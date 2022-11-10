ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

SEC: Border rivals Alabama, Mississippi meet in West matchup

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
A look at Week 11 in the Southeastern Conference:

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 10 Alabama (7-2, 4-2, No. 9 CFP) at No. 11 Mississippi (8-1, 4-1, No. 11 CFP).

Now in third place and likely out of contention in the West Division, Alabama is a half-game behind the Rebels and favored in this one. The Tide has won six straight against its border rival and the past five by an average margin of 58-22. Alabama’s two losses have come by a total of four points, including last week’s 32-31 overtime loss at No. 6 LSU. They still feature a formidable duo in Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young (2,234 yards passing, 19 touchdowns) and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (seven sacks). Ole Miss have the SEC’s No. 3 offense at nearly 495 yards per contest and its No. 4 scoring outfit at 37.4 points. QB Jaxson Dart (1,911 yards, 14 TDs) and freshman back Quinshon Judkins (664 yards, four TDs) are the main weapons. The Rebels allow 378 yards and 21 points per game but must step up their game against a Crimson Tide unit that can score and is hungry to bounce back from losing to the Tigers.

BEST MATCHUP

No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 6-0) at Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3)

Georgia cooled off then-No. 2 Tennessee in last week’s 27-13 showdown and must slow another high-octane scheme in MSU’s pass-oriented Air Raid. Record-setting MSU junior Will Rogers (323.6 yards per game ) leads the SEC in passing but faces the SEC’s stingiest defense in yardage allowed (256.6 yards) and scoring (10.78 points). Georgia QB Stetson Bennett (289.6) is next and looks to follow up an all-around performance against the Volunteers featuring 247 yards and two TDs passing along with a 13-yard scoring run.

IMPACT PLAYER

Georgia senior kicker Jack Podlesny shares the SEC scoring lead with 92 points and ranks sixth nationally. He has made all 44 extra point attempts and 16 of 18 field goals. That included three PATs and both field goal tries against Tennessee, including 38-yarder. Podlesny has converted 51 of 61 FGs in his career and ranks sixth all-time at Georgia with 306 points.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Florida rushed 50 times for 291 yards against Texas A&M, both season highs. ... Georgia racked up six sacks against Tennessee after totaling just 10 in the previous eight games. The Volunteers had allowed just 13 coming in. ... Auburn freshman quarterback Robby Ashford rushed for season highs of 108 yards and two touchdowns in the 39-33 overtime loss at Mississippi State. ... LSU’s OT win over then-No. 6 Alabama provided consecutive home victories over ranked opponents for the first time in Tigers history.

UPSET ALERT

No. 7 LSU (7-2, 5-1, No. 7 CFP) must avoid a trap to stay on the playoff radar when it visits Arkansas (5-4, 2-3) on Saturday in the Battle for the Golden Boot. The host Razorbacks seek consecutive wins over the Tigers for the first time since 2014-15 and look to become bowl eligible for the third year in a row. LSU is favored by 3 according to FanDuel.com Sportsbook.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

The Associated Press

de Laura leads Arizona to road upset over No. 9 UCLA 34-28

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Jayden de Laura accounted for three touchdowns and had his fifth 300-yard passing game of the season as Arizona upset ninth-ranked UCLA 34-28 Saturday night, snapping an eight-game road losing streak against ranked teams. “That was a big win for the program. It meant a lot,” coach Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s first road win over a Top 10 team since it defeated No. 2 Oregon in 2014. “That was a fun game. It was pretty good to hold that team to 28 points. That is one of the top five offenses in college football.” Zach Charbonnet rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns for the Bruins (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12), whose chances of making the Pac-12 title game took a big hit. “We ran into a good quarterback. He extended plays like no one we played this year and even since we’ve been here (in 2018). The plays he made running around were the difference in the game,” said UCLA coach Chip Kelly of de Laura’s play.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

No. 15 UNC tops Wake Forest to secure ACC title-game spot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — No. 15 North Carolina didn’t squander its first chance to clinch a trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. Noah Burnette kicked a 33-yard field goal with 2:12 left and UNC’s defense came up with key fourth-quarter stops to beat Wake Forest 36-34 on Saturday night, a win that claimed the league’s Coastal Division title.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Associated Press

No. 24 Washington rallies late, topples No. 6 Oregon 37-34

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Peyton Henry got his redemption kick. The senior made a 43-yard field goal with 51 seconds left and No. 24 Washington snapped No. 6 Oregon’s eight-game winning streak with a 37-34 victory Saturday, dealing a blow to the Ducks’ chances for a spot in the College Football Playoff. In 2018, Henry had a chance to beat the Ducks but his 37-yard field-goal attempt on the final play in regulation was wide right and Oregon went on to win 30-27 in overtime. “That (miss) is always in the back of the mind, especially because when people think of me they think of that kick. So hopefully they remember me for this kick,” he said.
EUGENE, OR
The Associated Press

Top-ranked Georgia cruises to 45-19 win at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — No. 1 Georgia is going to the SEC championship game. Stetson Bennett and company just keep rolling along. Bennett threw for three touchdowns, and undefeated Georgia beat Mississippi State 45-19 on Saturday night. “I’m really proud of our team. When you go on the road in the SEC in an environment like this at night, there’s tremendous adversity and our guys responded again and again,” coach Kirby Smart said. “Our guys kept responding and competing.”
STARKVILLE, MS
The Associated Press

Travis leads No. 25 Florida State past Syracuse 38-3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Travis was unstoppable, and Florida State’s imposing defense stopped Syracuse in its tracks. Travis threw for three touchdowns, caught a scoring pass and ran for another score, and No. 25 Florida State beat reeling Syracuse 38-3 on Saturday night, the Orange’s fourth straight loss. “He’s a really good quarterback and embraces what we lay out. He did a great job executing the offense. It was an awesome performance,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said. “We wanted to make a statement and they made a great statement.” It was the last conference game for Florida State (7-3, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which has won three straight since a midseason skid and last week overwhelmed Miami 45-3. Syracuse (6-4. 3-3) lost its second straight at home and it was ugly. The Orange notched just nine first downs to 25 for FSU, were 1 of 11 on third-down conversion attempts, and were outgained 420-160, and the defense was on the field for more than 36 minutes for the third straight game.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Associated Press

Green, Holani help Boise St. beat Nevada 41-3

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Taylen Green passed for a touchdown and ran for another score in the first quarter, George Holani finished with 17 carries for 115 yards and two TDs to help Boise State beat Nevada 41-3 Saturday night. Ashton Jeanty added 73 yards rushing — including a 6-yard touchdown — on eight carries for Boise State (7-3, 6-0 Mountain West Conference). Green connected with Billy Bowens for a 31-yard touchdown about 2 minutes into the game and capped a seven-play, 80-yard drive with a 9-yard TD run that made it 14-0 with 14 seconds left in the first quarter. Holani broke multiple tackles on his way to a 49-yard scoring run early in the second and scored on a 9-yard run that made it 31-3 with 5:44 left in the third quarter. Toa Taua led Nevada (2-8, 0-6) with 103 yards rushing on 16 carries.
BOISE, ID
The Associated Press

Hardy puts up 14, UTEP takes down New Mexico State 67-64

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Tae Hardy’s 14 points helped UTEP defeat New Mexico State 67-64 on Saturday. Hardy shot 5 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line for the Miners (1-1). Ze’Rik Onyema added 13 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor, and he also had seven rebounds. Mario McKinney Jr. went 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 10 points. Xavier Pinson led the Aggies (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, four assists and two steals. Deshawndre Washington added 18 points and 12 rebounds for New Mexico State. In addition, Issa Muhammad finished with eight points. UTEP plays Tuesday against Sul Ross State at home, while New Mexico State visits New Mexico on Saturday.
EL PASO, TX
The Associated Press

Gulbranson's 3 total TDs help Oregon St. beat Cal 38-10

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State’s Ben Gulbranson threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score, and the Beavers’ defense turned in another strong performance in a 38-10 victory Saturday night over California. Oregon State (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12) got a 55-yard punt return for a touchdown from Anthony Gould, and did enough offensively to control the game with 362 total yards. Damien Martinez had his fourth consecutive 100-yard rushing game with 105 yards on 23 carries. Gulbranson completed 15 of 23 passes for 137 yards, and is 4-1 since replacing Chance Nolan as the Beavers’ starting quarterback. Oregon State is guaranteed of having a winning season for the second consecutive year.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Associated Press

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Tide out; Fab frosh; Ducks can't close

No reason to hedge anymore: Alabama is out of the College Football Playoff race. The 10th-ranked Crimson Tide beat No. 11 Mississippi, but all that did was clinch the SEC West for No. 7 LSU, which beat Arkansas earlier Saturday to eliminate Alabama. Without a path to the Southeastern Conference championship game, the slim chance Alabama had to reach the CFP for the eighth time in its nine-year history is now none. No. 6 Oregon (8-2) also saw its playoff hopes coming crashing down in a frantic and frustrating final four minutes against No. 24 Washington, the first of two Pac-12 upsets Saturday night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Associated Press

Murray State drubs Lindsey Wilson College 90-53

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — D.J. Burns finished with 20 points and nine rebounds, Rob Perry scored 18 and Murray State cruised to a 90-53 victory over NAIA-member Lindsey Wilson College on Saturday night. Burns sank 7 of 8 shots from the floor for Murray State (1-1). Perry made all four of his 3-point attempts. Jacobi Wood added 13 points and five assists for the Racers, while Quincy Anderson scored 10 with four assists. Murray State shot 57.6% from the floor (34 of 59) and buried 9 of 15 from 3-point range. Payton Cundiff led the Blue Raiders with 10 points off the bench.
The Associated Press

Williams, Auburn hold on for 13-10 victory over Texas AM

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Carnell Williams entered the postgame interview room shoeless and clutching a game ball. Jarquez Hunter and Tank Bigsby each rushed for 121 yards and Williams’ Auburn team held on for a 13-10 victory over Texas A&M Saturday night, in a battle of teams tied for last in their division. It was the Tigers’ second game under their interim coach, who admitted he was “scared as a puppy” in his debut. Game 2 ended with a win and a Gatorade bath for Williams, drenching him and his shoes on a chilly night. “I let them know I was scared, like I need y’all,” he said. “I’ve never done this.”
AUBURN, AL
The Associated Press

Legas, Tyler Jr. lead Utah State to 41-34 win over Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Cooper Legas threw three touchdown passes — including one to Calvin Tyler Jr., who finished with 25 carries for 113 yards and a TD — to help Utah State beat Hawaii 41-34 Saturday night. Legas completed 16 of 25 for 238 yards with no interceptions for Utah State (5-5, 4-2 Mountain West Conference). On the Aggies’ second offensive play from scrimmage, Legas hit tight end Josh Sterzer for a 68-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown that made it 7-0 about 4 minutes in and they led the rest of the way. Legas added second-quarter touchdown passes of 16 yards to Broc Lane and 35 yards to Tyler that made it 24-10 at halftime, Tyler scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter and — after Brayden Schager threw a 31-yard TD pass to Caleb Phillips that trimmed Hawaii’s deficit to 34-24 — Ike Larsen returned an interception 36 yards for a touchdown to give the Aggies a 17-point lead.
LOGAN, UT
The Associated Press

Healy leads Southern Utah past St. Katherine 91-48

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Cameron Healy had 15 points in Southern Utah’s 91-48 victory over St. Katherine on Saturday. Healy was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) for the Thunderbirds (2-1). Tevian Jones scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Martel Williams went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points. JD Lloyd-Watson led the Firebirds in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Bryan Baptiste added 10 points and two steals for Saint Katherine. In addition, Bryan Romero finished with eight points. Southern Utah’s next game is Monday against Bethesda (CA) at home. Saint Katherine visits Long Beach State on Saturday.
CEDAR CITY, UT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

