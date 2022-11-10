ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

CNET

Everything to Stock Up on Before a Winter Storm Hits

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. When winter hits, it hits hard. Extreme cold and winter storms can have serious impacts, including knocking out power and electricity. In fact, power outages have gotten worse, with the average household experiencing eight hours without power every winter, according to the US Energy Information Administration.
natureworldnews.com

Storm System to Unleash in Central U.S, Causing Heavy Snow and Severe Weather

The latest weather forecasts showed that parts of the Central U.S would expect a storm system that could bring adverse weather conditions, including heavy snow, bad weather, and high winds. Residents located in the affected areas are advised to be cautious and stay updated with the weather advisory. Almost a...
TEXAS STATE
WDTN

Colder and Weekend Snowflakes

Behind a cold front, temperatures will drop down into the 30s overnight. Saturday will be much colder with highs only getting up near 40 degrees, and a few snow showers will develop. Little if any accumulation is expected. TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and colder. Low 35. SATURDAY: Mostly...
watchers.news

Major winter storm forecast to impact parts of the Northern Plains, U.S.

There is increasing confidence that a significant winter storm will affect parts of the Northern Plains later this week. While uncertainty into the exact track and strength of this system remains, it is likely that some areas will receive heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Confidence continues to increase that...
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

What to Expect this Coming Winter in Parts of the United States

The chilly breeze air, snow accumulation, and freezing temperatures only showed one thing: meteorological winter is fast-approaching. Previous reports said that portions of the United States started to feel the taste of winter, with snowflakes and freezing temperatures in their areas, especially in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and New York. Meanwhile, residents...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Sacramento

Sierra travelers hit with heavy snow and road closures

NYACK — Heavy snowfall arrived in the Sierra on Tuesday, causing spinouts and forcing highway shutdowns up and down the mountain.During the afternoon hours, drivers traveling along Interstate 80 felt the effects of the Sierra snow."You can't be in a hurry. Just be OK with 25 miles per hour and you'll get there," said Angela Sneed.Sneed was driving from Roseville to Reno with her sister, Ellie Drisenga, and their new puppy. The trio made a pitstop in Nyack."Full tank of gas, case of water and beef jerky," said Sneed, who listed off items gathered during the stop.The sisters also had...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thetrek.co

Surviving the Storm in Oregon

We had hiked 32 miles that day, my biggest mileage day on trail yet. Exhausted I got into camp by 8.30, found a pitch, cooked and got into my sleeping bag. I felt quite proud of my pitch because it was completely flat without any stones or routes digging into my foam pad and therefore my back, furthermore the forest floor was made of deteriorated bark which was super soft. I was certain I would sleep well!
OREGON STATE
AccuWeather

Widespread snow unfolds across Northwest, Rockies

A potent storm has started a big change for many in the western United States, bringing cold air and the first accumulating snow of the season for many spots. In recent days, much of the Northwest and northern Rockies have felt more like late summer rather than autumn. This past Thursday, temperatures reached the 70s Fahrenheit in Spokane, Washington and soared to around 80 degrees in cities like Bend, Oregon, and Reno, Nevada, temperatures that are more than 15 degrees above normal for October.
SPOKANE, WA
99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

