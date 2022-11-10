ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

aseaofred.com

Everything Hugh Freeze had to say following Liberty’s loss at UConn

No. 19 Liberty saw its 6-game win streak snapped on Saturday afternoon, 36-33, against the UConn Huskies. UConn becomes bowl eligibility with the win and the Flames fall to 8-2 on the season. Here is everything head coach Hugh Freeze had to say following the game, beginning with his opening statement:
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Golden Eagles defeat Warriors in a playoff upset

RIDGEWAY, Va. – Staunton River and Magna Vista met for a Thursday night showdown in the first round of playoffs. Down 6-0 in the first, Warriors junior RB Joseph Spriggs took the handoff, went around the corner, and put his wheels on for 48-yard TD. It was 7-6 Magna Vista.
RIDGEWAY, VA
wfxrtv.com

6 Cave Spring Student Athletes sign NLI

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA(WFXR) — Six Cave Spring athletes put pen to paper and signed their national letters of intent. Peyton Horsley has signed with Concord and Trey Ludy will be heading to the NRV to play for Coach Alex Guerra and the Radford Highlanders – both will play baseball at their respective colleges. Swimmer Ava Muzzy signs with North Carolina – and lacrosse player Morgan Allardi signed with Gannon University. Then golfer Owen Bright is heading to the Division II ranks to joining Emory and Henry. While VHSL Class 3 state champion – Dylan Saunders will be taking his talents to Fairleigh Dickenson university to play basketball.
CAVE SPRING, VA
WSLS

Green Wave washes away Cougars, 34-18

NARROWS, Va. – Covington made the trek to take on the Narrows Green Wave. 6-0 Narrows made a big pass, picked off by Covington to slow down the Green Wave. Another score later, it was Narrows 14, Covington nothing, but the Cougars had the drive to play hard and leave everything on the field Thursday night.
NARROWS, VA
High School Football PRO

Lynchburg, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Halifax County High School football team will have a game with E. C. Glass High School on November 12, 2022, 11:00:00.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WSLS

GOTW: Floyd County takes on Glenvar in first week of playoffs

SALEM, Va. – We’re getting set for playoffs on the high school gridiron. Nicole remnants are expected to move across the region soon, so many games are going down Thursday night – including our game of the week. The Buffaloes have a lot of positives to relish...
SALEM, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

River District Golf & Social Opens In Danville, Virginia

A new business opened up today in Danville, Virginia and it’s going to be a fun one. I’m talking about River District Golf & Social. It’s a bar and a place to play golf indoors via simulation. The thing people see in only the big cities has now come to Danville at 680 Lynn St Suite C. You can find out more about it at its website www.riverdistrictgolf.com.
DANVILLE, VA
earnthenecklace.com

Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?

Robin Reed’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. He started his career as a meteorologist and has inspired dozens of people to enter the field. Now, Robin Reed is leaving WDBJ7 after 40 years in December 2022. This will leave a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget him. Reed’s viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Galax shuts out Bath County for a round one playoff win, 49-0

GALAX, Va. – It was a roundabout way to the top 1C seed for Galax this season. The Maroon Tide dropped a key Mountain Empire game to George Wythe but finished strong to win home-field throughout. It was a rainy night in Galax but that didn’t stop these guys...
GALAX, VA
chathamstartribune.com

It's stew season in Southside

The advent of autumn brings to mind favorite seasons — football, hunting and here in Southside — stew season. Specifically, Brunswick stew. This week in the Star-Tribune, there are seven notices for fundraising stew sales — so many that the paper has created a special area for them. Those hankering for a steaming bowl have no shortage of places to pick up a quart, or two.
DANVILLE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Virginia’s Veterans Parade Steps Off on Saturday

The Virginia’s Veterans Parade will celebrate and recognize those who have served with a public procession featuring floats, music, and other entertainment. This year’s event will again be held in downtown Roanoke this Saturday, November 12th at 11:00 a.m. “We started this parade 13 years ago,” said Daniel Wickham, President of the Roanoke Valley Veterans […]
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

George Flickinger's 2022-23 Winter Weather Outlook

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Welcome to the 2022-2023 Winter Weather Outlook!. Before I begin researching, I don’t have any pre-perceived conclusions of what I will forecast. This outlook is largely created by matching our previous winter history vs future upper air and predominant surface temperature/precipitation projections. Or, more simply “pattern recognition.”
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg National Guard armory conference room dedicated to D-Day veteran

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg National Guard’s armory command conference room was dedicated to Col. Thomas S. Dallas Sr. Thursday. Dallas was the 1st Battalion executive officer during the D-Day landing at Normandy and also commanded the Battalion through operations in Europe. The dedication was unveiled by the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Big changes this weekend! One more mild day before a December-like cool-down

ROANOKE, Va. – What a soggy day Veterans Day was! You’re waking up to much drier conditions on this Saturday morning as Nicole has pushed well to the north. A cold front is to our west this morning and it will spark another chance of showers by afternoon and/or evening. Ahead of the front, we’re pretty mild to get the weekend started.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Southern Roots opens in Chatham

Two long-time friends are bringing their southern roots to Chatham. Amanda East and Virginia Swyers have gone into business together, opening Southern Roots Hair Salon on Main Street. "I've done hair for about four years, and Swyers just started doing hair. We're best friends. So we just wanted to be...
CHATHAM, VA

