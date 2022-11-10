ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KRDO

Vaping company Juul announces layoffs amid growing setbacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Embattled vaping company Juul Labs is announcing layoffs as the company tries to navigate growing setbacks to its electronic cigarette business. The company also said Thursday it has obtained new financing from several investors that will allow the company to stay in business. For weeks, industry analysts have speculated that Juul could soon declare bankruptcy or sell itself to another company. Thursday’s news appears to have put those plans on hold. Juul was once the leading U.S. vaping company, but its prospects have dimmed amid a political backlash to underage use of its products. U.S. regulators are currently seeking to ban Juul’s e-cigarettes from the market. The company is appealing that decision.
The Hill

President Biden should raise developing country debt with Xi

President Biden reportedly plans to meet with China’s president Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20. He should raise the issue of resolving developing country debt, much of it held by China, a problem requiring a political solution. In the last 15 years, developing countries have increasingly borrowed...
KRDO

China’s muted Singles’ Day shopping fest expects slow growth

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s biggest online shopping festival, Singles’ Day, is muted this year with sales numbers expected to grow slowly amid an uncertain economy and COVID-19. Singles’ Day — also known as Double 11 as it falls on Nov. 11 annually — is closely watched as a barometer of consumption in China. Consumers typically spend billions on online shopping platforms as merchants offer attractive discounts and promotions. But a slowing economy and a maturing consumer market means that massive sales growth is not sustainable, experts say. Festivities and high-profile campaigns have also been toned down this year, with an absence of China’s top livestreamers and Alibaba skipping out on holding its annual Double 11 gala.
KRDO

EU expects recession to hit this year as inflation hangs on

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Union’s executive commission slashed its forecast for economic growth next year. It says saying that the 19 countries that use the euro currency will slide into recession over the winter as peak inflation hangs on for longer than expected and high fuel and heating costs erode consumer purchasing power. The European Commission’s autumn forecast released Friday predicts falling economic output in both the last three months of this year and the first months of 2023. It says high energy prices, a rising cost of living, higher interest rates and overall uncertainty “are expected to tip the EU, the euro area and most member states into recession in the last quarter of the year.”

