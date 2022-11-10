ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camarillo, CA

News Channel 3-12

11th annual Reggae on the Mountain festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Reggae on the Mountain is coming to Santa Barbara this month, after a lengthy pause due to Covid-19. The event will take place at the Live Oak Campground on November 18th to the 20th from 7.p.m to 11:30 p.m. Co-founders of the event, Brooks Ellis and Amit Gilad, are also founders The post 11th annual Reggae on the Mountain festival appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Best pastries in California? Bakery with savory and sweet treats tops a new Yelp list

The top pastry shop in California serves flaky croissants, flavorful macarons, and other sweet and savory treats, according to a new Yelp list released on Monday, Nov. 7. Yelp reviewers can’t seem to stop raving about Artelice Patisserie, a French dessert shop and bakery in Los Angeles, that was recognized as the best spot in the state for pastries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
buenaspeaks.org

The Taco Shop Mexican Kitchen knocks tastebuds away

Ventura Village welcomed a new addition in September, The Taco Shop Mexican Kitchen. The restaurant lives up to its nickname, “The Hidden Gem of Ventura”, with its modern minimalist decor and authentic menu. As soon as you enter, you are greeted by a cook or a cashier, ready...
visitventuraca.com

Where to Buy Fall Clothes in Ventura

Though the seasons don’t drastically change in Ventura like other places in the country, the fall months bring in cooler weather. But in Ventura, we do fall clothing differently. Think sunshine dress meets moody fall-time attire not bulky, big, and hard to move in. Ventura is the perfect place to achieve that fall-time beach effortless look.
VENTURA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Trejo’s Tacos opening

Taco: The Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting at Trejo’s Tacos last Tuesday, Nov. 1 with actor Danny Trejo as a live Mariachi band performed. The new restaurant, located at 316 Santa Monica Blvd, is one of several locations the actor has opened in Southern California in recent years serving up tacos and other Mexican food.
SANTA MONICA, CA
kclu.org

Well known comedian who was longtime Conejo Valley resident dies

A popular comedian who was a Conejo Valley resident for decades has died. His full name was Leo Gallagher, but he simply went by Gallagher. He performed thousands of shows over four decades. As part of his act, he would use a sledge hammer which he called the “Sledge-O-Matic” showering...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Chef Crafts Healthier Cannabis Edibles

When California voters legalized cannabis for recreational purposes in 2016, Katherine Knowlton was a culinary school grad living in San Francisco, where she worked as a food stylist and recipe developer. “I was super pumped up about cannabis becoming legal, but I couldn’t really eat any of the edibles,” said...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

A New Coming-of-Age Novel From One of Santa Barbara’s Famous Sons

Monte Schulz is the author of the Jazz Age trilogy Crossing Eden, and Down by the River, among other works. Owner of the Santa Barbara Writers Conference, Schulz, who is the eldest son of late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, the creator of Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang, wrote his coming-of-age novel, Metropolis, over a span of many years.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

Ellen DeGeneres Buys Iconic Brown-Sidney House in Bel Air

Entertainers and top-of-the-line house flippers Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have stepped back into the Los Angeles area market after focusing their efforts in Montecito for some time. The Dirt.com reports that a trust connected to the couple purchased the Brown Sydney House, which was designed by Richard Neutra, in Bel Air. This off-market deal cost the trust $29 million and the seller was hedge fund trader Adam Levinson who purchased the home from fashion designer and film director Tom Ford.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Laurene Weste | L.A. County’s Most Historic Restaurant

Our city of Santa Clarita is known for its beautiful rolling hills and rich Western heritage – which is why the Clampers came to town. The Clampers, officially known as E. Clampus Vitus, have roots in the mining towns during our state’s gold rush era. The club grew...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Mesa Home Erupts in Flames Thursday Night

The garage of a residential home in Santa Barbara's Mesa neighborhood erupted in flames on Thursday evening. Around 10:00 p.m., Santa Barbara City firefighters responded to the 200 block of Selrose Lane and discovered active flames coming from the home's garage area. Crews began an aggressive attack while checking the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

