Police: 1 pedestrian killed while crossing I-75 in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — One man is dead after being hit by a car while crossing I-75 in Cincinnati, police tell our news partners WCPO-TV.
>>OSHP: Union County man, 21, is killed after series of crashes on I-70 East in Clark County
Crews responded to the crash on Southbound Interstate 75 near Hopple Street around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday night.
One man was transported by rescue crews to UC Medical Center where he later died, according to WCPO.
Donjuan Glover, 35, was crossing the highway when a driver traveling on southbound on I-75 hit him, Cincinnati Police said.
The driver was hurt and excessive speed does not appear to be a factor, WCPO reports.
All lanes on Southbound I-75 at I-74 were shut down for several hours.
The crash remains under investigation.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 1