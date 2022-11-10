Belmond-Klemme Scholarship Foundation II has raised $20,435 so far toward the 2022 goal of $33,515. But time is running out. Earlier this year, the Richard Jacobson Foundation issued a challenge grant to stimulate local giving, according to BKSF treasurer Dale Arends. The challenge has been met or exceeded every year for the past five years. So $13,800 must be raised in the next six weeks to meet the goal.

BELMOND, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO