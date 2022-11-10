Dixa Discover Unlocks the Power of Customer Service Data to Drive Growth

COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022--

Dixa, the conversational customer service platform, announces Dixa Discover, a new analytics suite to help businesses leverage customer service data to make better business decisions. Dixa Discover combines agent performance data, customer insights, quality assurance, and business insights in a powerful new suite of analytics tools. As a no-code solution, it’s easy to use and democratizes data access across the organization.

Data is for everyone

“We didn’t want to create a complicated tool that makes customers put on an explorer hat and go out hunting for relevant data,” says Rob Krassowski, CPO at Dixa. “Most analytics offerings on the market are too complex for the majority of people that would benefit. Dixa Discover brings insightful and actionable discoveries directly to customers. You shouldn’t need a degree in data science or experience writing SQL queries to be able to leverage data to make better business decisions.”

Dixa’s new analytics suite includes tools for service agents, team leads, managers, and business stakeholders, delivering the right level of data access to team members throughout the company — while ensuring that organizations have a single source of truth for making business decisions.

Customer service data drives better business decisions

In a study of more than 1,000 business executives conducted by consulting firm PwC, organizations that were highly data driven are three times more likely to report improvements in decision making than those that do not use data effectively.

CS data can be used for more than just improving the CS function, or driving workforce efficiency. Customer support communications provide unvarnished and candid information about a company’s product and service offerings, such as the fit of a particular garment, a pesky bug within a software product, or problems with a specific delivery provider making timely deliveries. With thousands of customer contacts every day, CS departments are treasure troves of conversational insight — if that data can be analyzed effectively.

“Dixa has been a game-changer for us when it comes to data-backed decision-making. We can now see the true LTV of our different customer segments, the cost per contact in our different markets, and even run tests looking at different acquisition channels and various onboarding journeys,” says Harriet Treadwell, Customer Love Director at Butternut Box.

