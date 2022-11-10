ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 1

Related
KOLR10 News

Firearm deer season in Missouri starts tomorrow

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Firearm deer season in Missouri is here. Here’s what you should know if you plan on heading out. The season opens 30 minutes before sunrise Saturday, Nov. 12. According to meteorological reports, that’s going to be around 6:19 a.m. The day of hunting ends 30 minutes after sunset, around 5:35 p.m. The […]
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Record Snowfall In The Area

(Farmington) Missourians woke up Saturday morning to an early snowfall. Jared Maples is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says the snowfall amounts were pretty significant in some area. The old saying is, “If you don’t like the weather in Missouri, hang around, it’ll change.”...
FARMINGTON, MO
Missourinet

K9s on the Front Line: A new leash on life for Missouri military veterans and rescue dogs (LISTEN)

Bringing military veterans and rescue dogs together – to rescue each other. That’s the mission of an organization called K9s on the Front Line Missouri. Jason Howe said his Jefferson City organization has helped about 150 veterans from all over the state since 2018. The veterans are paired with dogs who can help them with their combat-related disability, such as post-traumatic stress disorder or panic attacks.
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for their absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
MISSOURI STATE
5newsonline.com

When will the first snowflake fall in Arkansas this season?

ARKANSAS, USA — The first snowflakes to fall in Arkansas may be coming soon as a powerful cold front pushes south and hits most of the U.S. This upcoming chance will probably not accumulate, but do not be surprised if a couple snowflakes get spit out of some low clouds. There may be more chances for snow in the near future.
ARKANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Family-owned bakery known for “best desserts in Missouri”

From gooey butter cake to New York cheesecake, the Missouri Baking Company has you sweet tooth fix. MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Many people may agree that old-fashioned bakeries make some of the best desserts around. With original, secret family recipes that often go back several generations, food critics says there’s just no substitute. The website, “Only In Your State” (which features little known attractions and “the best of” from all 50 states), claims Missouri Baking Company, “makes some of the very best desserts in Missouri.” The third generation, family-owned business was also named, “one of the country’s best bakeries” by the Daily Meal. The food and beverage website ranked Missouri Baking Company number 39 out of the more than 1,400 bakeries considered.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From

I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

There’s a Big Swarm of Minor Quakes on the New Madrid in Missouri

There's no reason for alarm, but it's worth mentioning that there's currently a big swarm of minor earthquakes along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri and many have been felt. Over the past couple of days, there have been 7 measurable earthquakes along the New Madrid Fault Zone in Missouri reported by the USGS and that includes 3 that just happened Friday. The largest so far is a 3.2 magnitude quake that was recorded Friday morning. There have been two different 3.2 quakes recorded this week. Here's the map.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Earthquake Insurance Gap Grows Wider in Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) The number of Missourians living in the New Madrid earthquake zone that don’t have earthquake insurance coverage is getting larger. A new report released this week shows 60-percent of people living in the zone last year had earthquake insurance. That’s down by 49-percent since 2000. At the...
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy