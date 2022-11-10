Peace and privacy at the end of a cul-de-sac in the desirable Rancho San Antonio. This 4bed/3bath home is situated on the ideal ridge-line setting to capture the wide-ranging mountain, canyon, ocean, and sunset views while surrounded by mature landscaping and plentiful oak trees. Soaring ceilings and massive windows throughout the home create an abundance of natural light. Ideal for indoor/outdoor living, the floor plan separates into two wings w/ 2 bedrooms and living area on each side, while the large kitchen and atrium take spotlight in the center. The Southwest facing deck is perfect for lounging and enjoying the natural ambiance. The generous backyard is a blank slate begging to be reimagined w/ a pool and/or potential ADU. Situated nearby parks, trails, shopping, and only minutes t downtown or the beach makes it easy to experience the best of Santa Barbara! Located in the coveted Mountain View School District!

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO