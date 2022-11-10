Photograph of the Eagan Fire Department attacking the house fire on November 2, 2022.Andy Fossum. EAGAN, MINNESOTA - Around 7:41 PM on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, a call came in for a possible house fire on Amethyst Lane near Carnelian Lane in Eagan, Minnesota. When the Eagan Battalion 2 arrived on the scene, they confirmed an active fire was ongoing in a single-story home with fire coming from the charlie side of the home, which is considered the back of the home. Eagan Battalion 2 decided to take an offensive attack on the fire and requested for the call to be upgraded to a second alarm. With that upgrade to a second alarm, the Eagan Fire Department received assistance from several area fire crews, including the Burnsville Fire Department, Apple Valley Fire Department, and Bloomington Fire Department. Additionally, aid was provided by the Eagan Police Department for traffic control and MHealth EMS.

EAGAN, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO