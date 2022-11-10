ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MarketRealist

Hulu Customers Threaten to Cancel Subscriptions Amid Price Increase

The streaming service Hulu is raising its prices, and subscribers aren’t happy about it. The company has been facing backlash since the price increase was announced. Disney, which owns Hulu, announced in August that it was raising prices for Hulu as well as its Disney+ and ESPN+ streaming services. On Oct. 10, Hulu subscriptions went from $6.99 to $7.99 for ad-supported subscriptions and from $12.99 to $14.99 for ad-free subscriptions.
shefinds

Netflix Is Changing Its Password Policy And Subscribers Are Losing It

If you share a Netflix account outside of one household, take note— beginning in early 2023, the streaming service will start charging fees for password sharing, as it recently announced this month. Netflix is starting a system— as CNET reports— that will add fees for “extra member” subaccounts (when more people outside of one household use the membership). Here’s everything we know:
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 11 new AMC channels for free

Most every streaming service now offers an ad-supported plan, but some are cheaper than others. In fact, some are completely free, such as The Roku Channel, which already features over 300 free live linear television channels. That number continues to grow as well, as Roku and AMC announced on Thursday that they are expanding their partnership to bring 11 free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channels to The Roku Channel.
IndieWire

Disney+ Added a Lot of Subscribers and Lost a Lot of Money in Q4

Disney ended its 2022 fiscal year by adding 12.1 million subscribers to Disney+, bringing its overall subs tally to 164.2 million in Q4 and smashing analyst estimates. At least, it smashed those analyst estimates. Counting its other streaming services, Hulu and ESPN+, the company reached 235 million total subs — that widens the gap between Disney (overall) and Netflix, which finished the July to September quarter with 223 million global paid subscribers. Disney got to its new number at a great expense: DTC (direct-to-consumer) lost $1.5 billion in the quarter. In the previous quarter, fiscal Q3 for Disney, the core streaming service added...
Apple Insider

Hulu set to hike prices for Hulu + Live TV bundle in December

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Hulu has begun sending out emails informing customers that they will soon be paying more for its popular Hulu + Live TV bundle. "The price of Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No...
GAMINGbible

Netflix subscribers livid as fan favourite series cancelled, left on cliffhanger

News broke that Netflix has chosen to cancel Fate: The Winx Saga and fans are all worked up because the second season ended on a cliffhanger that will now never be resolved. Fate: The Winx Saga is an adaptation of Winx Club, the animated series that aired on Nickelodeon in the early '00s, for young adults. It's set in a world where magical creatures are real, and fairies enrol at a school called Alfea in order to hone their powers and fight against the threat of the Burned Ones.
The Verge

Netflix’s $6.99 per month ad tier is now live

Netflix with ads is finally here. After resisting ads in its streaming service, the company is rolling out its Netflix Basic with Ads in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the UK, the US, and on November 10th, Spain. It costs $6.99 per month in the US.
Variety

How ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘Rings of Power’ Streaming Viewership Overlaps, According to Nielsen

The battle imposed upon “House of the Dragon” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” by Hollywood may be over — for now — but Nielsen has released new findings about the habits of both shows’ streaming viewership throughout their respective first seasons that are sure to reignite the ratings “duel.” First, Nielsen released some data Thursday regarding the ages of “House of the Dragon” and “The Rings of Power” audiences, and how many people that watch one show watch the other. Per Nielsen’s findings: 35% of ‘HOTD’ viewers were aged 18-34  42% of ‘LOTR:TROP’ viewers were over 50 40% of ‘HOTD’...
wegotthiscovered.com

Disney shares take a major nosedive to lowest point in almost three years, and now people want the CEO fired

It’s not just the tech industry that performed poorly in the stock market recently. The Walt Disney Company announced that its market performance has taken a huge nosedive. According to Deadline, the company broke the news to investors with a Star Wars reference, titling its report with “These Are Not The Results You’re Looking For.” The company’s stock was at its lowest point since 2014, closing at $86.75 a share.
Decider.com

11 Best New Shows on Netflix: November 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch

Netflix is serving up plenty of delectable titles in their list of new content available this November that will make you feel thankful all month long. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving Netflix, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful November 2022 premieres are sure to have something for everyone.
TVGuide.com

The Ultimate Guide to What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and More in November 2022

Remember learning about cornucopias every November in school? This is what they were talking about. There's an abundance of good TV in this month's lineup, starting with the high-profile release of the new season of The Crown. Yellowstone fans are feasting especially well in November, with the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5 and the debut of the new Taylor Sheridan series Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone. Plus, Emily Blunt gets in on the Western action with Prime Video's The English.
thedigitalfix.com

Studio Ghibli’s Star Wars short is now streaming on Disney Plus

Earlier in the week, the animation studio Studio Ghibli, famous for its animated movies, announced that it would be teaming up with Lucasfilm and Disney Plus to create some Star Wars content. There was no information as to what the collaboration would focus on or what format it might take, although the official social media account for Studio Ghibli shared a picture of a small model of The Mandalorian‘s Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) alongside the animation studio’s legendary co-founder Hayao Miyazaki, teasing that it would involve the diminutive Jedi in some regard.

