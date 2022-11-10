Read full article on original website
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Buckle up Murfreesboro! Hop Springs is so excited to bring the best of Bon Jovi to the venue. Shot Thru the Heart (STTH) is a professional tribute band that pays homage to the music and showmanship of Bon Jovi, one of the greatest rock bands to ever take the stage. STTH provides a high-energy concert experience, playing only the greatest hits and staying true to the original recordings. STTH is the real deal! The music and vocals are live with meticulous attention to detail. The nostalgia effect is real!
These Two Local Venues Will Help You Get in the Christmas Spirit with Holiday Concerts
Music is popular during the holiday because it can bring the family together and generate happy memories, as well as being a part of the religious celebration of the season. Bonds can be created through the shared experience of music. This holiday season two local venues are offering great music to Maury County residents, Homestead Hall at Hardison Mill and The Barn at Phelps Farm.
maloriesadventures.com
The Weirdest Things to Do in Nashville
Nashville is known for its beautiful tourist attraction, amazing music, and delicious foods. Aside from that, it also offers some strange attractions that make it a fascinating city. In fact, a weekend getaway to this destination is incomplete without doing some quirky activities. To give you a better view, here are the weirdest things to do in Nashville.
Sinatra Bar & Lounge aims for Q2 opening
A permit filing was entered earlier this month for the project.
luxury-houses.net
This $3.299M Breathtaking Modern Home is a Shining Example of Their Distinctive Design and Attention to Detail in Nashville, TN
The Home in Nashville checks all the boxes with a heated salt water pool, main level primary and guest suites, now available for sale. This home located at 226 Brook Hollow Rd, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,418 square feet of living spaces. Call Christie Bradley – The Wilson Group Real Estate Services – (Phone: (615-481-0970) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
Gallatin Comic Con Returns This November Featuring a Leave it to Beaver Reunion
Dress up as your favorite comic book character at the Gallatin Comic Con and meet special guests, Jerry Mathers, Tony Dow’s wife, and other casts from Leave it to Beaver on November 19 & 20, 2022 at Towne Square Records & Comics (124 N Water Ave, Gallatin, TN 37066)! This year’s Leave it to Beaver […] The post Gallatin Comic Con Returns This November Featuring a Leave it to Beaver Reunion appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Longtime Nashville Restaurant Demolished After Decades Of Service
"What makes this even sadder is we'll never have this type of thing again."
CMA Awards 2022: See the complete list of winners
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson and other stars won big Wednesday at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. Single of the year: “‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson. Album of the year: “Growin’ Up,” Luke Combs. Song...
luxury-houses.net
Exhibiting the Highest Quality and Design Standards, This Stunning Contemporary Home in Nashville, TN Hits the Market for $3.995M
The Home in Nashville is designed by David Baird, & styled by Marcelle Guibeau, now available for sale. This home located at 3612B Woodmont Blvd, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,496 square feet of living spaces. Call Steven Myers – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: (615-330-0555) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
'Losing our identity:' Rotier's Restaurant building demolished in Nashville
Nashville staple Rotier’s Restaurant building has been torn down to pave the way for development.
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Best In The U.S. For A Weekend Trip
Thrillist found the best towns around the country for a perfect weekend getaway.
Nashville Parent
MTSU’s True Blue Tour Coming to Franklin Nov. 14
Middle Tennessee State University’s True Blue Tour 2022 is nearing the end of its recruitment effort that visits 14 cities in four states to connect prospective students, their families and local school counselors and community college staff with leadership of MTSU’s 300-plus programs and offerings. University President Sidney...
Fast Casual
Island Fin Poke making Tennessee debut
Florida-based Island Fin Poke is making its Tennessee-area debut next week in Clarksville at 2305 Madison St. Owned by the Bryant families including Jeff Bryant Sr., along with his sons Jeff Bryant Jr., and his wife Chelsea, and Justin Bryant, and his wife Sarah, the restaurant is the first of many the family hopes to launch.
Raising Cane’s planning new restaurant in Hendersonville
The fast food chain will build a 2,843-square-foot restaurant.
thecountrynote.com
ALABAMA’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry Release Statements on Passing of Jeff Cook
Nashville, Tenn. — ALABAMA‘s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry today released the following statements, mourning the passing of their friend, cousin and bandmate of more than 50 years, Jeff Cook. “He lived to play our music we created together. He could play any instrument he chose, but his...
WKRN
Vanderbilt testing traffic calming experiment on I-24
Vanderbilt University is teaming up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to study how new vehicle technology can improve traffic. Vanderbilt testing traffic calming experiment on …. Vanderbilt University is teaming up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to study how new vehicle technology can improve traffic. Bodycam released from...
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each month
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that prices are skyrocketing in Tennessee. Inflation is currently at 8.2% but even more on many items you'll find in stores. Thankfully, here is some good news that you might find encouraging: three senators created a proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, the government would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child each month. While this has not passed through congress, just the fact it is a serious plan looking at tackling one of the biggest struggles families face is very important.
Images released of the proposed future of Fort Negley
Nashville Civil War history could get new life with a master plan to revitalize historic Fort Negley.
smokeybarn.com
2022 Thanksgiving Community Meals, Turkey Shoots & The Classic TV Special “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving”
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – With Thanksgiving around the corner, some families may have trouble putting a meal on the table for that very special day. As we move into the Thanksgiving season, Robertson Countians are invited to enjoy a free meal and a place to get out of the cold by area churches. In some cases, meals may even be delivered to the homes of individuals who can’t go out.
WKRN
3 charged in construction site thefts
One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Bellevue celebrates WWII veteran, 2-time POW on Veterans …. Private First Class Luther Mann is...
