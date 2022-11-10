The Webster City Community School Board meets Monday evening at 6:00 at the school board meeting room at 820 Des Moines Street. The Monday agenda will include the first reading of board policy stock prescription medication supply and on director districts. There will be action taken on the debt service general obligation bond interest payment, consider a contract for a roof replacement plan,approve fundraising requests and education contracts. The Webster City school board will accept resignations from superintendent Dr. Mandy Ross and paraeducator Christina Romp. The resignation of school technology specialist Matt Matteson will be acceepted by the board. Matteson will be the new Hamilton County Treasurer on January 1,2023. The board will approve the recommendations of Jaime Davis as head 7th grade girls basketball coach and Samantha Rouse as assistant 7th grade boys basketball coach.There will be updates from superintendent Ross and from the board at Monday’s meeting.

WEBSTER CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO