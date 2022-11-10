Read full article on original website
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenRoseland, VA
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
aseaofred.com
Everything Hugh Freeze had to say following Liberty’s loss at UConn
No. 19 Liberty saw its 6-game win streak snapped on Saturday afternoon, 36-33, against the UConn Huskies. UConn becomes bowl eligibility with the win and the Flames fall to 8-2 on the season. Here is everything head coach Hugh Freeze had to say following the game, beginning with his opening statement:
tonyspicks.com
Monmouth Hawks vs Virginia Cavaliers 11/11/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Monmouth Hawks will visit John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville and meet the 18th-ranked Virginia Cavaliers on Friday at 9 PM ET. The Hawks are still looking for their first win of the season after losing the season’s opener versus the Seton Hall Pirates 52-79. Monmouth is 0-1...
tonyspicks.com
Liberty Flames vs Alabama Crimson Tide 11/11/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Liberty Flames will go head-to-head with the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 8:00 PM ET. Liberty will enter this game with a campaign record of 1-0. They lose possession of the ball 10.0 times per game, and they average 12.0 personal fouls a game as a team.
WSLS
Golden Eagles defeat Warriors in a playoff upset
RIDGEWAY, Va. – Staunton River and Magna Vista met for a Thursday night showdown in the first round of playoffs. Down 6-0 in the first, Warriors junior RB Joseph Spriggs took the handoff, went around the corner, and put his wheels on for 48-yard TD. It was 7-6 Magna Vista.
wfxrtv.com
6 Cave Spring Student Athletes sign NLI
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA(WFXR) — Six Cave Spring athletes put pen to paper and signed their national letters of intent. Peyton Horsley has signed with Concord and Trey Ludy will be heading to the NRV to play for Coach Alex Guerra and the Radford Highlanders – both will play baseball at their respective colleges. Swimmer Ava Muzzy signs with North Carolina – and lacrosse player Morgan Allardi signed with Gannon University. Then golfer Owen Bright is heading to the Division II ranks to joining Emory and Henry. While VHSL Class 3 state champion – Dylan Saunders will be taking his talents to Fairleigh Dickenson university to play basketball.
5newsonline.com
Northside vs Rogers | Football Friday Night Playoffs
The Mounties are moving on in a convincing fashion... they take the dub 31-7. (Nov. 11, 2022)
WSLS
Green Wave washes away Cougars, 34-18
NARROWS, Va. – Covington made the trek to take on the Narrows Green Wave. 6-0 Narrows made a big pass, picked off by Covington to slow down the Green Wave. Another score later, it was Narrows 14, Covington nothing, but the Cougars had the drive to play hard and leave everything on the field Thursday night.
Lynchburg, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WSLS
GOTW: Floyd County takes on Glenvar in first week of playoffs
SALEM, Va. – We’re getting set for playoffs on the high school gridiron. Nicole remnants are expected to move across the region soon, so many games are going down Thursday night – including our game of the week. The Buffaloes have a lot of positives to relish...
WSLS
Lord Botetourt secures first playoff win against Hidden Valley
DALEVILLE, Va. – The Cavaliers of Lord Botetourt were looking to make their post-season dreams all come true. A dose of power was in the forecast for LB. Lord Botetourt came out victorious 44-7.
wallstreetwindow.com
River District Golf & Social Opens In Danville, Virginia
A new business opened up today in Danville, Virginia and it’s going to be a fun one. I’m talking about River District Golf & Social. It’s a bar and a place to play golf indoors via simulation. The thing people see in only the big cities has now come to Danville at 680 Lynn St Suite C. You can find out more about it at its website www.riverdistrictgolf.com.
earnthenecklace.com
Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?
Robin Reed’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. He started his career as a meteorologist and has inspired dozens of people to enter the field. Now, Robin Reed is leaving WDBJ7 after 40 years in December 2022. This will leave a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget him. Reed’s viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
WSLS
Galax shuts out Bath County for a round one playoff win, 49-0
GALAX, Va. – It was a roundabout way to the top 1C seed for Galax this season. The Maroon Tide dropped a key Mountain Empire game to George Wythe but finished strong to win home-field throughout. It was a rainy night in Galax but that didn’t stop these guys...
chathamstartribune.com
It's stew season in Southside
The advent of autumn brings to mind favorite seasons — football, hunting and here in Southside — stew season. Specifically, Brunswick stew. This week in the Star-Tribune, there are seven notices for fundraising stew sales — so many that the paper has created a special area for them. Those hankering for a steaming bowl have no shortage of places to pick up a quart, or two.
WSLS
LIST: Veterans Day discounts, freebies and events in Central, Southwest Virginia
Many across the nation will come together on Veterans Day to honor heroes for their selfless service. While every day is a day to appreciate Veterans for all that they’ve sacrificed for this country, Veterans Day, which takes place on Nov. 11 this year, is the perfect time to do so.
Virginia’s Veterans Parade Steps Off on Saturday
The Virginia’s Veterans Parade will celebrate and recognize those who have served with a public procession featuring floats, music, and other entertainment. This year’s event will again be held in downtown Roanoke this Saturday, November 12th at 11:00 a.m. “We started this parade 13 years ago,” said Daniel Wickham, President of the Roanoke Valley Veterans […]
WSET
George Flickinger's 2022-23 Winter Weather Outlook
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Welcome to the 2022-2023 Winter Weather Outlook!. Before I begin researching, I don’t have any pre-perceived conclusions of what I will forecast. This outlook is largely created by matching our previous winter history vs future upper air and predominant surface temperature/precipitation projections. Or, more simply “pattern recognition.”
WSLS
Lynchburg National Guard armory conference room dedicated to D-Day veteran
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg National Guard’s armory command conference room was dedicated to Col. Thomas S. Dallas Sr. Thursday. Dallas was the 1st Battalion executive officer during the D-Day landing at Normandy and also commanded the Battalion through operations in Europe. The dedication was unveiled by the...
WSLS
Big changes this weekend! One more mild day before a December-like cool-down
ROANOKE, Va. – What a soggy day Veterans Day was! You’re waking up to much drier conditions on this Saturday morning as Nicole has pushed well to the north. A cold front is to our west this morning and it will spark another chance of showers by afternoon and/or evening. Ahead of the front, we’re pretty mild to get the weekend started.
chathamstartribune.com
Southern Roots opens in Chatham
Two long-time friends are bringing their southern roots to Chatham. Amanda East and Virginia Swyers have gone into business together, opening Southern Roots Hair Salon on Main Street. "I've done hair for about four years, and Swyers just started doing hair. We're best friends. So we just wanted to be...
