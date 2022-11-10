Read full article on original website
Santa Cruz Election 2022: The latest on winners, losers and races that are still too close to call
With the latest results released at 4 p.m. on Friday by the Santa Cruz County Clerk's office, more than half of the votes are now in. The count continues with the next results released Monday afternoon. For now, here's what we know about the likely winners, and the relatively few races that are still too close to call.
montereycountyweekly.com
In uncertain times, we can help chart a path toward prosperity for our community through local philanthropy.
Each year Monterey County Gives! is launched in a unique economic or cultural environment. Who knew in 2019 that 10 weeks after the close of the campaign we’d all be sheltering in place?. MCGives! 2020 took place in the thick of the pandemic—pre-vaccines—and uncertainty was the prevailing mood. Families...
pajaronian.com
Hernandez leads Dutra in race for 4th district
WATSONVILLE—Felipe Hernandez has taken an early lead on Jimmy Dutra in the race for the 4th District Santa Cruz County Supervisor seat, according to initial results reported by the County Elections Department. Hernandez, the former mayor of Watsonville and current member of the Cabrillo College Governing Board, had secured...
montereycountyweekly.com
Robert Rivas will be the next speaker of the California Assembly.
Robert Rivas, who was elected on Tuesday to his third term in the California Assembly, will become California's next Speaker of the Assembly. It is a critical and powerful role in Sacramento, and one that Rivas' Democratic colleagues unanimously voted him into yesterday, Nov. 10, just two days after Election Day.
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Glaum’s Egg-cellent farm stand, a Michelin miss and fall wine events
Want to stay on top of the latest local food news? I send text alerts every time I publish a story. And you can text me back! Share your thoughts, send tips and give feedback. Sign up for texts from me. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed! And check out all my recent work here.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville native leads San Jose mayoral race
Watsonville-raised Matt Mahan is favored to become the next mayor of America’s 10th largest city. The San Jose city councilman’s lead over Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez grew slightly Wednesday, to 4,766 votes, as ballot counting at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office proceeded at a snail’s pace.
KTVU FOX 2
Dozens of missing, completed ballots found along highway in Santa Clara County
SANTA CLARA, Calif., - The Santa Clara County Registrar's office is investigating how dozens of completed ballots went missing and then were found near Highway 17. Someone called officials to report finding the ballots on Nov. 11. According to officials, the United States Postal Service was in possession of the...
benitolink.com
Ways to celebrate Veterans Day in San Benito County
VFW members removing banners in preparation for the Nov. 11 ceremony. Photo by Jenny Mendolla Arbizu. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Eden De Alba. Veterans Day is Nov. 11, here are some events for the local heroes:. LULAC Veterans Day Breakfast. The League of United Latin American Citizens...
NBC Bay Area
Woman Reports Finding Election Ballots in Ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains
The United States Postal Service and the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters are investigating after a woman reported finding a bag stuffed with valid and completed Santa Clara County ballots in a ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The ballots reportedly ended up in a torn bag off Sugarloaf...
Santa Cruz's Measure O looks headed for double-digit defeat
Controversial Measure O — which addresses the fate of a new downtown Santa Cruz library and the location of the farmers market, among other things — was behind by a margin of 16 points.
montereycountyweekly.com
Soledad Mayor Anna Velazquez wins a second term; Fernando Cabrera leads for council over two incumbents.
Political newcomer Fernando Cabrera is leading in a three-way race for two open seats on Soledad City Council, while Mayor Anna Velazquez has a strong lead over challenger Maria Corralejo, who is a member of City Council. As of the latest vote count on midnight Tuesday night, Nov. 8, Velazquez...
Santa Clara County violated state law, could face lawsuit
Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen is demanding the Board of Supervisors nullify and revote on its appointment of a new county executive, saying the decision—which happened behind closed doors—violated the state’s transparency law. In a letter sent to all five supervisors on Thursday, Rosen said...
sanbenito.com
Casey on track for Hollister mayoral win
If the early results hold up, Hollister will have a new mayor for the first time in more than a decade. As of Nov. 9, according to Nov. 8 election results posted on the San Benito County Elections page, Mia Casey is leading the race for mayor of Hollister with about 59%, or 2,433 of the vote count so far.
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Salinas Valley farmers hit by lettuce virus
A virus spread by insects is causing widespread damage to lettuce crops in the Salinas Valley, the renowned Salad Bowl that provides more than one-half of America’s lettuce. According to growers and researchers, impatiens necrotic spot virus, or INSV, is ravaging lettuce fields in the region that normally accounts for $1.2 billion in annual lettuce production.
montereycountyweekly.com
On Veterans Day, celebrating the Monterey County residents who served, and continue to serve, their communities and country.
Dave Faries here, wondering what I can say that would capture in some way the service veterans offer their country and the meaning of Veterans Day. We must acknowledge that there are many stains—acts that go against whatever ethics exist in wartime, political leaders applying force where it wasn’t necessary, veterans left homeless after their time in uniform and so on. Yet the overwhelming majority of those who join America’s armed forces do their duty well. Many who see combat carry scabs, and sometimes the healing is difficult.
Watsonville: Measure Q appears headed for a win in battle over development beyond urban limits
As of Wednesday, the yes on Q vote had amassed 67% of the vote and yes on S had a narrow 51% lead, with 3,151 votes counted. If one measure amasses more votes than the other by final count, it will become law.
montereycountyweekly.com
David Estrada’s food truck starts with tortillas.
After Salinas native David Estrada graduated from Hartnell College, he found himself lacking a career direction. He worked odd jobs, and was a teller at a credit union when al-Qaeda coordinated an attack on the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001. He found a sense of purpose and enlisted in the Marine Corps, and proceeded to do three combat tours, each nine to 10 months long, in Iraq.
kingcityrustler.com
12th Annual Monterey County Veterans Day Parade set for Friday
SALINAS VALLEY — The 12th Annual Monterey County Veterans Day Parade is set to be the biggest to date on Veterans Day, this Friday, Nov. 11, in Oldtown Salinas. This year’s Grand Marshal will be Col. Lisa Lamb, Fort Hunter Liggett garrison commander. Lamb brings a decorated military career and will share what Veterans Day means to her.
CDC to conduct health study at polluted former Army base Fort Ord
MARINA, Calif. (AP) - Federal health officials are conducting a new study to determine whether veterans once stationed at a now-shuttered California military base were exposed to dangerously high levels of cancer-causing toxins. The decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention comes nine months after an Associated Press...
KSBW.com
High School Playbook Blitz 2022: CCS Playoffs round one
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas defeats Sacred Heart Prep, 28-21 The (4) Salinas Cowboys hold off (5) Sacred Heart Prep in the first round of the division one playoffs. The Cowboys will face the winner of Saturday’s game between (8) Palma and (1) Junipero Serra. Aptos beats Christopher, 38-7...
