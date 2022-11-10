Read full article on original website
L’antica Pizzeria da Michele offers authentic Naples Italian food with new Santa Barbara location
World-famous Naples original L’antica Pizzeria da Michele officially opened a beachside Santa Barbara location Wednesday for the central coast community to grab a slice. The post L’antica Pizzeria da Michele offers authentic Naples Italian food with new Santa Barbara location appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
11th annual Reggae on the Mountain festival
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Reggae on the Mountain is coming to Santa Barbara this month, after a lengthy pause due to Covid-19. The event will take place at the Live Oak Campground on November 18th to the 20th from 7.p.m to 11:30 p.m. Co-founders of the event, Brooks Ellis and Amit Gilad, are also founders The post 11th annual Reggae on the Mountain festival appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best pastries in California? Bakery with savory and sweet treats tops a new Yelp list
The top pastry shop in California serves flaky croissants, flavorful macarons, and other sweet and savory treats, according to a new Yelp list released on Monday, Nov. 7. Yelp reviewers can’t seem to stop raving about Artelice Patisserie, a French dessert shop and bakery in Los Angeles, that was recognized as the best spot in the state for pastries.
buenaspeaks.org
The Taco Shop Mexican Kitchen knocks tastebuds away
Ventura Village welcomed a new addition in September, The Taco Shop Mexican Kitchen. The restaurant lives up to its nickname, “The Hidden Gem of Ventura”, with its modern minimalist decor and authentic menu. As soon as you enter, you are greeted by a cook or a cashier, ready...
visitventuraca.com
Where to Buy Fall Clothes in Ventura
Though the seasons don’t drastically change in Ventura like other places in the country, the fall months bring in cooler weather. But in Ventura, we do fall clothing differently. Think sunshine dress meets moody fall-time attire not bulky, big, and hard to move in. Ventura is the perfect place to achieve that fall-time beach effortless look.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Trejo’s Tacos opening
Taco: The Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting at Trejo’s Tacos last Tuesday, Nov. 1 with actor Danny Trejo as a live Mariachi band performed. The new restaurant, located at 316 Santa Monica Blvd, is one of several locations the actor has opened in Southern California in recent years serving up tacos and other Mexican food.
7 L.A. Restaurants Offering Mouthwatering To-Go Thanksgiving Dinners
Enjoy Turkey Day with friends and family from home in L.A.—with all of the fixings and none of the fuss The post 7 L.A. Restaurants Offering Mouthwatering To-Go Thanksgiving Dinners appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
These 37 California restaurants just got Michelin recognition
Three dozen restaurants around California have been added to the delicious and prestigious pages of the official Michelin Guide.
kclu.org
Well known comedian who was longtime Conejo Valley resident dies
A popular comedian who was a Conejo Valley resident for decades has died. His full name was Leo Gallagher, but he simply went by Gallagher. He performed thousands of shows over four decades. As part of his act, he would use a sledge hammer which he called the “Sledge-O-Matic” showering...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Chef Crafts Healthier Cannabis Edibles
When California voters legalized cannabis for recreational purposes in 2016, Katherine Knowlton was a culinary school grad living in San Francisco, where she worked as a food stylist and recipe developer. “I was super pumped up about cannabis becoming legal, but I couldn’t really eat any of the edibles,” said...
This California City Is One Of The Best Places To Shop On Black Friday
Holidu ranked the best cities to go black Friday shopping across the country.
Frontier Toyota In Santa Clarita Sold To New Ownership
The Frontier Toyota in Santa Clarita has recently been sold to Aman Abraham, of Los Angeles after being owned by SCV resident Joe Caso since 1988. The sale of the Toyota dealership was reportedly closed on Wednesday but no details of the sale have been released. The new owner Abraham, was previously the general manager ...
Santa Barbara Independent
A New Coming-of-Age Novel From One of Santa Barbara’s Famous Sons
Monte Schulz is the author of the Jazz Age trilogy Crossing Eden, and Down by the River, among other works. Owner of the Santa Barbara Writers Conference, Schulz, who is the eldest son of late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, the creator of Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang, wrote his coming-of-age novel, Metropolis, over a span of many years.
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
Ellen DeGeneres Buys Iconic Brown-Sidney House in Bel Air
Entertainers and top-of-the-line house flippers Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have stepped back into the Los Angeles area market after focusing their efforts in Montecito for some time. The Dirt.com reports that a trust connected to the couple purchased the Brown Sydney House, which was designed by Richard Neutra, in Bel Air. This off-market deal cost the trust $29 million and the seller was hedge fund trader Adam Levinson who purchased the home from fashion designer and film director Tom Ford.
signalscv.com
Laurene Weste | L.A. County’s Most Historic Restaurant
Our city of Santa Clarita is known for its beautiful rolling hills and rich Western heritage – which is why the Clampers came to town. The Clampers, officially known as E. Clampus Vitus, have roots in the mining towns during our state’s gold rush era. The club grew...
LA’s Best Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremonies You Won’t Want to Miss
Grab your cozy jackets and head to a Christmas tree lighting ceremony that is so much more than just a few lights on a tree—from fireworks and faux snow to Grammy award winning performers—Los Angeles knows how to really jumpstart the holiday season. There is something magical about...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Mesa Home Erupts in Flames Thursday Night
The garage of a residential home in Santa Barbara's Mesa neighborhood erupted in flames on Thursday evening. Around 10:00 p.m., Santa Barbara City firefighters responded to the 200 block of Selrose Lane and discovered active flames coming from the home's garage area. Crews began an aggressive attack while checking the...
Friday Football Focus: CIF Quarterfinal Highlights
Friday Football Focus CIF Quarterfinal edition The post Friday Football Focus: CIF Quarterfinal Highlights appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Branching out: a unique festive exhibition opens in Ventura County with an All-American theme
Well, how's this for Christmas festivities with an American flavor. Over 60 Christmas trees decorated in themes to represent each US state and territory. "It's a really fun history lesson and beautifully decorated trees, " said Melissa Giller from the Ronald Reagan Library, where the exhibition starts on Friday. There’s...
Garage fire ignites in Santa Barbara home
Santa Barbara City firefighters responded the call involving a garage fire that broke out this morning. The post Garage fire ignites in Santa Barbara home appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
