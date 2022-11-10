Read full article on original website
“It’s going to be very expensive”: Officials discuss one-two punch to St. Johns Beaches
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County beaches were hit with a one-two punch to the beaches after Nicole and Ian hit within about a month. Dr. Joe Giammanco, the director of Emergency Management for St. Johns County, said the dunes stood up to Ian, but Nicole eroded away millions of dollars of projects.
Florida picks up after Nicole kills at least 5 and leaves 'unprecedented' damage to Daytona-area coastline
As Nicole threatens the Carolinas and Virginia on Friday with tornadoes and flooding, Floridians -- many still recovering from Hurricane Ian -- are picking up the pieces after this week's storm killed at least five people and ripped apart buildings with its dangerous storm surge and powerful winds.
Builder of Vilano Beach blue house explains how it continues to weather the storms
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A home along A1A is left sitting on stilts as it continues to survive storm after storm, leaving many wondering: How is this possible?. Comments about the famous so-called Blue House have been pouring in online. We’ve tracked down the builder to get some of your questions answered.
St. Augustine couple's home floods for second time in six weeks, this time with fuel
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — In St. Augustine, major flooding for the second time in six weeks has been a one-two punch for those whose homes were badly damaged from Ian. In Davis Shores, a couple that had nearly two feet of water in their home from Ian are dealing with even worse damage from Nicole because they're also dealing with diesel fuel that came from a lift station a few houses down the road.
Experimental spacecraft causes mystery with massive booms over Florida
Floridians flooded social media early Saturday morning with reports of sonic booms of unknown origin. The sudden sound could be heard from Jacksonville to Orlando just after 5 a.m.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Death Toll in Florida Rises to Five
Tropical Storm Nicole has now officially claimed the lives of at least 5 people in Florida. The hurricane changed to a tropical storm while making landfall on the state’s east coast Thursday. Two people were fatally electrocuted by a downed power line in Orlando. Then, two others tragically died...
Hurricane Nicole Possibly Unearths Native American Burial Site on Florida Beach
Hurricane Nicole most likely unearthed a Native American burial site dating back hundreds of years on a Florida beach, authorities said. Six skulls and other smaller bones turned up on Chastain Beach on South Hutchinson Island. Martin County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy John Budensiek announced the news. Budensiek said beachgoers...
At least 2 reported dead as Nicole weakens after striking Florida’s east coast as the first US hurricane in November in nearly 40 years
CNN — At least two people have died during the damage wrought by Nicole’s overnight landfall Thursday along Florida’s eastern shore, which knocked out power to thousands, pushed buildings near collapse and flooded the coast as the first hurricane to hit the United States in November in nearly 40 years.
Tropical Storm Nicole weakens to depression, reaches Georgia
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths,...
LIVE: Homes crumble into the ocean, flight cancellations soar amid Nicole’s fury
Iconic landmarks have been destroyed in Florida after Nicole made a deadly and historic November landfall, grounding planes across the state. Thursday Night Football could be drenched by Nicole. By John Murphy, AccuWeather staff writer. When the Atlanta Falcons are set to kick off against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte,...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Moving across west central Florida
MIAMI - Nicole is moving over west central Florida after making landfall early Thursday morning along the state's east coast. The storm came ashore as a hurricane around 3 a.m. just south of Vero Beach with 75 mph winds. As of 10 a.m., Tropical Storm Nicole's winds had weakened to 50 mph and it was about 30 miles northeast of Tampa, moving west-northwest at 16 mph.Tropical storm force winds extended 345 miles from the center, especially to the northeast. The storm's wind whipped waves collapsed part of Anglin's fishing pier in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea . Pictures: Nicole's...
'This is not your classic Florida hurricane:' Why Hurricane Nicole is an 'oddball'
From its first stirrings Nicole was destined for weirdness — an oddball system goaded to life by a pinched-off piece of the jet stream tugging tropical air north during a time of year that’s supposed to be more winter than summer, more dry season than hurricane season. It...
Only In Florida: 18-Foot Python Eats 5-Foot Alligator
Talk about a case of indigestion! An 18-foot Burmese python was captured and scientists found a five-foot alligator in its belly!. This massive python was found in the Florida Everglades. Since it is an invasive species, the python was euthanized and turned over to scientists for research. The scientists noticed a large bulge in the python’s stomach. Doing what scientist’s do best, they cut the python open to investigate what was causing the large lump. They found a five-foot alligator in they python! In the video, you see that the alligator is pretty well preserved so we’re guessing that the python had recently consumed it and hadn’t started digesting the reptile. Here’s the video and we’re warning you that it isn’t for the squeamish:
Evacuations, shutdowns underway in Florida as Hurricane Nicole nears
The east coast of Florida is preparing for the impact of Hurricane Nicole when it reaches the state late Wednesday. Nicole strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane earlier as it moved over the northwestern Bahamas.
Child on bus of migrants from Texas hospitalized for dehydration, officials say
Philadelphia officials lashed out at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday after a 10-year-old girl who arrived in Philadelphia on a bus of migrants from Texas was hospitalized with dehydration and a fever. The busload included 28 people in total, including 23 adults and five children, Philadelphia officials said at...
Skeletal remains of 6 bodies unearthed by Hurricane Nicole in Florida county
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WPEC) — After Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida's coastline, deputies made a shocking discovery on Hutchinson Island. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said strong winds from Hurricane Nicole unearthed the remains of multiple bodies on Chastain Beach. Police said a beachgoer discovered the remains on...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Broward County pier partially collapses after storm makes landfall as hurricane
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole hit Florida as a hurricane in the early morning hours Thursday, quickly getting downgraded as it weakened after making landfall — but not before it left destruction in its wake. Residents along Florida's east coast woke up to flooding and wind damage from...
Nicole erodes beaches, plunges homes into ocean; 2 killed
Two people were killed Thursday, electrocuted by a downed power line in Conway, Fla., after Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Sonic booms heard in Florida caused by secret spaceplane returning to Earth
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida residents lit up social media on Saturday after hearing the sound of sonic booms and not knowing what caused them. Turns out, Boeing's X-37B – an autonomous spaceplane that spent over 900 days in space on a U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force mission – had secretly returned to Earth.
