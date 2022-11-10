ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, CA

pajaronian.com

Hernandez leads Dutra in race for 4th district

WATSONVILLE—Felipe Hernandez has taken an early lead on Jimmy Dutra in the race for the 4th District Santa Cruz County Supervisor seat, according to initial results reported by the County Elections Department. Hernandez, the former mayor of Watsonville and current member of the Cabrillo College Governing Board, had secured...
WATSONVILLE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Robert Rivas will be the next speaker of the California Assembly.

Robert Rivas, who was elected on Tuesday to his third term in the California Assembly, will become California's next Speaker of the Assembly. It is a critical and powerful role in Sacramento, and one that Rivas' Democratic colleagues unanimously voted him into yesterday, Nov. 10, just two days after Election Day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pajaronian.com

Watsonville native leads San Jose mayoral race

Watsonville-raised Matt Mahan is favored to become the next mayor of America’s 10th largest city. The San Jose city councilman’s lead over Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez grew slightly Wednesday, to 4,766 votes, as ballot counting at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office proceeded at a snail’s pace.
SAN JOSE, CA
benitolink.com

Ways to celebrate Veterans Day in San Benito County

VFW members removing banners in preparation for the Nov. 11 ceremony. Photo by Jenny Mendolla Arbizu. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Eden De Alba. Veterans Day is Nov. 11, here are some events for the local heroes:. LULAC Veterans Day Breakfast. The League of United Latin American Citizens...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
sanbenito.com

Casey on track for Hollister mayoral win

If the early results hold up, Hollister will have a new mayor for the first time in more than a decade. As of Nov. 9, according to Nov. 8 election results posted on the San Benito County Elections page, Mia Casey is leading the race for mayor of Hollister with about 59%, or 2,433 of the vote count so far.
HOLLISTER, CA
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Salinas Valley farmers hit by lettuce virus

A virus spread by insects is causing widespread damage to lettuce crops in the Salinas Valley, the renowned Salad Bowl that provides more than one-half of America’s lettuce. According to growers and researchers, impatiens necrotic spot virus, or INSV, is ravaging lettuce fields in the region that normally accounts for $1.2 billion in annual lettuce production.
SALINAS, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

On Veterans Day, celebrating the Monterey County residents who served, and continue to serve, their communities and country.

Dave Faries here, wondering what I can say that would capture in some way the service veterans offer their country and the meaning of Veterans Day. We must acknowledge that there are many stains—acts that go against whatever ethics exist in wartime, political leaders applying force where it wasn’t necessary, veterans left homeless after their time in uniform and so on. Yet the overwhelming majority of those who join America’s armed forces do their duty well. Many who see combat carry scabs, and sometimes the healing is difficult.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

David Estrada’s food truck starts with tortillas.

After Salinas native David Estrada graduated from Hartnell College, he found himself lacking a career direction. He worked odd jobs, and was a teller at a credit union when al-Qaeda coordinated an attack on the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001. He found a sense of purpose and enlisted in the Marine Corps, and proceeded to do three combat tours, each nine to 10 months long, in Iraq.
SALINAS, CA
kingcityrustler.com

12th Annual Monterey County Veterans Day Parade set for Friday

SALINAS VALLEY — The 12th Annual Monterey County Veterans Day Parade is set to be the biggest to date on Veterans Day, this Friday, Nov. 11, in Oldtown Salinas. This year’s Grand Marshal will be Col. Lisa Lamb, Fort Hunter Liggett garrison commander. Lamb brings a decorated military career and will share what Veterans Day means to her.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

High School Playbook Blitz 2022: CCS Playoffs round one

SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas defeats Sacred Heart Prep, 28-21 The (4) Salinas Cowboys hold off (5) Sacred Heart Prep in the first round of the division one playoffs. The Cowboys will face the winner of Saturday’s game between (8) Palma and (1) Junipero Serra. Aptos beats Christopher, 38-7...
SALINAS, CA

