Season 17 of Sister Wives has offered fans closer look at the events surrounding Christine Brown divorcing Kody Brown and leaving polygamy for good. Although fans knew about the split back in November 2021, based on what has been shown on the TLC, Christine clearly made the right decision. Now, viewers are curious how Kody and his remaining three wives are faring — especially because things have been rocky with Janelle and non-existent with Meri for quite some time.

1 DAY AGO