ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit explains why Texas Longhorns should let RB Bijan Robinson run wild against No. 4 TCU

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is among the most talented running backs in college football, and TCU saw it firsthand last October when Robinson went for more than 200 rushing yards in a 32-27 Longhorn victory in Fort Worth. Kirk Herbstreit said he would not be surprised if Robinson has another big day against the No. 4 Horned Frogs (9-0) Saturday with the way Robison is executing of late.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Look: Video Of Texas' Live Mascot Going Viral This Morning

On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Austin, Texas ahead of a massive Big 12 showdown. No. 4 TCU is ready to put its undefeated record to the test against the Texas Longhorns. Despite being the No. 4 team in the country, the Horned Frogs are more than a touchdown underdog.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
FORT WORTH, TX
Sporting News

Why does Gary Patterson coach at Texas? Tracing TCU legend's switch to Longhorns

Gary Patterson is the all-time winningest coach at TCU. He has a statue on campus. He led the program through four conferences in 22 seasons with the Horned Frogs. Now he'll be on the other sideline when No. 4 TCU takes on No. 18 Texas on Saturday. Patterson is on the Longhorns' staff as a special assistant to head coach Steve Sarkisian. Patterson will be on the sideline for Saturday's game, too.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

FOX 7 Friday Football: LBJ vs Elgin

LBJ starts the playoffs with the bar extremely high. Two years ago, the Jags lost in the state semis and last season they fell in the state championship game. Coach Jamahl Fenner and his program will accept only one ending this year.
ELGIN, TX
MySanAntonio

Two historic aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — Two historic military aircraft collided and crashed Saturday during an air show in Dallas, exploding into a ball of flames and sending black smoke billowing into the sky. It was not clear how many people were on board. Emergency crews raced to the crash scene at...
DALLAS, TX
US105

New Plant Coming To Killeen, Texas From South Korean Business

Recently, it seems like businesses around the world have noticed that the growth of Central Texas could be beneficial to them. Most recently, a distillery in Waco was just purchased by London company, which you can read about here. But what about companies that bring business into the state?. Recently,...
KILLEEN, TX
WFAA

'Yellowstone' is filming in this North Texas city next week

VENUS, Texas — "Yellowstone" is coming back to North Texas. Officials with the city of Venus in Johnson County confirmed the popular Western drama is filming a scene at the city's downtown square on Tuesday. Venus Mayor James Burgess posted on the Venus Express Facebook group that Yellowstone is...
VENUS, TX
texasstandard.org

Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities

One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
TEXAS STATE
happi927.com

Um…wow. I guess they like Elon.

The owners of cryptocurrency firm Elon GOAT Token are big fans of Twitter’s new owner, and they’ve put their money where their mouth is. The company has spent $600k to create a 30-foot-long monument to Elon Musk in the form of the billionaire’s head on the body of a goat and riding a rocket.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy