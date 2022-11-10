Born and raised in South Vietnam Dr. Ha H. Tuong is the eldest son of parents who hail from from North Vietnam. He served in the ARVN until the conclusion of the war. Knowing what the extraction of American troops destined, he fled the country and became one of the first people to make the thousands-miles journey to the gulf of Thailand on boat. From a refugee camp in Malaysia, he moved to his new home in Minnesota where he has devoted the last 30 years to serving children and the community of Minneapolis. The war, although a hard past to talk about and understand, Dr. Tuong is eager for many to receive his message.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO