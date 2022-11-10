Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri’s Gravity Hill Where You’ll Mysteriously Coast Backwards
There might be something scientific to explain this phenomenon, but I have yet to hear it. It's a place in Missouri known as Gravity Hill where your vehicle will mysteriously coast backwards...uphill. I've visited the legend of Gravity Hill near Freeman, Missouri before, but there's a new video (or at...
Firearm deer season in Missouri starts tomorrow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Firearm deer season in Missouri is here. Here’s what you should know if you plan on heading out. The season opens 30 minutes before sunrise Saturday, Nov. 12. According to meteorological reports, that’s going to be around 6:19 a.m. The day of hunting ends 30 minutes after sunset, around 5:35 p.m. The […]
This Huge Flea Market in Missouri is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of amazing deals. You never know what sort of cool items you can find.
See Why This is One of the Highest-Rated Hikes in Missouri
There are a lot of places to hike in Missouri, so if you say you've found the best one, that's really saying something. Based on online ratings, there is one hike in the Show Me State that almost constantly is rated as one of the best and there's new video to show why.
Navigation season along Missouri River to end early following low water levels
A lack of rain in Missouri is causing the navigation season along the Missouri River to end early.
Missouri’s Costliest Flood Caused by the Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Away From His Wife
In 1993, a man called James Scott intentionally breached a levee and unleashed the costliest flood in U.S. history, a major Mississippi River flood, in order to prevent his wife from returning home so he could party.
Check Out the View from Taum Sauk, the Highest Point in Missouri
Most people that haven't been to Missouri don't think of mountains when they imagine what it's like. Perhaps that should change as there are multiple videos that show how pretty it is from Taum Sauk, the highest point in Missouri. I could make an argument that the hike up Taum...
krcu.org
Going Public: Chronic Wasting Disease in Missouri's Deer, and Mandatory CWD Sampling Weekend
On this episode of 'Going Public', we speak with Missouri Department of Conservation agent, Clarissa Lee, about Chronic Wasting Disease in deer and Mandatory CWD Sampling Weekend, which is Nov. 12th and 13th. The disease is deadly among the deer population, and there is no cure. The sampling program aims...
mymoinfo.com
Record Snowfall In The Area
(Farmington) Missourians woke up Saturday morning to an early snowfall. Jared Maples is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says the snowfall amounts were pretty significant in some area. The old saying is, “If you don’t like the weather in Missouri, hang around, it’ll change.”...
Major morning backups on Interstate 44 and 55
Due to the winter weather, a major wreck happened on an icy bridge.
Did You Know One of America’s Most Scenic Trains is in Missouri?
I am a fan of iron horses aka trains. One of the highlights of my life was a narrow gauge train I rode in Colorado. But, did you know one of the most scenic train rides you can take is in Missouri?. If you Google "trains still operational in Missouri",...
Minnesota couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds state park
A couple had good fortune when they unearthed a diamond at an Arkansas state park.
Missourinet
K9s on the Front Line: A new leash on life for Missouri military veterans and rescue dogs (LISTEN)
Bringing military veterans and rescue dogs together – to rescue each other. That’s the mission of an organization called K9s on the Front Line Missouri. Jason Howe said his Jefferson City organization has helped about 150 veterans from all over the state since 2018. The veterans are paired with dogs who can help them with their combat-related disability, such as post-traumatic stress disorder or panic attacks.
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for their absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
5newsonline.com
When will the first snowflake fall in Arkansas this season?
ARKANSAS, USA — The first snowflakes to fall in Arkansas may be coming soon as a powerful cold front pushes south and hits most of the U.S. This upcoming chance will probably not accumulate, but do not be surprised if a couple snowflakes get spit out of some low clouds. There may be more chances for snow in the near future.
fourstateshomepage.com
Family-owned bakery known for “best desserts in Missouri”
From gooey butter cake to New York cheesecake, the Missouri Baking Company has you sweet tooth fix. MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Many people may agree that old-fashioned bakeries make some of the best desserts around. With original, secret family recipes that often go back several generations, food critics says there’s just no substitute. The website, “Only In Your State” (which features little known attractions and “the best of” from all 50 states), claims Missouri Baking Company, “makes some of the very best desserts in Missouri.” The third generation, family-owned business was also named, “one of the country’s best bakeries” by the Daily Meal. The food and beverage website ranked Missouri Baking Company number 39 out of the more than 1,400 bakeries considered.
What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From
I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
There’s a Big Swarm of Minor Quakes on the New Madrid in Missouri
There's no reason for alarm, but it's worth mentioning that there's currently a big swarm of minor earthquakes along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri and many have been felt. Over the past couple of days, there have been 7 measurable earthquakes along the New Madrid Fault Zone in Missouri reported by the USGS and that includes 3 that just happened Friday. The largest so far is a 3.2 magnitude quake that was recorded Friday morning. There have been two different 3.2 quakes recorded this week. Here's the map.
mymoinfo.com
Earthquake Insurance Gap Grows Wider in Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) The number of Missourians living in the New Madrid earthquake zone that don’t have earthquake insurance coverage is getting larger. A new report released this week shows 60-percent of people living in the zone last year had earthquake insurance. That’s down by 49-percent since 2000. At the...
KICK AM 1530
Quincy, IL
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kickam1530.com
Comments / 1