Billy Holmgren is a Kangaroo. He lives in Kennewick in Eastern Washington, but he’s a 1993 graduate of Lake Washington High School on Rose Hill in Kirkland. About 20 years ago, Holmgren came into possession of a 1941 yearbook from Kirkland High School – which is what Lake Washington High School was originally called when it was located in downtown Kirkland from the early 20th century to the late 1940s. Though the school moved up the hill and changed its name in 1949, Lake Washington High School kept the same mascot: Kangaroos, or Kangs for short.

KIRKLAND, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO