of rehearsals to build chemistry, make their own character decisions, and help in other ways.

"The kids have just run with it, and it is just wonderful to see," said Gray. "They work very well together."

Ticket info and showtimes

"The Importance of Being Earnest," a comedy by Oscar Wilde, will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Midlakes Black Box Theatre, 1554 Route 488, Clifton Springs.

Admission is $8; $7 for students and senior citizens. Tickets can be purchased at the Midlakes High School office, Phelps Hometown Pharmacy, Pharmacy, Local Palate, and Sandy’s Floral Gallery.

