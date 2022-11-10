ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Column: Wealth's being redistributed — from us to the rich

By By Martha Johnson Columnist
 3 days ago

What is the takeaway from Tuesday’s mid-term election? Candidate quality matters. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican from Georgia, said, “Trump is in the rear view mirror.” The American public defeated chaos and extremism.

We talk about high gas prices and high grocery bills and we want to find our way out. But Republicans don’t have the answer. They have been responsible for 13 of the last 17 recessions, and policies left from the previous administration are largely to blame now. Inflation is worldwide, and it’s being fed by multiple causes, principally corporate greed, but also by continuing undersupplies of goods and slowdowns in transportation. Former President Trump’s support of big business, his reductions in tax liability for big corporations and his uncaring attitude toward the average American has led to our high gas prices.

We stayed in during the pandemic. We didn’t go shopping. We didn’t go to the movies. We didn’t travel. We didn’t spend money. We just stopped. And so did businesses. Manufacturing stopped. Transportation slowed. Goods were not being produced, so there was less to buy. Do we still remember the fear, the isolation? The shock of seeing bodies stacked in refrigerated trucks? More than a million died, more than any other country in the world. Trump’s impoverished leadership left us in a constant state of fear and shock because Trump told us we didn‘t need to wear protective equipment or get vaccinated.

Trump lied. He told us he was going to work for the average wage earner — the people who populate his following — but he lied to all of us. The last year of Trump’s reign was so chaotic, so deadly, who can blame us for wanting to splurge when Biden’s attention to vaccines and personal protective equipment made us safe again? And it’s that splurge that has fueled inflation: not enough goods to satisfy demand.

Corporations lost some income in that awful year, as did we all, and they have used that litany to run up prices. The evidence is all around us, says Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor. “Corporate margins are at record highs. Inflation in the United States is caused by corporations raising their prices faster than their costs to fatten their profit margins.”

“The companies who raised prices are really reluctant to stop increasing them,” says Jeanna Smialek, writing for The New York Times. “Even in instances where their own costs are starting to fall.” It’s a giant redistribution of wealth from consumers to corporations.

Reich has called for a windfall profits tax and more vigorous antitrust enforcement. A recent report from a frequent flyer said a flight he usually pays $200 for is now $770 because airlines have cut thousands of flights they deemed “less profitable.” The airline industry is a good example of monopolizing forces: there are fewer airlines because of corporate buyouts and they offer fewer destinations, at higher fares.

Congresswoman Katie Porter, D-California, reported last week on a study that shows that corporate greed is responsible for the inflation we are now suffering. The studies show that corporations, on average, have increased their profits by 90%. Their income from that increase is $54 billion. And who has paid them that $54 billion? Middle-class America — you and me.

Our country suffers from an extreme imbalance between wages, earnings and wealth. A study of 300 top US companies released by the Institute for Policy Studies found the average gap between CEO and worker pay jumped to 670-to-1. Meaning, that for every $1 the worker received, the CEO received $670.

Over the past six decades we have developed a pattern of paying executives exorbitant salaries. Zip Recruiter reports that the wage for manufacturing workers is $22 per hour to $37 per hour. That means the average wage of workers is less than $30 per hour, while the average wage of the CEO of that company now is more than $20,000 per hour. That is capitalism run amok.

An analysis conducted by the Securities and Exchange Commission on corporate filings found that profits for 100 large US corporations increased by a median of 49%, and in one case by as much as 111,000% since the pandemic, while the American consumer is saddled with higher prices for almost everything. Consumers are taking the hit as companies and shareholders profit. The rich get richer and the rest of us get poorer.

Jennifer Rubin opines that voters who follow the news find it hard to believe that Americans would even consider voting for election deniers and Republicans who betrayed democracy — the same Republicans who propose ending Social Security and Medicare, cutting off assistance to Ukraine, refusing adequate health care to veterans and allowing pharmaceuticals to continue to gouge Americans. They would destroy our economy and use the debt ceiling to achieve their goal of taking from the middle-class and giving to the rich.

End Social Security and Medicare. That’s the GOP inflation “plan.”

Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.

The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
