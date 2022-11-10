Read full article on original website
Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, TexasMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Teenage Girl and 51-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead After Arlington House FireMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After a Multi-City Chase by Fort Worth PoliceMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Freeze Warning Issued for Parts of North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamationAsh JurbergTexas State
West Virginia road in hunting area will be closed for two months to vehicular traffic
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV (WTRF) — Dunkard Fork Wildlife Management Area in Marshall County, West Virginia, will be closed to vehicular traffic for two months while dam repairs are being made at the lake, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced on Thursday. The wildlife management area will remain open to foot traffic and […]
Registered service deer ‘Twitch’ reportedly confiscated by West Virginia DNR
SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS) — According to the owner of a registered service deer, Jodi Miller, West Virginia DNR officers allegedly confiscated her animal. According to Miller, the white-tailed deer, known as Twitch, was reportedly had a minor injury leading up to when it was taken. Miller said she and her family had rescued ‘Twitch’ and […]
WDTV
WWII veteran from Fairmont created Big Mac
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Veterans Day, we want to tell you about one late local veteran who created something that may surprise you. Jim Delligatti, the man who invented McDonald’s flagship sandwich, the Big Mac, graduated from Fairmont Senior High School in Marion County in 1936. After graduation,...
Did you know West Virginia is the third most forested state?
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Did you know that West Virginia is the third most forested state in the nation? West Virginia ranks as the third most forested state in the nation, just behind New Hampshire as second and Maine as first. West Virginia is also second in standing hardwood volume, according to Stateforesters.org. From the […]
WVU Mountaineers of Distinction named at halftime
As a part of Mountaineer Week, West Virginia University students Matthew Hudson, Giana Loretta, Sonia-Frida Ndifon, Trevor Swiger and Callyn Zeigler were honored as WVU's 2022 Mountaineers of Distinction.
Why is used cooking grease stolen from restaurants?
Why are criminals stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio and elsewhere?
wvsportsnow.com
Garrett Greene Sparks West Virginia to First Big 12 Win Over Oklahoma
Morgantown, W.Va – An ugly day turned into an ugly game early on between West Virginia and Oklahoma. The sloppiness produced a scoreless first quarter that included the biggest offensive play for the Mountaineers being a pass of a scramble by Garrett Greene to Sam James with about two minutes left. Greene came in for starting quarterback JT Daniels towards the end of the quarter. This was likely just to get Greene some playing time and to add a spark to the offense, but Daniels was just 3 for 7 for 25 yards with an interception before Greene entered the game.
From population 82 to Los Angeles: West Virginia musician returning home for tour
Adam Yokum went from living in Whitmer, population 82, to now living in Los Angeles in order to pursue his music career. The 22-year-old singer, songwriter and rapper, says he began his love of music early - his father was involved in a bluegrass band, and his brother played classical guitar.
WBOY
West Virginia Falls to Open Road Trip
The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Kansas State at Ahearn Field House in Manhattan, Kansas, on Thursday, Nov. 10. Junior libero Skye Stokes led the Mountaineers with 13 digs. Thursday marked her 17th double-digit digs performance of the season and the 41st of her career. The Chester, West Virginia, native also added one service ace and leads WVU on the campaign with 29 service aces.
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables West Virginia Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media following OU's 23-20 loss to West Virginia.
Lane closure in Ohio County begins Wednesday
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A portion of County Route 3-1, at 52 Highland Hill Road, near milepost .25, will be restricted from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., from November 16 to 18. Service workers will be installing underground electric service. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Wheeling, WV
Wheeling might not be the first place you think of when planning a trip, but it is worth considering. The nickname for Wheeling is ‘The Friendly City,’ which will prove true once you visit and meet some of the locals in this West Virginia town. With many bars...
I-79 split in Fairmont area being removed
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that the lane split on Interstate 79 southbound in White Hall will be removed next week.
Three Quick Takeaways From Oklahoma's Loss to West Virginia
The Sooners continued to make untimely mistakes on Saturday in a gut-punch loss to West Virginia in Morgantown.
In a Driving Rain, West Virginia Washes Out Oklahoma
The Sooners fell to 5-5 on the season with an ugly performance in ugly conditions in Morgantown.
Wayne Newton gifted West Virginia hero Woody Williams’ challenge coins
LAS VEGAS, NV (WOWK) – It has been five months since the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II passed away, but Woody Williams still has work to do, by way of his friends. Wednesday night, another item was crossed off the to-do list. Woody’s friends Kim and Debbie Wolfe, from Cabell […]
WDTV
Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole to slam WV tomorrow
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is the last day of sunny, unseasonably warm weather before a lot of rain flips the script to unseasonably cold weather. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for all the details. Have any weather photos or videos you’d like to share with us? You can do...
Four buildings destroyed, no injuries in New Martinsville fire
UPDATE (5:00 p.m.): Officials say that four buildings are total losses. These include Riggenbach Tile and Carpet’s store, their warehouse and the office of Dr. Benjamin J. Kocher, D.D.S. The call for a fire came in at around 10:10 a.m. Thursday morning. No one was injured, and those who worked at the dentist’s office were […]
West Virginia expected to be impacted by Hurricane Nicole
Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – In typical years, the bulk of hurricane activity starts to pick up between mid-August to mid-October with the conclusion of hurricane season on November 30th. It is somewhat abnormal to have hurricanes this late in the year, but nonetheless, we have one to talk about. Currently, we have Tropical Storm […]
