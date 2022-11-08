Read full article on original website
Twins Rumored To Have Been Killed By Older BrotherStill UnsolvedWillow Creek, CA
HSU Alumna Spotlight: Viviana Mora '02Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On SouthwesternHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
New Degree at HSU: Social Work AdministrationHardin-Simmons UniversityArcata, CA
Beach Hazards Statement
Don’t be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean. DESCRIPTION. * WHAT…Large unexpected waves...
(VIDEO) HUMBOLDT OUTDOORS: Ray Olson Takes a Peek at the Timber Heritage Association’s Future Railroad Museum in Samoa
Self-taught documentarian Ray Olson is back with another edition of his eclectic local travel series “Humboldt Outdoors.”. In today’s episode, Olson takes us on a tour of the Timber Heritage Association’s up-and-coming rail and logging museum on the Samoa Peninsula. “The Humboldt County-based Timber Heritage Association has...
OBITUARY: Doris Norine (Wahlund) Fridley, 1923-2022
Doris Norine (Wahlund) Fridley passed away November 7 at Granada Rehab and Wellness Center in Eureka. She was 99 years young. Doris was born to John and Norine (Etter) Wahlund on September 6, 1923 and lived her entire life between Frank Street and Ohio Street in Eureka. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Robert and her sister Marjorie (Wahlund) Baker.
(VIDEO) Ferndale’s Ryan Farmer Takes First Place in World Championship Street Luge Competition in Argentina
Did you know the world’s No. 1 downhill street luge competitor lives right here in Humboldt County?. Ferndale resident Ryan Farmer took first place in the men’s finals for downhill street luge in the 2022 World Skate Games World Championships in Argentina this week, making him the top competitor in the world.
OBITUARY: Karen Christine ‘Kaycee’ Hoffman Benninghoven, 1946-2022
Karen Christine “Kaycee” Hoffman Benninghoven sadly passed away on October 31, 2022, at the age of 75 in Eureka from heart failure. Kaycee, originally of Indiana, was the second of three children and grew up on her family’s farm where they raised beagles, chickens and pigs. Her childhood nickname was Happy, because she was full of joy. After high school she joined the US Navy and soon meet her husband of 50 years, Theodore Benninghoven. She was honorable discharged from the Navy after becoming pregnant with their first of three daughters. They spent many of their years in the Navy overseas in Guam and Hawaii. They later retired to Eureka to be close to family where she was a resident for over 32 years.
