Lindsay Lohan Makes Her Acting Comeback in 'Falling for Christmas'

We are in a renaissance people! No, we aren't talking about The Renaissance of Europe in the 15th and 16th centuries, although the art we are about to get may as well be Michelangelo. We kid, we kid. OK, we're only kind of kidding. Article continues below advertisement. Jokes aside,...
Check Out These Original Holiday Movies Coming to Netflix in 2022!

It's the most wonderful time of the year! The holiday season is officially here, which means it's time to start breaking out the decorations, stringing lights, and watching feel-good movies next to a roaring fire. Well, the fire is not necessary, but it certainly sets the mood. With December 25th...
Lindsay Lohan Quietly Married Her Now-Husband in 2022 — Who's the Lucky Guy?

It isn't a secret that child star Lindsay Lohan had a rough go in the mid-2000s. According to Us Weekly, she "appeared in court more than 20 times amid her substance abuse struggles from 2007 to 2012." But we aren't here to discuss The Parent Trap actress's overanalyzed downfalls; in fact, we're here to celebrate how well she appears to be doing in 2022.
Meagan Good Chicly Blooms in 3D Rose Dress & Strappy Heels at Ebony Power 100

Meagan Good turned heads as she arrived for the 2022 Ebony Power 100 at the Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Oct. 30. The “Day Shift” actress wore a satin black Kamilla Purshie strapless dress that featured a hot pink inseam that followed into a rose design that captured the torso of the gown. The fitted dress also featured a high slit. The satin gown is from the designer’s spring 2022 couture collection. Good paired the dress with long sheer black gloves. Adding sparkles to the look, Good accessorized with oversized diamond studs designed by Anabela Chan. As for her footwear, the actress...
Who Is Still With Kody on 'Sister Wives'? Gwendlyn Brown Spills the Tea

Season 17 of Sister Wives has offered fans closer look at the events surrounding Christine Brown divorcing Kody Brown and leaving polygamy for good. Although fans knew about the split back in November 2021, based on what has been shown on the TLC, Christine clearly made the right decision. Now, viewers are curious how Kody and his remaining three wives are faring — especially because things have been rocky with Janelle and non-existent with Meri for quite some time.
Justin Chambers’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Exit Still Hurts for Fans

For understandable reasons, folks would like to brush over the year 2020. The tumultuous year marked a global pandemic, political unrest, and many WTF moments in between. Though the world dealt with multiple real-world catastrophes, Grey’s Anatomy fans received Earth-shattering news at the top of 2020. That January, actor Justin Chambers announced his departure as Dr. Alex Karev.
'Survivor' Viewers Demand to Know What's Going on With James's Voice

Eight episodes into Survivor 43, we’re finally getting to know the contestants more intimately. There are only 10 contestants left to vie for the million dollar prize, and one of those contestants is James Jones. James is considered one of the frontrunners to win it all thanks to his strong alliance with Karla and his people skills that ingratiated him in with the other tribes.
Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'He's Never Been Happier'

Chris Evans has a new title and a new love interest! Just days after People named him 2022's Sexiest Man Alive, ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. According to ET's source, the two have been together for over a year. "They...
Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o Makes Fabulous Outfit Change on the Red Carpet

Watch: Lupita Nyong'o Shares How Wakanda Forever Honors Chadwick Boseman. Lupita Nyong'o proved two looks are always better than one. The Oscar winner made a jaw-dropping appearance at the Mexico premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Nov. 9, dazzling the red carpet in two custom Jonathan Cohen designs. And...
Jason Momoa shares cute video of daughter Lola teaching him a Dua Lipa dance

Jason Momoa knows how to bust a move. On Friday, Nov. 11, Momoa, 43, shared two behind-the-scenes videos of his 15-year-old daughter, Lola, teaching him and his "Slumberland" co-star Marlow Barkley her choreographed dance. The trio looked like they had a fun time dancing along to Dua Lipa's 2020 hit...
80 Happy Sunday Quotes for a Beautiful, Positive Day!

Sunday. For some people, it’s a day to rise and shine early, put on their Sunday best and worship the Lord for all their blessings. Other folks spend a Sunday morning lazing about in pajamas, a cup of coffee in one hand and a book or newspaper in the other. Are you a Sunday bruncher who is making your way through the city’s hippest eateries? Or do you spend the day cooking for a big, family dinner later in the evening?
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

