ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Grove, OR

SALUTE TO VETERANS: Yamhill native was on a mission to help

By Mark Miller
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SHpiZ_0j5ZTtG900 Retired U.S. Army med-tech Cindy Ramey, who lives in the Forest Grove area, felt called to help people in Iraq.

Cindy Ramey was in basic training at a U.S. Army base in Missouri when the recruits were called to an unplanned assembly.

The day was Sept. 11, 2001, and the news was devastating.

"Oh crap," Ramey remembers thinking to herself. "Now I have to go to war."

Ramey is from Yamhill, south of Forest Grove. She said she grew up poor, and her mom encouraged her to enlist in the Army right out of high school. It seemed like "a really good idea," she recalled.

Suddenly, after the 9/11 attacks, Ramey was a soldier in wartime.

"That wasn't something I thought I would have to do," Ramey said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0j5ZTtG900

In the Army, Ramey was a medical laboratory technician — a job that generally entails working with a lot of bodily fluids — especially blood. It was a skill set she wanted to use, and after waiting on tenterhooks for deployment orders that never came, Ramey said she finally just volunteered to go to Iraq with the 47th Combat Support Hospital in 2005.

That was the first of two deployments for Ramey.

"I really loved being over there because I could actively see the difference I was making in the conflict situation the country was in," Ramey said.

Ramey saw her first deployment with the 47th as more of a humanitarian mission than anything else.

"Because I was in the medical field, we did a lot of medical aid to the civilians in Iraq," she said. "We gave them a lot of medical supplies, food."

She added, "I know I saved lives. I know I helped save lives." https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qYmqr_0j5ZTtG900

It wasn't always postcard perfect.

As a medical officer, Ramey had to confront the aftermath of suicide bombings, shootings, and other acts of violence. On her second deployment, she narrowly escaped injury when a roadside explosive hit the vehicle in front of hers. Throughout her Army career, she lost people she knew and cared about. Sometimes, she felt guilty about it — like it should have been her.

Ramey said some of the things she saw and experienced in Iraq still haunt her. She suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and started drinking more to cope.

Shortly before leaving the Army in 2010 — she retired with the rank of corporal — Ramey decided to get sober. She has maintained that sobriety for 13 years now and attributes it to her renewed faith in God.

Ramey ended up moving back to the Forest Grove area. She worked at local wineries for a while — ironic for a recovering alcoholic, she said, but right up her alley as someone who enjoys science and biochemistry. She also took some courses at Chemeketa Community College, where she served as president of the school's veterans club.

Civilian life hasn't been easy, Ramey admitted. She's considered a disabled veteran, and while she can work, she sometimes struggles psychologically. She was homeless for a few months in 2018 before she was able to save up enough money to get back on her feet. She currently lives out of a travel trailer on a friend's property just outside Forest Grove.

"I'm still struggling with transitioning into the real world," Ramey said. "I know that sounds crazy because it's been over 12 years since I've been out of the military."

Ramey got a new job with the Forest Grove/Cornelius Chamber of Commerce this past summer. She was immediately tasked with organizing the Corn Roast, one of Forest Grove's biggest annual events, which took place in September. Ramey said it was a tall order, but with her team, sponsors, and partners behind her, they pulled it off.

Ramey's work in Forest Grove has put a new spring in her step.

"My love language is helping others and making a difference, a positive difference in the world," Ramey said. "And I just got this job with the Chamber of Commerce, and I, for the first time in 12 years, feel like I'm a part of a community. I feel appreciated. I feel seen."

She added, "I feel the love, you know? I feel that positive energy because I am helping, and that's what I'm meant to do in this world, is to help." https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTlQu_0j5ZTtG900

Editor's note: This story appears in 2022 Salute to Veterans , a special publication in print and online by Pamplin Media Group to celebrate the stories of veterans.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
canbyfirst.com

Canby Air Force Veteran Planned Missions for Top-Secret Aircraft

Seeing the friendly, smiling face of longtime Canby resident and Rotary Club member Bob “Cash” McCall, spy missions and global intrigue are not likely to be the first thing you think of. But don’t be fooled: During his time in the United States Air Force, McCall worked with...
CANBY, OR
KTVL

Portland Air National Guard to hold Veterans Day flyovers across the state

OREGON — The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base will conduct flyovers across the state on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. "We appreciate the opportunity to honor those that have served before us," says 142nd Wind Commander Colonel Todd Hofford, "the demonstration of air superiority on this day is a great reminder to us all how fortunate we are to be citizens of this country."
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

1920s: The Klan in Oregon Gets a Pass From Local Media

The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
PORTLAND, OR
hh-today.com

Infringing a right: What happens next?

