ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTV

WWII veteran from Fairmont created Big Mac

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Veterans Day, we want to tell you about one late local veteran who created something that may surprise you. Jim Delligatti, the man who invented McDonald’s flagship sandwich, the Big Mac, graduated from Fairmont Senior High School in Marion County in 1936. After graduation,...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNS

Did you know West Virginia is the third most forested state?

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Did you know that West Virginia is the third most forested state in the nation? West Virginia ranks as the third most forested state in the nation, just behind New Hampshire as second and Maine as first. West Virginia is also second in standing hardwood volume, according to Stateforesters.org. From the […]
MAINE STATE
wvsportsnow.com

Garrett Greene Sparks West Virginia to First Big 12 Win Over Oklahoma

Morgantown, W.Va – An ugly day turned into an ugly game early on between West Virginia and Oklahoma. The sloppiness produced a scoreless first quarter that included the biggest offensive play for the Mountaineers being a pass of a scramble by Garrett Greene to Sam James with about two minutes left. Greene came in for starting quarterback JT Daniels towards the end of the quarter. This was likely just to get Greene some playing time and to add a spark to the offense, but Daniels was just 3 for 7 for 25 yards with an interception before Greene entered the game.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

West Virginia Falls to Open Road Trip

The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Kansas State at Ahearn Field House in Manhattan, Kansas, on Thursday, Nov. 10. Junior libero Skye Stokes led the Mountaineers with 13 digs. Thursday marked her 17th double-digit digs performance of the season and the 41st of her career. The Chester, West Virginia, native also added one service ace and leads WVU on the campaign with 29 service aces.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Lane closure in Ohio County begins Wednesday

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A portion of County Route 3-1, at 52 Highland Hill Road, near milepost .25, will be restricted from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., from November 16 to 18. Service workers will be installing underground electric service. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Wheeling, WV

Wheeling might not be the first place you think of when planning a trip, but it is worth considering. The nickname for Wheeling is ‘The Friendly City,’ which will prove true once you visit and meet some of the locals in this West Virginia town. With many bars...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole to slam WV tomorrow

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is the last day of sunny, unseasonably warm weather before a lot of rain flips the script to unseasonably cold weather. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for all the details. Have any weather photos or videos you’d like to share with us? You can do...
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia expected to be impacted by Hurricane Nicole

Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – In typical years, the bulk of hurricane activity starts to pick up between mid-August to mid-October with the conclusion of hurricane season on November 30th. It is somewhat abnormal to have hurricanes this late in the year, but nonetheless, we have one to talk about. Currently, we have Tropical Storm […]
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy