Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MyNorthwest.com
No. 24 UW Huskies rally late, topple No. 6 Oregon Ducks 37-34
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — UW Huskies kicker Peyton Henry got his redemption. The senior made a 43-yard field goal with 51 seconds left and No. 24 Washington snapped No. 6 Oregon’s eight-game winning streak with a 37-34 victory Saturday, dealing a blow to the Ducks’ chances for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
MyNorthwest.com
Freshman Menifield leads UW Huskies over North Florida 75-67
SEATTLE (AP) – True freshman Keyon Menifield made the most of his first collegiate start, scoring 21 points to help rally the UW Huskies to a 75-67 victory over North Florida on Friday night. UW Huskies 75, North Florida 67: Box Score. Menifield got the start after early-season injuries...
MyNorthwest.com
Revive I-5 racing weather to finish in Seattle-area
We’ve been rained-out on I-5 construction this year, but now we’re going to be chilled-out?. The forecast calls for nothing but sunshine this weekend, so you’d think this would be a perfect time to finish up the Revive I-5 southbound project in Seattle. It’s not. It’s going...
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Is King County the GOP’s nemesis?
As Danny Westneat pointed out in The Seattle Times this week, once again, it was King County that spoiled Republican chances to pick up a Senate seat. And I’ve heard that a lot over the years, the lament that “if it wasn’t for King County, we would have won easily” – the implication being that it’s unfair that a conservative candidate has to find a way to appeal to all those King County liberals.
MyNorthwest.com
All Over The Map: World War II Kirkland yearbook mystery
Billy Holmgren is a Kangaroo. He lives in Kennewick in Eastern Washington, but he’s a 1993 graduate of Lake Washington High School on Rose Hill in Kirkland. About 20 years ago, Holmgren came into possession of a 1941 yearbook from Kirkland High School – which is what Lake Washington High School was originally called when it was located in downtown Kirkland from the early 20th century to the late 1940s. Though the school moved up the hill and changed its name in 1949, Lake Washington High School kept the same mascot: Kangaroos, or Kangs for short.
MyNorthwest.com
Union president reacts to criticism over King County Sheriff’s body cam policy
King County reached a contract agreement with the union representing sheriff’s deputies Wednesday that includes the implementation of body-worn cameras, starting in 2023. The deal also contains retroactive raises for hundreds of on-staff sheriff’s deputies and a 10% pay hike next year. “It’s 6% in 2022, 10% in...
Comments / 0