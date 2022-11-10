Read full article on original website
Related
West Lafayette man faces Indiana's first lifetime hunting suspension
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A West Lafayette man will not be allowed to hunt in Indiana for the rest of his life after an investigation caught him illegally hunting wild turkeys in Indiana and six other states. Hanson Pusey, 25, is the first person in Indiana's history to receive...
Indiana reports 1st monkeypox-related death
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) reports the first confirmed death of a person in Indiana where monkeypox was a contributing factor. IDOH made sure to note the person had multiple other health conditions that contributed to the death. “Although monkeypox cases in Indiana have declined significantly...
WTHR
Indiana will receive $53M from Walmart opioids settlement
At this point it's a tentative deal. 16 states are included in the settlement.
WTHR
What to know about Indiana's 'magic mushroom' laws
INDIANA, USA — Last week, Colorado became the second state to legalize the recreational use of magic mushrooms in the U.S., in a move that reflects their growing popularity across the country. But how soon could there be a similar measure in Indiana?. "Magic mushroom" is a catchall term...
Tips to avoid utility scammers
INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana warns that a surge in utility scammers is possible during the holidays. These are criminals who pretend to be utility companies to try and get money out of you. AES said to look out for these key warning signs:. Threatening to disconnect because of an...
WTHR
Idaho bus driver sends home inspiring letters to students riding his bus
MERIDIAN, Idaho — It's tough to be a school bus driver right now in the Treasure Valley. There have been a lot of complaints recently about late pick-ups and drop-offs, and it hasn't been easy to find qualified drivers for our local school bus companies. Meridian mom Cyndee Waynonyi has noticed the backlash.
WTHR
LIST: Winter events, holiday activities in central Indiana that you don't want to miss
Make the most of the winter season by trying out some of the best cold-weather activities central Indiana has to offer. If you needed a sign — or maybe a gentle nudge — to season the day this winter, this is it. The holiday season has finally arrived!...
Comments / 0