The battle imposed upon “House of the Dragon” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” by Hollywood may be over — for now — but Nielsen has released new findings about the habits of both shows’ streaming viewership throughout their respective first seasons that are sure to reignite the ratings “duel.” First, Nielsen released some data Thursday regarding the ages of “House of the Dragon” and “The Rings of Power” audiences, and how many people that watch one show watch the other. Per Nielsen’s findings: 35% of ‘HOTD’ viewers were aged 18-34 42% of ‘LOTR:TROP’ viewers were over 50 40% of ‘HOTD’...

2 DAYS AGO