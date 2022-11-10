Police: 1 pedestrian killed while crossing I-75 in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — One man is dead after being hit by a car while crossing I-75 in Cincinnati, police tell our news partners WCPO-TV.

Crews responded to the crash on Southbound Interstate 75 near Hopple Street around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

One man was transported by rescue crews to UC Medical Center where he later died, according to WCPO.

Donjuan Glover, 35, was crossing the highway when a driver traveling on southbound on I-75 hit him, Cincinnati Police said.

The driver was hurt and excessive speed does not appear to be a factor, WCPO reports.

All lanes on Southbound I-75 at I-74 were shut down for several hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

