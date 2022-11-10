ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Buckle up Murfreesboro! Hop Springs is so excited to bring the best of Bon Jovi to the venue. Shot Thru the Heart (STTH) is a professional tribute band that pays homage to the music and showmanship of Bon Jovi, one of the greatest rock bands to ever take the stage. STTH provides a high-energy concert experience, playing only the greatest hits and staying true to the original recordings. STTH is the real deal! The music and vocals are live with meticulous attention to detail. The nostalgia effect is real!
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Maury County Source

These Two Local Venues Will Help You Get in the Christmas Spirit with Holiday Concerts

Music is popular during the holiday because it can bring the family together and generate happy memories, as well as being a part of the religious celebration of the season. Bonds can be created through the shared experience of music. This holiday season two local venues are offering great music to Maury County residents, Homestead Hall at Hardison Mill and The Barn at Phelps Farm.
COLUMBIA, TN
maloriesadventures.com

The Weirdest Things to Do in Nashville

Nashville is known for its beautiful tourist attraction, amazing music, and delicious foods. Aside from that, it also offers some strange attractions that make it a fascinating city. In fact, a weekend getaway to this destination is incomplete without doing some quirky activities. To give you a better view, here are the weirdest things to do in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $3.299M Breathtaking Modern Home is a Shining Example of Their Distinctive Design and Attention to Detail in Nashville, TN

The Home in Nashville checks all the boxes with a heated salt water pool, main level primary and guest suites, now available for sale. This home located at 226 Brook Hollow Rd, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,418 square feet of living spaces. Call Christie Bradley – The Wilson Group Real Estate Services – (Phone: (615-481-0970) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Gallatin Comic Con Returns This November Featuring a Leave it to Beaver Reunion

Dress up as your favorite comic book character at the Gallatin Comic Con and meet special guests, Jerry Mathers, Tony Dow’s wife, and other casts from Leave it to Beaver on November 19 & 20, 2022 at Towne Square Records & Comics (124 N Water Ave, Gallatin, TN 37066)! This year’s Leave it to Beaver […] The post Gallatin Comic Con Returns This November Featuring a Leave it to Beaver Reunion appeared first on Sumner County Source.
GALLATIN, TN
luxury-houses.net

Exhibiting the Highest Quality and Design Standards, This Stunning Contemporary Home in Nashville, TN Hits the Market for $3.995M

The Home in Nashville is designed by David Baird, & styled by Marcelle Guibeau, now available for sale. This home located at 3612B Woodmont Blvd, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,496 square feet of living spaces. Call Steven Myers – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: (615-330-0555) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

MTSU’s True Blue Tour Coming to Franklin Nov. 14

Middle Tennessee State University’s True Blue Tour 2022 is nearing the end of its recruitment effort that visits 14 cities in four states to connect prospective students, their families and local school counselors and community college staff with leadership of MTSU’s 300-plus programs and offerings. University President Sidney...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Fast Casual

Island Fin Poke making Tennessee debut

Florida-based Island Fin Poke is making its Tennessee-area debut next week in Clarksville at 2305 Madison St. Owned by the Bryant families including Jeff Bryant Sr., along with his sons Jeff Bryant Jr., and his wife Chelsea, and Justin Bryant, and his wife Sarah, the restaurant is the first of many the family hopes to launch.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Vanderbilt testing traffic calming experiment on I-24

Vanderbilt University is teaming up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to study how new vehicle technology can improve traffic. Vanderbilt testing traffic calming experiment on …. Vanderbilt University is teaming up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to study how new vehicle technology can improve traffic. Bodycam released from...
NASHVILLE, TN
J.R. Heimbigner

New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each month

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that prices are skyrocketing in Tennessee. Inflation is currently at 8.2% but even more on many items you'll find in stores. Thankfully, here is some good news that you might find encouraging: three senators created a proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, the government would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child each month. While this has not passed through congress, just the fact it is a serious plan looking at tackling one of the biggest struggles families face is very important.
TENNESSEE STATE
smokeybarn.com

2022 Thanksgiving Community Meals, Turkey Shoots & The Classic TV Special “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving”

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – With Thanksgiving around the corner, some families may have trouble putting a meal on the table for that very special day. As we move into the Thanksgiving season, Robertson Countians are invited to enjoy a free meal and a place to get out of the cold by area churches. In some cases, meals may even be delivered to the homes of individuals who can’t go out.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

3 charged in construction site thefts

One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Bellevue celebrates WWII veteran, 2-time POW on Veterans …. Private First Class Luther Mann is...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy