FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Austin Chronicle
Community Organizing Defines Eastside Races
José Velásquez did his election night the Eastside way, with what his campaign team described as an old-school pachanga. You could hear the norteño music down the block. As you approached the site of the party – Velásquez's bungalow on Willow Street in the heart of the Holly neighborhood – you saw 40 or 50 friends and neighbors sitting in chairs in the front yard, eating barbeque and tamales, as the candidate greeted supporters in the driveway.
Austin Chronicle
C3-Backed Superstition Nightclub to Open at Riverside & South Congress
The long-vacant site of former male strip club La Bare will reopen as a new nightclub called Superstition. According to a press release this afternoon, the 12,000-square-foot club will host “DJs and live performances, with elevated bottle service and exclusive VIP spaces in the largest dance club in central Austin.” Alongside a Seventies theme seen in social media promo, the club will also house a smaller cocktail lounge and patio called the Gold Room.
Austin Chronicle
Round Rock Crushes Far-Right Candidates Running for School Board
Well, it's over – for now, anyway. Round Rock families and educators (and students!) are breathing a sigh of relief after five far-right candidates, known as the Round Rock One Family slate, were defeated in their quest to take control of Round Rock ISD's Board of Trustees on Tuesday. The five – Christie Slape, Orlando Salinas, Jill Farris, John Keagy, and former Austin Council Member Don Zimmerman – had expressed opposition to the accommodation of LGBT students and a desire to ban books from RRISD libraries.
Austin Chronicle
COP27: The Fossil of the Day Award
Ironically awarding the nation "doing the most to do the least" As the world’s eyes turn to Egypt for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), Austin-based Texas Impact/Texas Interfaith Power & Light is sending to the Chronicle daily dispatches from the conference. The Fossil of the Day is...
Austin Chronicle
Five Don't-Miss Spots On the Austin Studio Tour
Here, there, and everywhere there’s skill and effort and so much beauty. You wanted more recommendations for your Austin Studio Tour convenience on this second weekend (Nov. 12-13), citizen? Well – in addition to our main feature and relevant Arts Listings – that’s exactly what we’re providing.
Austin Chronicle
COP27: Ukraine and the Climate Impact of War
WATCH: Beaman Floyd discusses national defense and the climate. As the world’s eyes turn to Egypt for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), Austin-based Texas Impact/Texas Interfaith Power & Light is sending to the Chronicle daily dispatches from the conference. Observers at the COP have a chance to...
Austin Chronicle
Review: Glass Half Full’s Cenicienta
The Cinderella story is not a tale as old as time. That entitlement belongs to Beauty and the Beast, or so claims the title song from the 1991 Disney animated film. But the folktale about a young woman living in forsaken circumstances that suddenly change to remarkable fortune and her ascension to the throne by marriage dates back to Ancient Greece during the late first century BCE. It was told in China during the ninth century, and the German Brothers Grimm famously turned the folktale into a fairy tale – well, a fairy godmother tale – in 1812.
Austin Chronicle
City Settles One APD Brutality Case, Hit With Another
The city is paying far more than in years past to settle lawsuits brought by people hurt by police. On Oct. 27, City Council agreed to a $1.75 million settlement for Joe Herrera, a U.S. Army veteran shot in the leg with a lead pellet round during the Black Lives Matter protests at Austin Police Headquarters in May 2020. Herrera continues to suffer from stabbing pain and the exacerbation of the post-traumatic stress disorder he has dealt with since his service in Iraq.
