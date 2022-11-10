Read full article on original website
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide continues to hit our southern beaches hardest. Nokomis, Venice and Manasota beaches all reported Intense respiratory irritation and many dead fish Saturday. From Siesta Key north to Anna Maria Island have only Slight respiratory irritation and, so far, no dead fish reported. These conditions will fluctuate for the coming week, but red tide is likely to linger for some time. Cooler air could help lessen the red tide and fortunately we have slightly cooler air. We’re tracking a series of cold fronts moving into Florida. Most of these will be dry for us, but it will be cooler to end the week and next weekend.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nicole made landfall on the east coast of the state of Florida, and though she quickly weakened to Tropical Storm strength winds, she left a lot of catastrophic damage to towns such as Wilbur-by-the-Sea in Volusia County and Daytona Beach. It caused collapses of buildings in...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move through the far northeastern states today and the tropics are quiet for the next several days. There are only 18 days left until the end of Hurricane Season. Red Tide flared up for all our Suncoast beaches. The effects of Red Tide include skin irritation, burning eyes, and cough with respiratory irritation. So far the greatest effects have been reported at the southern beaches. Rip currents should settle down today with lighter winds. An isolated shower or two are still possible during the weekend, but very isolated showers.
