If you’re happiest when you're riding with a super bright light then the Knog Blinder lets you know it means business by the name alone. The dual LEDs of the front light are excellent and the rear-facing one is pretty impressive too. You get a solid, practical design for both and they’re easily mounted to your bike with rubberised straps. The latter could do with being a little more durable, but other than that there’s nothing to put you off buying one, or both of these bike lights.

2 DAYS AGO