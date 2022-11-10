Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
A coup on chicken coops: Residents in this Iowa town told to get rid of birds
OGDEN, Iowa — A fowl situation is brewing in Ogden. Residents who own chickens are being told the birds must fly the coop. They received letters last month informing them it is unlawful to keep livestock within the city. Which goes against what they say city officials previously told...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Clear Lake, IA
Clear Lake is a city in Cerro Gordo County, Iowa, named after its namesake and the city’s primary source of tourism income. Because of its topography, the city has sprawling wildlife areas, state parks, and lakeside establishments, making this a prime destination for outdoor adventurers. Besides the lake, the...
Iowa Driver Survives Dangerous Crash With Farm Equipment[PHOTOS]
Iowa is so close to finishing up harvest 2022. As of this week’s Crop Progress and Condition Report, only 3 percent of the state’s soybean and 11 percent of the state’s corn crop have left the harvest. As farmers stride towards the finish lines in their fields,...
KIMT
Woman pleads not guilty to stealing from Mason City Hy-Vee
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of stealing from Hy-Vee East in Mason City is pleading not guilty. Sharrie Ann Marvin, 42 of Clear Lake, is charged with committing specified unlawful activity and four counts of third-degree theft. Marvin is accused of using the self-checkout lane at Hy-Vee...
Radio Iowa
Five Iowa counties pass tax referendums for EMS
Voters in five Iowa counties have approved new taxes that will support local emergency medical services. According to the Iowa EMS Association, about two-thirds of ambulance services in the state are either fully or partially staffed by volunteers and many conduct fund drives to cover expenses. A new state law...
KCCI.com
Webster City building collapsing
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — A building is falling down in Webster City. On Tuesday, the city shared a photo of the building on its Facebook page. You can see the side of the building collapsing. The city says a portion of the 700 block of 1st Street will be...
belmondnews.com
Scholarship goal is $14,000 short
Belmond-Klemme Scholarship Foundation II has raised $20,435 so far toward the 2022 goal of $33,515. But time is running out. Earlier this year, the Richard Jacobson Foundation issued a challenge grant to stimulate local giving, according to BKSF treasurer Dale Arends. The challenge has been met or exceeded every year for the past five years. So $13,800 must be raised in the next six weeks to meet the goal.
Algona Upper Des Moines
longest married couple in iowa
Robert and Jeanette Buscher of Algona were surprised when John and Sue Fink with Marriage Encounter arrived at Homestead of Algona on November 7 to honor them as the longest married couple in Iowa. The Buschers received a plaque, a dozen roses and a box of chocolates.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State: How to watch, live stream, TV, kickoff time
STILLWATER, Okla. — It has been seven years since Oklahoma State last had a three-game losing streak. The Cowboys (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) will try to avoid that on Saturday as they welcome Iowa State to town. The Cyclones (4-5, 1-5 Big 12) recently snapped a five-game losing skid — their longest winless streak since 2016 — with a victory over West Virginia in Ames.
