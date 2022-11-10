ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11th annual Reggae on the Mountain festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Reggae on the Mountain is coming to Santa Barbara this month, after a lengthy pause due to Covid-19. The event will take place at the Live Oak Campground on November 18th to the 20th from 7.p.m to 11:30 p.m. Co-founders of the event, Brooks Ellis and Amit Gilad, are also founders The post 11th annual Reggae on the Mountain festival appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
signalscv.com

Laurene Weste | L.A. County’s Most Historic Restaurant

Our city of Santa Clarita is known for its beautiful rolling hills and rich Western heritage – which is why the Clampers came to town. The Clampers, officially known as E. Clampus Vitus, have roots in the mining towns during our state’s gold rush era. The club grew...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kclu.org

Well known comedian who was longtime Conejo Valley resident dies

A popular comedian who was a Conejo Valley resident for decades has died. His full name was Leo Gallagher, but he simply went by Gallagher. He performed thousands of shows over four decades. As part of his act, he would use a sledge hammer which he called the “Sledge-O-Matic” showering...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
visitventuraca.com

Where to Buy Fall Clothes in Ventura

Though the seasons don’t drastically change in Ventura like other places in the country, the fall months bring in cooler weather. But in Ventura, we do fall clothing differently. Think sunshine dress meets moody fall-time attire not bulky, big, and hard to move in. Ventura is the perfect place to achieve that fall-time beach effortless look.
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Mesa Home Erupts in Flames Thursday Night

The garage of a residential home in Santa Barbara's Mesa neighborhood erupted in flames on Thursday evening. Around 10:00 p.m., Santa Barbara City firefighters responded to the 200 block of Selrose Lane and discovered active flames coming from the home's garage area. Crews began an aggressive attack while checking the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

A New Coming-of-Age Novel From One of Santa Barbara’s Famous Sons

Monte Schulz is the author of the Jazz Age trilogy Crossing Eden, and Down by the River, among other works. Owner of the Santa Barbara Writers Conference, Schulz, who is the eldest son of late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, the creator of Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang, wrote his coming-of-age novel, Metropolis, over a span of many years.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
foxla.com

Adopters wanted as 50+ animals face euthanasia

LOS ANGELES - Animal rescue groups are sending out urgent pleas for potential adopters for unwanted animals at the Southeast Area Animal Control Authority, where more than 50 animals are in danger of euthanasia due to overcrowding. SEAACA was formed in 1975 to serve Downey, Norwalk and Pico Rivera, but...
DOWNEY, CA
kclu.org

Search continues for Ventura County woman who disappeared under alarming circumstances

A Ventura County woman is missing, and there's a lot of concern surrounding her disappearance. Emily Castillo came home to the Simi Valley apartment she shared with her sister Rachel Thursday night to find no one there. But, there was what police called a substantial amount of blood around the apartment. And, the missing 25-year-old's keys, phone, and car were all there.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
stupiddope.com

Former Steve McQueen Beach House on the Malibu Real Estate Market

Malibu’s Victoria Point served as a place of escape for actor Steve McQueen, and his family during the 1970s, before fame had spilled over onto every part of the landscape. The family sold the house in 2020, and the beach house has undergone modernization since then, making it ready for its new owner.
MALIBU, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Ynez Official Identified Among January 6 Mob

A Santa Barbara–based “sedition hunter,” a member of an online group of amateur sleuths who help the FBI identify members of the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, has collected video evidence of a North County elected official and her husband trespassing into the Capitol building during the riot.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

4599 Camino Del Mirasol, Santa Barbara, CA 93110

Peace and privacy at the end of a cul-de-sac in the desirable Rancho San Antonio. This 4bed/3bath home is situated on the ideal ridge-line setting to capture the wide-ranging mountain, canyon, ocean, and sunset views while surrounded by mature landscaping and plentiful oak trees. Soaring ceilings and massive windows throughout the home create an abundance of natural light. Ideal for indoor/outdoor living, the floor plan separates into two wings w/ 2 bedrooms and living area on each side, while the large kitchen and atrium take spotlight in the center. The Southwest facing deck is perfect for lounging and enjoying the natural ambiance. The generous backyard is a blank slate begging to be reimagined w/ a pool and/or potential ADU. Situated nearby parks, trails, shopping, and only minutes t downtown or the beach makes it easy to experience the best of Santa Barbara! Located in the coveted Mountain View School District!
SANTA BARBARA, CA

