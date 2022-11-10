Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Adult and child injured in Maple Grove crash
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Two people are in the hospital Saturday evening after a three-vehicle crash in Maple Grove.The Maple Grove Police Department says it responded to a crash around 4:45 p.m. on Elm Creek Boulevard near the entrance to Highway 610.Officers say a car traveling east on County Road 81 collided in the intersection with a car traveling south on Elm Creek Boulevard. The southbound vehicle then hit another vehicle.An adult driver and juvenile passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.The crash is under investigation.
One hospitalized, one arrested after shooting in Woodbury
Police say one person has been hospitalized and another arrested following a shooting in Woodbury. Woodbury Public Safety says the shooting was reported Saturday morning in the 10000 block of Grand Oaks Trail, with a victim found with a gunshot wound to the face and neck. The victim was conscious...
1 dead in White Bear Lake crash
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Officials are investigating after a man was killed in a rollover crash Friday night on the ramp from White Bear Avenue North to westbound Interstate 694 in White Bear Lake. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred just after 9 p.m. when...
fox9.com
Daylight, drive-by shooting in Minneapolis leaves 1 dead
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide on Saturday that left one man dead in broad daylight. Officers responded in the late morning to Lyndale Avenue North near North 47th Avenue for the shooting. At the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to North Memorial Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022
Photograph of the Eagan Fire Department attacking the house fire on November 2, 2022.Andy Fossum. EAGAN, MINNESOTA - Around 7:41 PM on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, a call came in for a possible house fire on Amethyst Lane near Carnelian Lane in Eagan, Minnesota. When the Eagan Battalion 2 arrived on the scene, they confirmed an active fire was ongoing in a single-story home with fire coming from the charlie side of the home, which is considered the back of the home. Eagan Battalion 2 decided to take an offensive attack on the fire and requested for the call to be upgraded to a second alarm. With that upgrade to a second alarm, the Eagan Fire Department received assistance from several area fire crews, including the Burnsville Fire Department, Apple Valley Fire Department, and Bloomington Fire Department. Additionally, aid was provided by the Eagan Police Department for traffic control and MHealth EMS.
Underinsured: Maple Grove burn survivor shares warning on lack of home insurance
MAPLE GROVE, Minn — A Maple Grove man not only lost his home but his wife of 52 years in a fire back in May. Dave wasn't able to rebuild the home he shared with his wife for more than four decades, and that's why he is now sharing his story to help others.
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby Lobby
Map showing the location of theft and arrestsGoogle Maps. WEST ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA - Around 2:59 PM on Friday, November 1, 2022, West St. Paul received a report of a theft in progress at the Hobby Lobby in West St. Paul. The caller said there were possibly three suspects. Suspect 1 was described as a female in a plaid shirt and red pants. Suspect 2 is described as a male in a black coat. Suspect 3 was said to be a black male in a black chevy blazer that was parked in front of the store. They were last seen walking north toward Walmart.
State completes $350 million I-94 project between Maple Grove and Clearwater
Interstate-94 west entrance sign in downtown St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A $350 million-dollar improvement project on Interstate-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater is complete after three years of construction. The project wrapped this season with work on the six-mile stretch of highway...
KEYC
POLICE: 2 arrested following shooting in Waseca
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in Waseca say two people have been arrested following a shooting early Thursday morning. According to a release, just before 12:30 Thursday morning, police were called to a municipal parking lot between the Post Office and State Street for the report of gunfire. A short time later, police found a vehicle and a driver and learned the vehicle had been shot multiple times. Police say there were no injuries.
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
willmarradio.com
Willmar man killed in crash near Mall of America
(Bloomington MN-) A man killed in a crash near the Mall of America Tuesday afternoon was from Willmar. 23-year-old Abdikadir Issack was riding in a Honda Accord that was being pursued by Bloomington Police on the Lindau Lane ramp to eastbound Interstate 494. When negotiating the turn, the Accord jumped the median, went across the second lane to eastbound 494, left the roadway and struck a pillar.
Hastings Star Gazette
HWY 61/316 roundabout north of Red Wing is open and construction is drawing to an end
The HWY 61/316 roundabout north of Red Wing is open and all construction is nearly complete, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT). Much like the impetus for the compact roundabouts along HWY 316 in Hastings, MNDOT installed the roundabout at the intersection of HWY 61/316 in Goodhue County because they wanted to slow speeds and improve traffic flow. An additional improvement, a trail that goes around the new intersection, will ensure bicyclists can traverse the intersection safely and connect to the on-road Mississippi River Trail system.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Photos: House with private cave for sale in Cannon Falls
Check out this home on a quiet cul-de-sac. This is country living feeling at its finest with lots of trees for shade. If you like the feeling of living in the woods this house is for you. The home has many updates, including a newer furnace with an electronic air...
Penny's Coffee has closed both Twin Cities locations 'until further notice'
Twin Cities coffee shop business Penny's Coffee appears to have closed both of its locations "until further notice." The announced regarding the coffee shop in Wayzata was made on its Instagram page on Nov. 1, saying it would be temporarily closing as it has "limited staffing and are working on growing our team."
fox9.com
Wisconsin town turning off power for hours due to 'unforeseen emergency'
(FOX 9) - The Village of Ellsworth in western Wisconsin is shutting off power to the entire city due to an "unforeseen emergency," according to a city Facebook post. "Xcel Energy has notified the Village of Ellsworth that between 4-5 p.m. tonight, all power in Ellsworth will be shut off due to an unforeseen emergency," the post on Ellsworth's Facebook page says.
Boy recovering after being shot in Fridley, says sheriff
FRIDLEY, Minn. – A boy was found injured from a gunshot wound Wednesday evening in Fridley.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says they found the injured boy on 3rd Street Northeast just off Highway 47.The boy's age and condition have not been released, and it's not known yet who shot him.
Hastings Star Gazette
Photos: House for entertaining for sale in Hastings
The main living space of the home is open concept. However, pillars, flooring and lighting have been used to mark individual spaces. The living room has carpeting while the kitchen and dining room have hardwood floors. The kitchen features a center island that can seat at least four people, stainless steel appliances, double ovens and plenty of storage and work space.
Screams heard night before Edina woman's body found in Lake Minnetonka
A married, 33-year-old woman's body was pulled from Lake Minnetonka a day after someone told police they heard "screaming" near where she was found, according to a search warrant affidavit. The woman has been identified by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office as Bhumika Pathak Lisbon, of Edina. Her death hasn't...
fox9.com
Kitten stolen from Eden Prairie PetSmart, owners plead ‘bring him back’
(FOX 9) - An unscrewed kennel door at the adoption center of the Eden Prairie PetSmart led to startling revelation Sunday – a 6-month-old dilute calico foster kitten named Pencil Case was missing. At around 3:15 p.m., the male perpetrator was caught on camera prying open the kennel, taking...
KIMT
Several businesses destroyed in Kasson fire
KASSON, Minn. - Several businesses and personal property were destroyed during a fire Sunday night. Fire officials said it happened at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway at 7:35 p.m. and fire crews remained on the scene until 1:50 a.m. Two firefighters were checked out by Dodge Center AMB but were...
