New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
These Two Local Venues Will Help You Get in the Christmas Spirit with Holiday Concerts
Music is popular during the holiday because it can bring the family together and generate happy memories, as well as being a part of the religious celebration of the season. Bonds can be created through the shared experience of music. This holiday season two local venues are offering great music to Maury County residents, Homestead Hall at Hardison Mill and The Barn at Phelps Farm.
luxury-houses.net
This $3.299M Breathtaking Modern Home is a Shining Example of Their Distinctive Design and Attention to Detail in Nashville, TN
The Home in Nashville checks all the boxes with a heated salt water pool, main level primary and guest suites, now available for sale. This home located at 226 Brook Hollow Rd, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,418 square feet of living spaces. Call Christie Bradley – The Wilson Group Real Estate Services – (Phone: (615-481-0970) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
Nashville's Christmas Village returns Friday for 61st year
The 61st annual Christmas Village at the Fairgrounds Nashville is back Friday. People can get some early Christmas shopping done through Sunday, all for a good cause.
maloriesadventures.com
The Weirdest Things to Do in Nashville
Nashville is known for its beautiful tourist attraction, amazing music, and delicious foods. Aside from that, it also offers some strange attractions that make it a fascinating city. In fact, a weekend getaway to this destination is incomplete without doing some quirky activities. To give you a better view, here are the weirdest things to do in Nashville.
WKRN
Murfreesboro Cold Patrol needs volunteers
Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance...
Nashville Parent
Upcoming Events at The Factory at Franklin
The Factory at Franklin makes a lovely holiday outing with the fam — and the facility has released its upcoming events schedule. The 10-building campus will be hosting numerous events open to the public throughout early November and the early Holiday season. Upcoming Events. Southern Men’s Showcase | November...
5 Places to Shop Local for Holiday Gifts in Spring Hill
This year, Small Business Saturday falls on November 26. The event was started by American Express in 2010 because the company knows small business is the core of economic success in communities large and small all across the country. It was promoted on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. By the following year, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution in support of the day and it was picked up in all 50 states. It is now a significant part of holiday shopping over the Thanksgiving weekend.
travellemming.com
19 Best Things to Do in Franklin TN (in 2022)
Just a short drive from Nashville, there are some great things to do in Franklin Tennessee. Whether you’re just in Franklin for a day or staying here for longer, your schedule will be as packed as you want it to be. Franklin is home to many historic buildings, a...
Longtime Nashville Restaurant Demolished After Decades Of Service
"What makes this even sadder is we'll never have this type of thing again."
Chris Stapleton, Ram Unveil ‘Traveller’ Themed Truck
Chris Stapleton’s 2015 solo debut, Traveller, is forever enshrined with the custom-designed Ram Traveller Truck. The new truck was revealed at an industry event at Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum days ahead of the seven-year anniversary of Stapleton’s career-defining CMA Awards performance with Justin Timberlake. That night in 2015, the now-2022 CMA Male Vocalist of the Year won Album of the Year for Traveller, as well as Male Vocalist and New Artist of the Year.
luxury-houses.net
Exhibiting the Highest Quality and Design Standards, This Stunning Contemporary Home in Nashville, TN Hits the Market for $3.995M
The Home in Nashville is designed by David Baird, & styled by Marcelle Guibeau, now available for sale. This home located at 3612B Woodmont Blvd, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,496 square feet of living spaces. Call Steven Myers – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: (615-330-0555) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
CMA Awards 2022: See the complete list of winners
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson and other stars won big Wednesday at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. Single of the year: “‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson. Album of the year: “Growin’ Up,” Luke Combs. Song...
fox17.com
Jeff Cook, co-founder of legendary band Alabama, dies at 73
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jeff Cook, co-founder of the Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama has died. He was 73 years old. Cook died Monday surrounded by his family. Cook was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2012. Arrangements for Cook's “Celebration of Life” will be announced at a...
WKRN
Vanderbilt testing traffic calming experiment on I-24
Vanderbilt University is teaming up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to study how new vehicle technology can improve traffic. Vanderbilt testing traffic calming experiment on …. Vanderbilt University is teaming up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to study how new vehicle technology can improve traffic. Bodycam released from...
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Best In The U.S. For A Weekend Trip
Thrillist found the best towns around the country for a perfect weekend getaway.
vegas24seven.com
Statement on the Passing of Jeff Cook
Photo courtesy of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “Jeff Cook spent a lifetime in music, earning a license as a broadcast engineer before he was old enough to drive a car and working as an on-air radio personality while still in high school,” said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “He went on to fame, of course, with cousins Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen as a member of multi-platinum band Alabama, moving from barroom stages to sold-out arenas. Everything he did was rooted in his deep love of music, a love he shared with millions.”
Images released of the proposed future of Fort Negley
Nashville Civil War history could get new life with a master plan to revitalize historic Fort Negley.
Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill Coming to Hendersonville in Early 2023
Finding authentic Cajun and Creole cuisine around Middle Tennessee is getting even easier – Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill is opening its third Middle Tennessee location, bringing Louisiana hospitality to Hendersonville early next year. The restaurant will let the good times roll in the new year with a projected opening in early 2023.
tnledger.com
State sees new stadium as money maker
Sexton all in on $500M ‘investment’ in year-round facility. Two point one BILLION dollars. It’s a staggering number … a $2.1 followed by nine zeros. That’s the proposed agreement between Mayor John Cooper and the Titans to build a 17,000-square-foot, 60,000-seat enclosed stadium on the East Bank of the Cumberland River that – if approved by both the Metro Sports Authority and Metro Council next spring – would be the largest public/private project in Nashville history.
thecountrynote.com
ALABAMA’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry Release Statements on Passing of Jeff Cook
Nashville, Tenn. — ALABAMA‘s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry today released the following statements, mourning the passing of their friend, cousin and bandmate of more than 50 years, Jeff Cook. “He lived to play our music we created together. He could play any instrument he chose, but his...
