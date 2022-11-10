ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Augustine couple's home floods for second time in six weeks, this time with fuel

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — In St. Augustine, major flooding for the second time in six weeks has been a one-two punch for those whose homes were badly damaged from Ian. In Davis Shores, a couple that had nearly two feet of water in their home from Ian are dealing with even worse damage from Nicole because they're also dealing with diesel fuel that came from a lift station a few houses down the road.
Tropical Storm Nicole weakens to depression, reaches Georgia

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean

Tropical Storm Nicole: Moving across west central Florida

MIAMI - Nicole is moving over west central Florida after making landfall early Thursday morning along the state's east coast. The storm came ashore as a hurricane around 3 a.m. just south of Vero Beach with 75 mph winds. As of 10 a.m., Tropical Storm Nicole's winds had weakened to 50 mph and it was about 30 miles northeast of Tampa, moving west-northwest at 16 mph.Tropical storm force winds extended 345 miles from the center, especially to the northeast.   The storm's wind whipped waves collapsed part of Anglin's fishing pier in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea .  Pictures: Nicole's...
Only In Florida: 18-Foot Python Eats 5-Foot Alligator

Talk about a case of indigestion! An 18-foot Burmese python was captured and scientists found a five-foot alligator in its belly!. This massive python was found in the Florida Everglades. Since it is an invasive species, the python was euthanized and turned over to scientists for research. The scientists noticed a large bulge in the python’s stomach. Doing what scientist’s do best, they cut the python open to investigate what was causing the large lump. They found a five-foot alligator in they python! In the video, you see that the alligator is pretty well preserved so we’re guessing that the python had recently consumed it and hadn’t started digesting the reptile. Here’s the video and we’re warning you that it isn’t for the squeamish:
Skeletal remains of 6 bodies unearthed by Hurricane Nicole in Florida county

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WPEC) — After Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida's coastline, deputies made a shocking discovery on Hutchinson Island. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said strong winds from Hurricane Nicole unearthed the remains of multiple bodies on Chastain Beach. Police said a beachgoer discovered the remains on...
Sonic booms heard in Florida caused by secret spaceplane returning to Earth

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida residents lit up social media on Saturday after hearing the sound of sonic booms and not knowing what caused them. Turns out, Boeing's X-37B – an autonomous spaceplane that spent over 900 days in space on a U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force mission – had secretly returned to Earth.
