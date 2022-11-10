Read full article on original website
belmondnews.com
Scholarship goal is $14,000 short
Belmond-Klemme Scholarship Foundation II has raised $20,435 so far toward the 2022 goal of $33,515. But time is running out. Earlier this year, the Richard Jacobson Foundation issued a challenge grant to stimulate local giving, according to BKSF treasurer Dale Arends. The challenge has been met or exceeded every year for the past five years. So $13,800 must be raised in the next six weeks to meet the goal.
KCRG.com
A coup on chicken coops: Residents in this Iowa town told to get rid of birds
OGDEN, Iowa (KCCI) -A fowl situation is brewing in Ogden, KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh reports. Residents who own chickens are being told the birds must fly the coop. They received letters last month informing them it is unlawful to keep livestock within the city. Which goes against what they say city officials previously told them.
Algona Upper Des Moines
longest married couple in iowa
Robert and Jeanette Buscher of Algona were surprised when John and Sue Fink with Marriage Encounter arrived at Homestead of Algona on November 7 to honor them as the longest married couple in Iowa. The Buschers received a plaque, a dozen roses and a box of chocolates.
kqradio.com
Ross to resign from Webster City Community School District as superintendent at this Monday’s school board meeting
The Webster City Community School Board meets Monday evening at 6:00 at the school board meeting room at 820 Des Moines Street. The Monday agenda will include the first reading of board policy stock prescription medication supply and on director districts. There will be action taken on the debt service general obligation bond interest payment, consider a contract for a roof replacement plan,approve fundraising requests and education contracts. The Webster City school board will accept resignations from superintendent Dr. Mandy Ross and paraeducator Christina Romp. The resignation of school technology specialist Matt Matteson will be acceepted by the board. Matteson will be the new Hamilton County Treasurer on January 1,2023. The board will approve the recommendations of Jaime Davis as head 7th grade girls basketball coach and Samantha Rouse as assistant 7th grade boys basketball coach.There will be updates from superintendent Ross and from the board at Monday’s meeting.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Clear Lake, IA
Clear Lake is a city in Cerro Gordo County, Iowa, named after its namesake and the city’s primary source of tourism income. Because of its topography, the city has sprawling wildlife areas, state parks, and lakeside establishments, making this a prime destination for outdoor adventurers. Besides the lake, the...
KCCI.com
Webster City building collapsing
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — A building is falling down in Webster City. On Tuesday, the city shared a photo of the building on its Facebook page. You can see the side of the building collapsing. The city says a portion of the 700 block of 1st Street will be...
Iowa Driver Survives Dangerous Crash With Farm Equipment[PHOTOS]
Iowa is so close to finishing up harvest 2022. As of this week’s Crop Progress and Condition Report, only 3 percent of the state’s soybean and 11 percent of the state’s corn crop have left the harvest. As farmers stride towards the finish lines in their fields,...
