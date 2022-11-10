Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Windows 11 vs macOS Ventura - which is best for you?
2022 has seen the arrival of two major updates to Windows 11 and macOS - a major update for Microsoft's operating system, and a whole new version of macOS in the Ventura update. Long ago, you'd expect to see major updates every two years, and they would be paid, but...
TechRadar
ManageEngine Password Manager Pro review
A powerful, versatile and fully-featured option for any enterprise that needs password management – but be aware that its lofty abilities also mean necessarily high pricing. The password manager market contains a huge variety of products, from basic individual products to enterprise-level utilities – and that’s where ManageEngine Password Manager Pro (opens in new tab) comes in.
TechRadar
You can now get Google One VPN on your PC or Mac
After being mobile-only for months, will Google One VPN live up to expectations on desktop?. Google is finally bringing its VPN to desktop users with its latest improvement to the Google One VPN service. The move means that macOS and Windows users will only need an active premium Google One...
TechRadar
Google just made it possible to pay for Spotify Premium outside the Play Store
Google is expanding its User Choice Billing (UCB) pilot program with Spotify among the first participants. It's now officially allowing the music platform's customers to set up service payments outside Google's Play Store. Back in March, Google teamed up with Spotify to launch the program by giving people the ability...
TechRadar
Old printer not working with Windows 11? Try this
If you're still clinging to a printer that you should have dumped ten years ago, then the OpenPrinting project might have some good news. Users will now be able to run printers that are unsupported by modern versions of Windows via running the Linux-emulator Windows Subsystem for Linux in combination with the project's Open Printing software.
TechRadar
Microsoft Teams might have launched its most annoying feature yet
Making yourself heard on Microsoft Teams could be about to get a lot easier (and a lot louder) thanks to a new update. The video conferencing service has announced it is working on a new feature that will allow chat participants to mention everyone in a group all at once.
TechRadar
You're right - a huge number of your work emails are just spam
A large proportion of your work emails may not be useful in any way, a new report examining billions of messages has claimed. Research from Hornetsecurity analyzing 25 billion business emails found nearly half (40.5%) are ‘unwanted’, and could even represent a serious threat to businesses. The report...
TechRadar
Crooks are pivoting to Nim to better hide their malware
Cybersecurity researchers from Minerva Labs have spotted a potentially dangerous malware (opens in new tab) strain written in a relatively new programming language called Nim. The team has warned that a growing number of threat actors are porting their malware to Nim to better hide their tools from antivirus solutions and cybersecurity teams.
TechRadar
Working iPhone Flip is here to give us a glimpse of Apple's foldable future
Apple doesn’t seem in any hurry to make a foldable phone, with most leaks suggesting the iPhone Flip is still years away. But the world won’t wait, and one intrepid team has taken it upon themselves to create the first functional folding iPhone. Crafted by the China-based Aesthetics...
TechRadar
You'll soon be able to code on GitHub with just your voice
GitHub has announced a new speech recognition tool that it hopes will extend the reach of its programming tools by giving a much-needed accessibility boost to the industry. The so-called “Hey, GitHub!” will feature in GitHub Copilot in a move that the company says will make the software more accessible to developers “who may not be able to use a keyboard everyday”.
TechRadar
Microsoft Excel has unveiled an absolutely mind-blowing new feature
Your Microsoft Excel spreadsheets could soon be more dynamic than ever due to a potentially huge breakthrough by the company. A new Excel update will allow the spreadsheet software to insert images directly into a cell, making them part of a worksheet for the first time, as opposed to just floating on top of the sheet.
TechRadar
Here are the affordable phones I'd buy for Black Friday
With Black Friday deals getting started, you may think that the best bargain you’ll find on an affordable smartphone will be for a bargain brand or unlocked smartphone from Motorola or Nokia. If you want to spend less than $500 on a new smartphone, you can still find great picks from the top three US phone makers. I can recommend a great Apple iPhone, Google Pixel, or Samsung Galaxy to fit your budget.
TechRadar
Samsung phones are being targeted by some seriously shady zero-days
Three Samsung smartphone (opens in new tab) models have been found carrying vulnerabilities that were allegedly abused by a commercial surveillance vendor to spy on people and probably steal their sensitive data. Researchers from Google's Project Zero security team said that the Samsung S10, A50, and A51 models were affected,...
TechRadar
Should I buy a Black Friday Samsung deal or wait for the Galaxy S23?
If we find a great Black Friday deal on an iPhone 14 or a Google Pixel 7, those are easy deals to recommend because the phones are so new. We know that you won’t be disappointed tomorrow that you didn’t buy a newer, better phone. The story is much different if you’re thinking about buying one of the best Samsung phones.
TechRadar
How to avoid SD card scams during Black Friday and Cyber Monday
If you’re looking to save money on an SD card, microSD card or any type of memory card, Black Friday is traditionally a great time to do it. Whether you're looking to increase the capacity of your camera or expand the storage space of your smartphone, the Black Friday camera deals also usually yield a range of savings on SD and microSD cards. But if you’re shopping for discounted storage, there’s something important to look out for: memory card scams.
TechRadar
Do PS5 SSD read and write speeds really make a difference?
A PS5 SSD is one of the most essential PS5 accessories that you can get your hands on. This is because the PS5 features quite a limited amount of space. Once the essential operating software is taken into account, you’re looking at a total of 667GB down from the quoted 825GB on the box.
TechRadar
New Galaxy S23 Ultra leak compares camera quality with the Pixel 7 Pro
There's a fresh Samsung Galaxy S23 leak to report on: and this time an image purportedly taken with the S23 Ultra has been compared to similar snaps shot on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Google Pixel 7 Pro. This comes from well-known tipster Ice Universe (opens in new...
TechRadar
The iPhone 14’s best emergency feature will finally launch this month
Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature is finally coming to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro later this month (November 2022) – if you live in the US or Canada that is. Every iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro model (including the larger iPhone 14 Plus and...
TechRadar
3-2-1 backup strategy, what is it?
Every user, business and organization that uses a computing device generates data, which needs to be stored. While storing data is not generally considered much of a challenge these days, as computers have a solid state or hard drive (opens in new tab) to write the data to, and the data, when requested, can then be read off of.
TechRadar
The Samsung Galaxy S23 will be the right phone at the wrong time
Here’s a pop quiz: what’s the best phone of the year? Is it the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, our phone of the year? Or is it the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, the phone at the top of our list of best phones? Both of these are great phones, easy for a phone reviewer to recommend to readers. The one that wins may have more to do with timing than any feature on the phone.
Comments / 0