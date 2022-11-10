Read full article on original website
SAN MARCOS — Allen Academy fought to stay in the game, but San Marcos Academy scored in the fourth quarter to clinch a 62-16 victory in the first round of the TAPPS 6-man Division II playoffs Friday night. Allen Academy’s Aidan Field ran for 93 yards and two touchdowns...
Will Hargett and A&M Consolidated are fired up for Friday. One of the Tigers’ annual goals is to open the playoffs at home, and they accomplished that by earning the top seed in District 11-5A Division I. Consol gets to play in front of its home crowd one last time this season when the Tigers host Seguin in the Class 5A Division I bi-district playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday at Tigerland Stadium.
