Alicia Keys, Justin Bieber to perform at Takeoff’s funeral: report

Alicia Keys and Justin Bieber are just two of the big names expected to take to the stage at rapper Takeoff’s upcoming funeral, according to a report.

The 15-time Grammy winner will perform at the memorial, dubbed Takeoff’s “Celebration of Life,” on Friday at 12 p.m, TMZ reports. The service will be held at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, which can host up to 20,000 guests.

Takeoff, best known as one-third of the hip-hop group Migos, was shot and killed at a bowling alley last week. He was 28.

The “Bad and Boujee” rapper’s record label, Quality Control Music, said he was killed by a “stray bullet” in an altercation that escalated at a private party.

A coroner later revealed that Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, had been shot in the head and torso. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Funeral details have been kept under wraps so far, as Keys and Bieber are the only two acts reported to take to the stage.

Page Six has reached out to reps for Keys and Bieber for comment.

While Keys hasn’t directly collaborated with the late rapper in the past, she was featured at Kanye West’s Donda 2 performance in February, as was Migos.

Bieber collaborated with Migos on the tracks “What You See” and “Looking for You.”

Tickets for the memorial service instantly sold out just moments after going on sale on Tuesday. Georgia residents were granted free tickets.

Those lucky enough to pay their respects at the service will have their phones “confiscated,” TMZ previously reported.

Shortly after news of Takeoff’s death came to light, Keys rushed to Twitter to pay her respects.

Takeoff was one-third of rap group Migos, alongside Quavo and Offset.

“This is too much…. It’s like every day,” the “Fallin'” hitmaker wrote. “RIP Takeoff. Sending light to your family and loved ones. We are losing too many too soon!!”

Bieber has not commented on Takeoff’s death at this time.

It comes as Drake postponed his New York show this week in a bid to attend the memorial.

The Canadian rapper was set to perform an intimate gig at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Friday as part of SiriusXM’s Small Stages series.

“The Apollo show has been moved to allow us to pay respect to our dear friend this weekend. We have added a second date for the fans,” he wrote on social media.