Now that a majority of Oregon voters has approved Measure 114 to infringe a civil right that the federal Constitution says shall not be infringed, I’m curious to see what happens next. In Linn County, 70 percent of voters in the general election realized the problems with this measure...
LINN COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Friday update: Republican claims victory in 5th District

Democrat says thousands of uncounted ballots remain in Clackamas County; no winner yet in new 6th District.Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer claimed victory, but Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner declined to concede, as thousands of ballots remain uncounted for the open U.S. House seat in Oregon's 5th District. Chavez-DeRemer and McLeod-Skinner issued statements after that race was called by The Oregonian/Oregon Live on Friday morning, Nov. 11. The Associated Press has not called that race, or the contest for Oregon's new 6th District seat, which pits Democrat Andrea Salinas against Republican Mike Erickson, both of Lake Oswego. The redrawn 5th extends from Clackamas County,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
focushillsboro.com

Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials

Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
OREGON STATE
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton school board weighs tearing down historic building

The school district is looking to make room for the new Beaverton High School.Out with the old, historic buildings — in with the new? The Beaverton school board at its Monday, Nov. 14, meeting is set to consider taking the first step in what could result in the demolition of the historic Merle Davies Building next to Beaverton High School. Planning continues for district projects under the bond measure passed in May, which includes a completely new Beaverton High School building, next door to the existing building. To make room, the board is considering tearing down the former elementary school...
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

One pedestrian dies in crash, says Oregon State Police

ASTORIA, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on Highway 30 on Nov. 10. Authorities identified the pedestrian as 25-year-old Hannah Jean Olson of Astoria. This is not KATU's Hannah Olsen. A preliminary investigation revealed that Olson attempted to cross U.S. 30 at the...
ASTORIA, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Battle over WashCo habitat protection continues through appeals

The Treekeepers group wants county planners to delay new developments in wildlife areas until new rules are written.Washington County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the state by population, and it has been at the epicenter of the development boom in the Portland metropolitan area for a decade or more. But there's a big problem with that, local environmentalists say: Even as backhoes are digging up dirt and concrete is being poured at construction sites from Cedar Mill to Sherwood, Washington County doesn't have proper rules in place to protect sensitive fish and wildlife habitat. The Treekeepers of Washington...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

Sandy, East County lose prominent business owner

Lila Leathers-Fitz, 85, created gas station empire, led many local organizations Sandy and East County business woman Lila Leathers-Fitz died surrounded by family members Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Providence Hospital after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer. Leathers-Fitz is known for her long-standing gas station and convenient store businesses across the East County area and Sandy. She started, owned and operated the Leathers Fuels gas station chain. Leathers-Fitz was born on 1937 in Raymondville, Texas, to mother Willie (Long) Skipper and father Clay Skipper. The family moved to Oregon in 1943 and settled in the Sandy area....
SANDY, OR
KLEWTV

Mayor in Oregon proposes $27M 'down payment' for homeless camping sites

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A mayor in Oregon has proposed a $27 million “down payment” from the city budget to help build six new designated camping sites. Last week, the Portland City Council approved policies to create six designated camping sites and phase in a citywide ban on unsanctioned camping.
PORTLAND, OR
hh-today.com

Once again, this path attracts vandals

Every few weeks a bike ride takes me along the paved path behind Lowe’s in Albany, between the store property and the heavily wooded channel containing Periwinkle Creek. And on Thursday the looks of that place, ostensibly part of Albany’s parks system, provoked me into saying this:. As...
ALBANY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Founder of dive group that found Ralph Brown charged with rape

Adventures With Purpose located the body of the former Cornelius mayor in May.The founder of the search-and-rescue group that located the body of prominent Cornelius resident Ralph Brown earlier this year has been charged with sex crimes in Utah. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Jared Leisek was indicted on two felony charges of raping a child. The acts of which Leisek is accused were allegedly committed in 1992, when Leisek was 17 and his victim was 10. Utah does not have a statute of limitation for prosecuting sex crimes. Leisek, who is based in Bend, has grown search-and-rescue YouTube channel Adventures With Purpose to nearly 3 million subscribers. Leisek started Adventures With Purpose in 2018 with videos about finding rings, cellphones and other oddities in Oregon waterways. The channel then pivoted to missing persons. Its creators say they have solved over two dozen cases. In May, Adventures With Purpose diver Doug Bishop found the vehicle and remains in the Willamette River of longtime Washington County educator and local government leader Ralph Brown, who had been missing for nearly a year. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CORNELIUS, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
694
Followers
2K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.forestgrovenewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy