The No. 24 Washington football team will look to upset No. 6 Oregon this Saturday as it travels to Eugene with hopes of a potential Pac-12 championship appearance on the line. The Huskies (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12) are coming off a major home win against a ranked Oregon State team to keep their Pac-12 championship hopes alive. The Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) are coming off a 49-10 win against Colorado, and haven't lost since week one against Georgia. Oregon is in a position to potentially represent the Pac-12 in the College Football Playoff if it wins out the rest of the season.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO