FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Sunnyvale, CA
The first thing you will notice on the list of the 15 best restaurants in Sunnyvale is the diversity of the cuisine available. If you are a cultural foodie, you will have a wonderful time sampling the best restaurants in Jefferson. From Turkish BBQ at Mangal, where you can also...
KSBW.com
This is what RSV looks like on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — As pediatric hospital beds in the Bay Area near capacity, more kids are visiting Central Coast emergency rooms with respiratory symptoms. Following a nationwide trend, respiratory cases including the flu, cold and Respiratory Syncytial Virus are surging across the central coast. Hospitals on the Central Coast...
Student Lookout: Manresa pastries, monarch butterflies and Santa Cruz donuts that aren't Ferrell's
Hello all, and welcome to another edition of Student Lookout, your weekly scoop on all things Santa Cruz. This week's edition shares with you monarch butterflies, vintage fare at the vintage fair, and donuts.
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Glaum’s Egg-cellent farm stand, a Michelin miss and fall wine events
Want to stay on top of the latest local food news? I send text alerts every time I publish a story. And you can text me back! Share your thoughts, send tips and give feedback. Sign up for texts from me. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed! And check out all my recent work here.
montereycountyweekly.com
In uncertain times, we can help chart a path toward prosperity for our community through local philanthropy.
Each year Monterey County Gives! is launched in a unique economic or cultural environment. Who knew in 2019 that 10 weeks after the close of the campaign we’d all be sheltering in place?. MCGives! 2020 took place in the thick of the pandemic—pre-vaccines—and uncertainty was the prevailing mood. Families...
Mail has been arriving to parts of San Jose in the middle of the night
Some South Bay postal workers have been out delivering well into the night.
The Almanac Online
Dessert destinations: New cakes, patisserie and pastry-forward coffee shops abound
As the weather takes a turn for the chillier and nightfall hits earlier, the Peninsula has come through for locals with a number of new outposts offering innovative baked goods and sweets, from cardamom croissants at Menlo Park's Canteen to mille-crepe cakes at Los Altos' Lady M; from petit fours at Lavender 'n Cream to ube pandesals and barfi at K&B Cafe.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville native leads San Jose mayoral race
Watsonville-raised Matt Mahan is favored to become the next mayor of America’s 10th largest city. The San Jose city councilman’s lead over Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez grew slightly Wednesday, to 4,766 votes, as ballot counting at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office proceeded at a snail’s pace.
montereycountyweekly.com
What’s in a tortilla?
Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, inevitably hungry after reading the food story that appears in this week’s print edition of the Weekly. This story, like the business it is about, was built on a tortilla—as in, the humble tortilla was Editor Sara Rubin’s entry way to the story. And for good reason.
Santa Cruz Election 2022: The latest on winners, losers and races that are still too close to call
With the latest results released at 4 p.m. on Friday by the Santa Cruz County Clerk's office, more than half of the votes are now in. The count continues with the next results released Monday afternoon. For now, here's what we know about the likely winners, and the relatively few races that are still too close to call.
Press Banner
Ambient Photonics Picks Scotts Valley For First Facility
A startup aiming to conquer the world with new technology that delivers a steady stream of solar power—even in even low light situations—has selected a former Fox Factory manufacturing plant in Scotts Valley as the site of its first production line. In a ceremony on Nov. 3, Ambient...
montereycountyweekly.com
Robert Rivas will be the next speaker of the California Assembly.
Robert Rivas, who was elected on Tuesday to his third term in the California Assembly, will become California's next Speaker of the Assembly. It is a critical and powerful role in Sacramento, and one that Rivas' Democratic colleagues unanimously voted him into yesterday, Nov. 10, just two days after Election Day.
actiontourguide.com
Where Does 17-Mile Drive Start and Finish?
17-Mile Drive has a few primary entrances at the Pacific Coast Highway, in Carmel, and in Pacific Grove. The drive is open to visitors through each of these entrances with a toll of $11.25 per vehicle, although the toll will be refunded if you choose to eat at one of Pebble Beach’s many restaurants during the 17-Mile Drive tour. The entrance from the PCH is the most common since most visitors to the area took State Route 1 to get there, but we actually recommend entering through Pacific Grove and exiting through Carmel if you get the chance. However, every entrance will take you to the same stops along the way, so don’t worry too much about how you get to 17-Mile Drive.
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Salinas Valley farmers hit by lettuce virus
A virus spread by insects is causing widespread damage to lettuce crops in the Salinas Valley, the renowned Salad Bowl that provides more than one-half of America’s lettuce. According to growers and researchers, impatiens necrotic spot virus, or INSV, is ravaging lettuce fields in the region that normally accounts for $1.2 billion in annual lettuce production.
NBC Bay Area
Woman Reports Finding Election Ballots in Ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains
The United States Postal Service and the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters are investigating after a woman reported finding a bag stuffed with valid and completed Santa Clara County ballots in a ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The ballots reportedly ended up in a torn bag off Sugarloaf...
Kevin Reed's radical ride: Legendary anti-hero of Santa Cruz surf, skate scene getting his belated due
Born into a troubled home life, the Santa Cruz legend dubbed 'Mr. Radical' threw himself full speed into the natural playgrounds that surrounded him in the 1970s and 80s. His acumen and fearlessness gave him early notoriety, but he says that fame, fortune and accolades were never what he sought. Nonetheless, he was inducted into the Skateboarding Hall of Fame on Thursday night. He and his wife drove to the ceremony in the van they live in near Steamer Lane.
The Almanac Online
Revamped former President Hotel in Palo Alto to offer rooftop bar and cafe
A rendering of the President's Terrace rooftop bar planned at the Graduate Palo Alto hotel set to open in December. Courtesy Graduate Palo Alto. Graduate Palo Alto, the luxury hotel resulting from the controversial renovation of Palo Alto's historic President Hotel (formerly apartments), is set to open a cafe and a rooftop bar next month.
Home-sale prices fall in 3 Bay Area cities: study
(KRON) — The median price of a home sale nationwide was $359,250 in the weeks between Oct. 10 and Nov. 6, according to a new report from Redfin. That marks a 3.2 percent increase from that range in 2021, but in some cities, the average home price went down in the last year. Redfin said […]
NBC Bay Area
Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?
Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
Fox5 KVVU
Woman accused of killing California psychiatrist reaches plea deal
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The former model accused of killing a California psychiatrist has reached a plea deal, according to court records. Kelsey Turner pleaded guilty to second degree murder via an Alford plea on Nov. 9, court records show. An Alford plea is when a suspect doesn’t admit to guilt but concedes that there is enough evidence to convict. She will face 10 to 25 years in prison.
