Tjoapack strengthens its Injectables offering with addition of pre-filled syringes assembly and packaging services
Global pharmaceutical contract packaging organisation (CPO), Tjoapack has invested in a new high-speed packaging line for pre-filled syringes and vials at its production facilities in both Europe and the US. The recently validated PFS line can pack pre-filled syringes of 1 to 5ml, with or without safety devices, and other...
Recipharm bolsters blow fill seal capabilities with Lab+
Global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Recipharm, has invested in a new high speed filling line for pre-filled syringes and cartridges at its facility in Wasserburg, Germany responding to increased customer demand in these high growth fill formats. As part of a program of recent investments and expansions across...
Five Ways to Minimize Drug Development Costs
Contributed Commentary by Jeremiah McDole, Oncology Segment Manager at Bio-Rad Laboratories. November 11, 2022 | The worldwide population is aging, and the prevalence of many diseases is on the rise, making rapid drug discovery and approval ever more critical. However, the cost of bringing a new drug to market is substantial. A 2020 study investigating the recent approval of 101 drugs found the total median cost of pivotal trials was an incredible $48 million per approval. Using newer technologies, drug companies may be able to reduce costs associated with development and ultimately enhance their odds of successful approvals by improving the efficiency of clinical trials. From bench to bedside, this article will discuss five ways drug developers can reduce their drug pipeline costs.
CD Formulation Stresses the Importance of Increased Bioavailability Excipients in Drug Formulation
Specializing in drug formulation, the highly specialized CRO service provider CD Formulation has accumulated abundant experience in the custom synthesis of increased bioavailability excipients. To meet the requirements of different drug research projects, excipients can be tailor-made in varied specifications and volumes. Recently, adding increased bioavailability excipients in drug formulations...
Structure-based Drug Design is an Essential Tool for Quicker and More Cost-Efficient Lead Discovery
As an active player in the chemical industry, Alfa Chemistry decided to combine the power of computational chemistry with drug design and synthesis. This move aims to largely enhance the overall drug discovery efficiency and open up new possibilities for the pharmaceutical industry. Fairly recently, the company launched a series of structure-based drug design (SBDD) services, showing capabilities in virtual screening, flexible target sampling, skeleton transitions, de novo design, and more.
