Teenage Girl and 51-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead After Arlington House FireMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After a Multi-City Chase by Fort Worth PoliceMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Freeze Warning Issued for Parts of North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Police Arrest Man for Pointing Airsoft Gun at Fort Worth Elementary SchoolMark Randall HavensFort Worth, TX
Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next WeekLarry LeaseVenus, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU vs. Texas Spread Sets College Football History
The fourth-ranked TCU Horned Frogs and 18th-ranked Texas Longhorns are set to do battle in Austin on Saturday evening with Big 12 title and College Football Playoff implications in tow. Despite being a top-four team, the Horned Frogs will enter this game an underdog, and a big one at that....
saturdaytradition.com
Bevo, Texas' live mascot, makes incredible entrance on College GameDay
Bevo is not messing around early in Austin. Texas plays its biggest game of the season Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST against No. 4 TCU, looking to play upset and perhaps spring a few lucky teams into the running for the College Football Playoff at the end of the year. The Horned Frogs are undefeated on the season and looking to make a run at the final field should they keep their win streak going.
WFAA
North Texas female kicker makes school history during playoff football game
MANSFIELD, Texas — History was made Friday night on the gridiron in North Texas. Mansfield Timberview entered the playoffs undefeated with a 10-0 record, boasting an explosive offense that averaged 61 points per game. The history came, however, from its right-footed kicker who only scores one point at a time.
UT football fans will experience winter chill at Saturday’s TCU game
Fans should prepare for a very chilly night at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium as the Horns take on TCU. -- David Yeomans
ntdaily.com
Mean Green Baseball Project seeks to revive former Division I team
The 1984 season saw North Texas State University promote its club baseball team into Division I NCAA competition as the “Eagles” joined the Southland Conference. The team lasted five seasons — a legacy some former players consider to be short-lived. Rather than let the baseball program become a distant memory in the university’s history, a group of alumni has united in hopes of reviving it.
WFAA
WFAA's Friday Night Football to broadcast playoff game between Frisco Independence and Arlington Heights
FORT WORTH, Texas — It's one of the biggest games in Fort Worth ISD in recent years. And you can watch the game live on Friday Night Football, on the WFAA YouTube channel, WFAA+, or right here on WFAA.com. The Fort Worth Arlington Heights Yellow Jackets are 9-1, the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tickets for All 2022 UIL Football State Championship Games at AT&T Stadium Are Now On Sale
2022 Playoffs Schedules and Results: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A. Tickets are now on sale for all 12 high school football state championship games to be played next month at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. All 11-man and six-man football championships will be played at...
Duncanville ISD superintendent announces athletics program reassignments after massive UIL penalties
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is from a report on Oct. 31, 2022. The Duncanville Independent School District's superintendent has announced new reassignments for athletics officials following UIL penalties that included the high school boys basketball 2022 championship being stripped from the team. More than a...
Grapevine, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Grapevine. The Carroll High School - Southlake basketball team will have a game with Grapevine High School on November 11, 2022, 14:30:00.
MySanAntonio
Two historic aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
DALLAS (AP) — Two historic military aircraft collided and crashed Saturday during an air show in Dallas, exploding into a ball of flames and sending black smoke billowing into the sky. It was not clear how many people were on board. Emergency crews raced to the crash scene at...
Case dismissed against man charged in murder of ex-NBA player Andre Emmett
DALLAS — One of three men arrested in the shooting death of Andre Emmett, a former NBA player from Dallas, got his charge dismissed from the case, prosecutors said in a court filing this month. Michael Lucky faced a capital murder charge in the case, but prosecutors said "new...
'Yellowstone' is filming in this North Texas city next week
VENUS, Texas — "Yellowstone" is coming back to North Texas. Officials with the city of Venus in Johnson County confirmed the popular Western drama is filming a scene at the city's downtown square on Tuesday. Venus Mayor James Burgess posted on the Venus Express Facebook group that Yellowstone is...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
W.R. ‘Bob' Watt, Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Legend, Dies at 88
Texas legend W.R. "Bob" Watt Jr. has died. He was 88. Watt was part of the family that helped shape the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo into the iconic annual event that it has become. Officials with the stock show said Watt died peacefully Wednesday night at his Fort...
tcu360.com
TCU’s notorious car burglar arrested
TCU has experienced a rise in car burglaries this year as a result of one notorious burglar. From the beginning of August to November this year, there were 11 car burglaries on campus. Last year, there was only one during the same time period. “The burglaries did have a huge...
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar To Open In Frisco
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will soon move its Addison location to Frisco. The Texas-based bar will be opening its fifth location by the end of this year. The iconic Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar consistently brings in crowds of people ready to drink, sing and dance. But the Addison location will soon be closing. Don’t worry, it won’t close for good – the location will be moving to 6765 Winning Drive #810 in Frisco by the end of the year.
LongHorn Steakhouse Planned for Weatherford
Expertly crafted steaks and more could be available to diners in the summer of 2023.
Chili's founder set to open a new barbecue restaurant in North Texas
And this week's top stories.
Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamation
With the race for Texas Governor over, the next battle for Beto O'Rouke is court. Earlier this year, Kelcy Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm. Soon after the storm, Warren made a $1 million donation to Greg Abbott. Beto called this a quid pro quo and referenced the donation several times during his run for Texas Governor. Beto also alleged that Abbott and Warren conspired to leave the Texas power grid vulnerable in order to profit from the event.
Dallas County Judge election results: Democrat Clay Jenkins vs. challenger Republican Lauren Davis
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — The top administrative position in Dallas County was being contested this Election Day between Democratic Incumbent Judge Clay Davis and his challenger Republican Lauren Davis. Jenkins, 58, has held the office for more than a decade, first elected in 2011. He is also the chair...
fox4news.com
1 injured in shooting at Arlington bar
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are investigating a shooting at a bar early Saturday. A victim showed up at a Fort Worth hospital after a shooting at the bar near East Arkansas Lane and Highway 360. The victim told officers he was trying to break up a fight. He said...
