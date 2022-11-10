Read full article on original website
BBC
Driver jailed again after causing second road death
A disqualified and uninsured driver who killed a care worker while driving drunk has been jailed for nine years. Matthew Plimmer was on the wrong side of the road when he hit the car of Jessica Drury in Nottinghamshire. The 25-year-old died at the scene in Southwell Road, Oxton, on...
Two arrested after bank windows smashed in climate protest
Two men have been arrested after the windows of a Glasgow bank were smashed as demonstrators demanded Barclays cut ties with fossil fuel firms.Wearing safety goggles and Kevlar gloves, Extinction Rebellion protesters broke the glass of the bank’s Clyde Place Quay branch ahead of a demonstration outside the company’s outlet later on Monday.Police Scotland said two men had been arrested, and investigations were ongoing.In images released by the campaign group, the window panes of the building at its multi-million pound Glasgow campus had been broken, and three protesters held up banners declaring “this is an intervention” and calling on the...
BBC
Gwent Police to face misogyny, corruption and racism probe
Gwent Police is being investigated after "abhorrent" messages between serving and retired officers emerged, Chief Constable Pam Kelly confirmed. It comes after the Sunday Times reported on a culture of misogyny, corruption and racism in the force. Ms Kelly said the content "paints a picture of a toxic culture" but...
Migrants hurl stones at French riot police in anger after officers slash and deflate dinghies being prepared for English Channel crossings
Migrants hurled stones at French riot police in anger after officers slashed and deflated dinghies being prepared for English Channel crossings this morning. The group clashed with police in the village of Gravelines near Dunkirk after hundreds of migrants headed to the area on Friday. Public officers from the French...
My wedding was cancelled with two weeks’ notice because the venue is being used to house asylum seekers – I’m devastated
A COUPLE of 21 years say they were left heartbroken when they were told their wedding would not go ahead in just two weeks' time. Dean Turner and his fiancée Charlotte Townend were counting down to their big day but said they received a call from their wedding planner at 8.45am, who said that the Hull Humber View Hotel could no longer host them.
BBC
Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors
A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege. Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges...
BBC
Lost dog 'hands itself in' at Loughborough Police Station
A lost dog has been reunited with its owners after walking into a police station. Rosie sought help from officers after being scared by a firework on 3 November. CCTV footage from Loughborough Police Station captured the moment the border collie arrived and took a seat in the waiting room.
Man who covered his partner in petrol then gave her a cigarette jailed 24 years later
A man who subjected his partner to “unimaginable” physical injuries when he doused her with petrol and set her on fire – leading to her death 21 years later – has been jailed.Steven Craig, 58, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 15 years for inflicting horrendous injuries on Jacqueline Kirk in a car park in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, in April 1998. Reading from Kirk’s witness statement describing her relationship with her killer, the judge said Craig would watch the film Reservoir Dogs with a “constant grin” and enjoyed seeing the violent scenes depicted in it. The...
Software engineer ‘knifed to death by boy, 14, after challenging teenagers’
A software engineer was stabbed to death by a 14-year-old boy after challenging teenagers messing about in a supermarket’s toilets, the trial of five boys accused of murder has been told.Ian Kirwan was kicked by a 13-year-old, knifed in the heart and died before reaching hospital, jurors heard.Opening the trial of five youngsters aged 13 to 15 at the time of the 53-year-old’s death, prosecutor Benjamin Aina KC told Birmingham Crown Court the 14-year-old who delivered the killer strike is claiming diminished responsibility.Mr Kirwan, who worked as a contractor for Jaguar Land Rover, died on March 8 after suffering a...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
Woman in her 20s is 'raped near Costa Coffee' in retail park as police arrest man, 25, over attack
A woman in her 20s was allegedly raped near a Costa Coffee in a retail park. Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of rape after the alleged attack this morning. Costa Coffee on Regent retail park in Salford was cordoned off as an investigation took place. Forensics officers...
Dover terror attacker found dead within minutes of firebombing migrant facility, inquest hears
A man who launched a far-right terror attack in Kent killed himself within minutes of launching firebombs at a migrant reception centre, an inquest has heard.A hearing at County Hall in Maidstone was told that police were called to Western Jet Foil, which is being used to process asylum seekers crossing the English Channel on small boats, at 11.22am on 30 October.Area coroner Bina Patel said an immigration officer “reported concerns in respect of a male located in the car park of Western Jet Foil who was throwing items at one of the gates and towards officers”.Police were told...
Gangs of youths throw fireworks at homes and police in shocking footage
Police have released footage of “large groups of youths” throwing fireworks at homes and cars in West Yorkshire on Bonfire Night.The incidents happened on the streets of Halifax on Saturday 5 November, the same evening a teenager died after falling through a greenhouse.At least 18 boys and men - aged between 12 and 23 - were arrested for their alleged involvement in the disorder, with shocking footage showing a number of fireworks let off in the direction of moving vehicles and residential homes.The investigation, launched by police in Calderdale, continues.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK's tallest living Christmas tree shines in West Sussex ahead of the holidaysBuffalo that escaped Ukraine zoo during shelling return after calves born in woodsGreta Thunberg continues climate rally away from Cop27
Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels
Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
BBC
Elswick stabbing: Gordon Gault, 14, dies six days after attack
A 14-year-old boy has died six days after being stabbed in Newcastle. Gordon Gault was wounded in what police say was a dispute involving several people near Westmorland Road, Elswick, at about 18:30 GMT last Wednesday. He was found near Elswick Road and taken to hospital but died on Tuesday.
Illegal immigrants? Not our problem, say police after 999 callers concerned about alleged crimes by migrants were directed to the Border Force as more than 600 asylum seekers land in Dover on Saturday
Worried residents who call 999 over suspicious behaviour and even alleged crimes by illegal migrants are being told it is a matter for Border Force – not the police, a leading MP has told The Mail on Sunday. The revelation by Natalie Elphicke comes as more than 600 asylum...
BBC
North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel
The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
Woman banned from Primark after ripping worker’s shirt for ‘flirting’
A woman has been banned from Primark after assaulting a staff member for “flirting” with a colleague she found attractive.Abigale Prosser, 32, admitted assault by beating and criminal damage to property when she appeared at Worcester Magistrates’ Court.Prosser, a student, admitted attacking a female employee at Primark in Worcester city centre on May 13 after she started talking to a shop assistant she fancied.Prosecutor Mark Hambling said Prosser was “asking uncomfortable questions, ‘are you gay’, ‘are you straight’” to the male shop assistant before “another staff member told her to leave him alone”.“She started attacking her, pulling her hair...
BBC
Guatemala arrests two in car full of Maya artefacts
Police in Guatemala have arrested a man and a woman from the United States who were transporting more than 150 Maya artefacts in their car. An archaeologist said more than 90% of the items were authentic and dated from pre-Hispanic times. Police said it was the second time the woman,...
BBC
Man knew rules before felling trees, appeal hears
A man who was convicted of felling more than two thousand trees had been warned he was breaking the rules on multiple occasions, an appeal has heard. Jeff Lane is appealing a conviction from 29 March for clearing more than eight hectares of wet woodland on the Gower peninsula. Damian...
