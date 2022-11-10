The Cinderella story is not a tale as old as time. That entitlement belongs to Beauty and the Beast, or so claims the title song from the 1991 Disney animated film. But the folktale about a young woman living in forsaken circumstances that suddenly change to remarkable fortune and her ascension to the throne by marriage dates back to Ancient Greece during the late first century BCE. It was told in China during the ninth century, and the German Brothers Grimm famously turned the folktale into a fairy tale – well, a fairy godmother tale – in 1812.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO