11th annual Reggae on the Mountain festival
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Reggae on the Mountain is coming to Santa Barbara this month, after a lengthy pause due to Covid-19. The event will take place at the Live Oak Campground on November 18th to the 20th from 7.p.m to 11:30 p.m. Co-founders of the event, Brooks Ellis and Amit Gilad, are also founders The post 11th annual Reggae on the Mountain festival appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
signalscv.com
Laurene Weste | L.A. County’s Most Historic Restaurant
Our city of Santa Clarita is known for its beautiful rolling hills and rich Western heritage – which is why the Clampers came to town. The Clampers, officially known as E. Clampus Vitus, have roots in the mining towns during our state’s gold rush era. The club grew...
kclu.org
Well known comedian who was longtime Conejo Valley resident dies
A popular comedian who was a Conejo Valley resident for decades has died. His full name was Leo Gallagher, but he simply went by Gallagher. He performed thousands of shows over four decades. As part of his act, he would use a sledge hammer which he called the “Sledge-O-Matic” showering...
Frontier Toyota In Santa Clarita Sold To New Ownership
The Frontier Toyota in Santa Clarita has recently been sold to Aman Abraham, of Los Angeles after being owned by SCV resident Joe Caso since 1988. The sale of the Toyota dealership was reportedly closed on Wednesday but no details of the sale have been released. The new owner Abraham, was previously the general manager ...
visitventuraca.com
Where to Buy Fall Clothes in Ventura
Though the seasons don’t drastically change in Ventura like other places in the country, the fall months bring in cooler weather. But in Ventura, we do fall clothing differently. Think sunshine dress meets moody fall-time attire not bulky, big, and hard to move in. Ventura is the perfect place to achieve that fall-time beach effortless look.
L’antica Pizzeria da Michele offers authentic Naples Italian food with new Santa Barbara location
World-famous Naples original L’antica Pizzeria da Michele officially opened a beachside Santa Barbara location Wednesday for the central coast community to grab a slice. The post L’antica Pizzeria da Michele offers authentic Naples Italian food with new Santa Barbara location appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
These 37 California restaurants just got Michelin recognition
Three dozen restaurants around California have been added to the delicious and prestigious pages of the official Michelin Guide.
Garage fire ignites in Santa Barbara home
Santa Barbara City firefighters responded the call involving a garage fire that broke out this morning. The post Garage fire ignites in Santa Barbara home appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Mesa Home Erupts in Flames Thursday Night
The garage of a residential home in Santa Barbara's Mesa neighborhood erupted in flames on Thursday evening. Around 10:00 p.m., Santa Barbara City firefighters responded to the 200 block of Selrose Lane and discovered active flames coming from the home's garage area. Crews began an aggressive attack while checking the...
Noozhawk
Plan for Mini Hotel in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone Sparks Parking Debate
Henry Courtemanche grew up in Santa Barbara, and a few years ago he bought a small property in Santa Barbara's Funk Zone. The commercial building at 42 Helena Ave. had been a fish processing site. By the time Courtemanche got involved, the one-story property was empty and abandoned. He cleaned...
Santa Barbara Independent
A New Coming-of-Age Novel From One of Santa Barbara’s Famous Sons
Monte Schulz is the author of the Jazz Age trilogy Crossing Eden, and Down by the River, among other works. Owner of the Santa Barbara Writers Conference, Schulz, who is the eldest son of late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, the creator of Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang, wrote his coming-of-age novel, Metropolis, over a span of many years.
kclu.org
Branching out: a unique festive exhibition opens in Ventura County with an All-American theme
Well, how's this for Christmas festivities with an American flavor. Over 60 Christmas trees decorated in themes to represent each US state and territory. "It's a really fun history lesson and beautifully decorated trees, " said Melissa Giller from the Ronald Reagan Library, where the exhibition starts on Friday. There’s...
foxla.com
Adopters wanted as 50+ animals face euthanasia
LOS ANGELES - Animal rescue groups are sending out urgent pleas for potential adopters for unwanted animals at the Southeast Area Animal Control Authority, where more than 50 animals are in danger of euthanasia due to overcrowding. SEAACA was formed in 1975 to serve Downey, Norwalk and Pico Rivera, but...
SEAACA Dealing With Critical Influx of Unwanted Animals
Animal rescue groups are sending out urgent pleas for potential adopters for unwanted animals at the Southeast Area Animal Control Authority, where more than 50 animals are in danger of euthanasia due to overcrowding.
kclu.org
Search continues for Ventura County woman who disappeared under alarming circumstances
A Ventura County woman is missing, and there's a lot of concern surrounding her disappearance. Emily Castillo came home to the Simi Valley apartment she shared with her sister Rachel Thursday night to find no one there. But, there was what police called a substantial amount of blood around the apartment. And, the missing 25-year-old's keys, phone, and car were all there.
Surfer pulled from ocean at Guadalupe Beach pronounced dead
Various emergency response teams including Santa Barbara County Fire and Goleta Fire Departments were on the scene of a surfer rescue at Guadalupe Beach around 9:30 a.m. The post Surfer pulled from ocean at Guadalupe Beach pronounced dead appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
stupiddope.com
Former Steve McQueen Beach House on the Malibu Real Estate Market
Malibu’s Victoria Point served as a place of escape for actor Steve McQueen, and his family during the 1970s, before fame had spilled over onto every part of the landscape. The family sold the house in 2020, and the beach house has undergone modernization since then, making it ready for its new owner.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Ynez Official Identified Among January 6 Mob
A Santa Barbara–based “sedition hunter,” a member of an online group of amateur sleuths who help the FBI identify members of the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, has collected video evidence of a North County elected official and her husband trespassing into the Capitol building during the riot.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for Santa Barbara County’s first mobile market
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the public to a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate Route One Farmers Market launching Santa Barbara County’s First Mobile Market.
Noozhawk
4599 Camino Del Mirasol, Santa Barbara, CA 93110
Peace and privacy at the end of a cul-de-sac in the desirable Rancho San Antonio. This 4bed/3bath home is situated on the ideal ridge-line setting to capture the wide-ranging mountain, canyon, ocean, and sunset views while surrounded by mature landscaping and plentiful oak trees. Soaring ceilings and massive windows throughout the home create an abundance of natural light. Ideal for indoor/outdoor living, the floor plan separates into two wings w/ 2 bedrooms and living area on each side, while the large kitchen and atrium take spotlight in the center. The Southwest facing deck is perfect for lounging and enjoying the natural ambiance. The generous backyard is a blank slate begging to be reimagined w/ a pool and/or potential ADU. Situated nearby parks, trails, shopping, and only minutes t downtown or the beach makes it easy to experience the best of Santa Barbara! Located in the coveted Mountain View School District!
