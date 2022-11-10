Read full article on original website
Vaping company Juul announces layoffs amid growing setbacks
WASHINGTON (AP) — Embattled vaping company Juul Labs is announcing layoffs as the company tries to navigate growing setbacks to its electronic cigarette business. The company also said Thursday it has obtained new financing from several investors that will allow the company to stay in business. For weeks, industry analysts have speculated that Juul could soon declare bankruptcy or sell itself to another company. Thursday’s news appears to have put those plans on hold. Juul was once the leading U.S. vaping company, but its prospects have dimmed amid a political backlash to underage use of its products. U.S. regulators are currently seeking to ban Juul’s e-cigarettes from the market. The company is appealing that decision.
President Biden should raise developing country debt with Xi
President Biden reportedly plans to meet with China’s president Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20. He should raise the issue of resolving developing country debt, much of it held by China, a problem requiring a political solution. In the last 15 years, developing countries have increasingly borrowed...
China’s muted Singles’ Day shopping fest expects slow growth
HONG KONG (AP) — China’s biggest online shopping festival, Singles’ Day, is muted this year with sales numbers expected to grow slowly amid an uncertain economy and COVID-19. Singles’ Day — also known as Double 11 as it falls on Nov. 11 annually — is closely watched as a barometer of consumption in China. Consumers typically spend billions on online shopping platforms as merchants offer attractive discounts and promotions. But a slowing economy and a maturing consumer market means that massive sales growth is not sustainable, experts say. Festivities and high-profile campaigns have also been toned down this year, with an absence of China’s top livestreamers and Alibaba skipping out on holding its annual Double 11 gala.
The FAA asked the traveling public what they thought about airplane seating and the answers confirm what you've been thinking all along
The FAA is currently reviewing thousands of comments, a spokesperson said. Travelers had 90 days to voice concerns as part of an open comment forum.
How the Midterm Elections Could Affect The Debt Ceiling as Biden Administration Heads Toward $1T Budget Deficit
The country is still waiting on election results to see if the balance of power would shift -- but one of the consequences of the midterms if the Republicans win, is that the debt ceiling probably...
Homeowners Have Lost $1.5 Trillion in Equity Since May as Housing Market Continues Decline
The U.S. housing market giveth and the U.S. housing market taketh away -- and lately, it has been taking away equity at blazing speed. Equity among mortgaged homes in the United States is now nearly...
EU expects recession to hit this year as inflation hangs on
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Union’s executive commission slashed its forecast for economic growth next year. It says saying that the 19 countries that use the euro currency will slide into recession over the winter as peak inflation hangs on for longer than expected and high fuel and heating costs erode consumer purchasing power. The European Commission’s autumn forecast released Friday predicts falling economic output in both the last three months of this year and the first months of 2023. It says high energy prices, a rising cost of living, higher interest rates and overall uncertainty “are expected to tip the EU, the euro area and most member states into recession in the last quarter of the year.”
