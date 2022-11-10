Read full article on original website
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Texas Mascot Knocks Handler’s Hat Off on ‘College GameDay’
Don’t mess with the Longhorns’ beloved mascot.
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit explains why Texas Longhorns should let RB Bijan Robinson run wild against No. 4 TCU
Texas running back Bijan Robinson is among the most talented running backs in college football, and TCU saw it firsthand last October when Robinson went for more than 200 rushing yards in a 32-27 Longhorn victory in Fort Worth. Kirk Herbstreit said he would not be surprised if Robinson has another big day against the No. 4 Horned Frogs (9-0) Saturday with the way Robison is executing of late.
Look: Video Of Texas' Live Mascot Going Viral This Morning
On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Austin, Texas ahead of a massive Big 12 showdown. No. 4 TCU is ready to put its undefeated record to the test against the Texas Longhorns. Despite being the No. 4 team in the country, the Horned Frogs are more than a touchdown underdog.
TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
Sporting News
Why does Gary Patterson coach at Texas? Tracing TCU legend's switch to Longhorns
Gary Patterson is the all-time winningest coach at TCU. He has a statue on campus. He led the program through four conferences in 22 seasons with the Horned Frogs. Now he'll be on the other sideline when No. 4 TCU takes on No. 18 Texas on Saturday. Patterson is on the Longhorns' staff as a special assistant to head coach Steve Sarkisian. Patterson will be on the sideline for Saturday's game, too.
UT football fans will experience winter chill at Saturday’s TCU game
Fans should prepare for a very chilly night at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium as the Horns take on TCU. -- David Yeomans
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Friday Football: LBJ vs Elgin
LBJ starts the playoffs with the bar extremely high. Two years ago, the Jags lost in the state semis and last season they fell in the state championship game. Coach Jamahl Fenner and his program will accept only one ending this year.
MySanAntonio
Two historic aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
DALLAS (AP) — Two historic military aircraft collided and crashed Saturday during an air show in Dallas, exploding into a ball of flames and sending black smoke billowing into the sky. It was not clear how many people were on board. Emergency crews raced to the crash scene at...
These donut shops ranked among best in Texas & US: report
How many of your out there can truly say that donuts make you go nuts? Well, if you're living in the state of Texas there are a couple of cities that are not only home to some of the best in the state, but in the country as well.
Dripping Springs clobbers Manor 69-14 to win bi-district title in 1st 6A playoff game
Both teams have Division I recruits and potent offenses. For the Mustangs, Quentin Joyner is bound for Southern California and is one of Central Texas' most prolific running backs, and for the Tigers, Baylor-bound quarterback Austin Novosad has been piling up yards through the air all year.
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
New Plant Coming To Killeen, Texas From South Korean Business
Recently, it seems like businesses around the world have noticed that the growth of Central Texas could be beneficial to them. Most recently, a distillery in Waco was just purchased by London company, which you can read about here. But what about companies that bring business into the state?. Recently,...
'Yellowstone' is filming in this North Texas city next week
VENUS, Texas — "Yellowstone" is coming back to North Texas. Officials with the city of Venus in Johnson County confirmed the popular Western drama is filming a scene at the city's downtown square on Tuesday. Venus Mayor James Burgess posted on the Venus Express Facebook group that Yellowstone is...
texasstandard.org
Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities
One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
Texas ice cream shop ranked 5th best in the country for 2022: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you remember the first time you ever tried ice cream? Was it one of the most important moments of your life? These are the questions you need to answer before you move on to try one of the top ice cream shops in the country.
fox7austin.com
Low-level marijuana possession decriminalized in San Marcos, 4 other Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - The proposal to decriminalize marijuana possession, in low amounts, won big in San Marcos. More than 80% responded to the call made by an advocacy group called Mano Amiga. Tuesday night, members celebrated the victory. Among those at the party was the group’s Right to Justice Coordinator Elle Cross.
Chili's founder set to open a new barbecue restaurant in North Texas
And this week's top stories.
This Texas City Is The Most Festive City In The US
Thumbtack ranked the most festive cities in the US ahead of the holiday season.
happi927.com
Um…wow. I guess they like Elon.
The owners of cryptocurrency firm Elon GOAT Token are big fans of Twitter’s new owner, and they’ve put their money where their mouth is. The company has spent $600k to create a 30-foot-long monument to Elon Musk in the form of the billionaire’s head on the body of a goat and riding a rocket.
Study: Austin bakery serves up the best bread in Texas
"Garlic bread is my favorite food. I could honestly eat it for every meal." Us too Scott Pilgrim. Us too.
