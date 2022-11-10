Read full article on original website
The Daily
New UW Medicine study examines smoking versus injecting heroin
Content Warning: This article contains references to drug use and abuse. A new UW Medicine study found that the proportion of subjects who exclusively injected heroin fell from 43% to 32% after distributing heroin pipes for smoking, and the proportion of subjects who both injected and smoked increased from 36% to 45%.
The Daily
Full roster shines as Washington takes down UC Davis
With about seven minutes left in Friday night’s game, head coach Tina Langley started to pull her starters out of the game for good. Sitting a comfortable bit ahead, as it had been for much of the fourth quarter, the Washington women’s basketball team had the flexibility to spare. The group scored ten more points to maintain an untouchable lead, and UW cruised to a 82-60 win over UC Davis.
The Daily
Missing two starters, UW comes alive in second half to beat UNF
When head coach Mike Hopkins said that the Washington men’s basketball team can go as deep into its roster as it needs to at the very beginning of the season, he didn’t expect to have to test the idea so soon. In just its second game of the...
The Daily
Washington volleyball preps for Arizona schools
With only a few weeks of regular season play left, the No. 20 Washington volleyball team stays on the road to face the Arizona schools for the second time of the year. Though UW managed to split the weekend after suffering one of its toughest losses of the season — during which it recorded its lowest hitting percentage of the season — Washington heads to the desert in serious need of a boost to its conference record.
The Daily
Instant: Washington upsets No. 6 Oregon in an offensive slugfest
Saturday’s second half will be etched in history. Despite both sides finding the end zone six times in the final half, a field goal is what decided the game. In its rivalry game against No. 6 Oregon, senior kicker Payton Henry's 43-yard field goal is what sent the Washington football team to a 37-34 upset win.
The Daily
No. 1 Huskies host Beavers in last match before NCAA tournament
With one regular season match remaining on the schedule, the No. 1 Washington men’s soccer team sits one result away from an unbeaten regular season — the first in program history — to go along with its Pac-12 championship. Despite the prospect of having gone 19 matches...
The Daily
Beavers win again in Seattle, No. 1 Huskies end season with first loss
The No. 1 Washington men’s soccer team’s historic regular season ended with a loss, as Oregon State triumphed once again in Seattle, 1-0, dashing UW’s dreams of an unblemished record in the dying minutes. “It was a meaningless game for us,” head coach Jamie Clark said. “It’s...
The Daily
3-2-1 Football: The Daily’s primer on Oregon
The No. 24 Washington football team will look to upset No. 6 Oregon this Saturday as it travels to Eugene with hopes of a potential Pac-12 championship appearance on the line. The Huskies (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12) are coming off a major home win against a ranked Oregon State team to keep their Pac-12 championship hopes alive. The Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) are coming off a 49-10 win against Colorado, and haven't lost since week one against Georgia. Oregon is in a position to potentially represent the Pac-12 in the College Football Playoff if it wins out the rest of the season.
The Daily
Huskies falter in five-set match against Wildcats
Friday didn’t exactly go the way the No. 20 Washington volleyball team was hoping it would’ve, especially when facing a team who has consistently struggled in Pac-12 play. After a strong first half, the Huskies (17-8, 9-6 Pac-12) struggled to keep momentum alive in the final two sets, eventually succumbing to Arizona, 3-2.
