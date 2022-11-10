Morgantown, W.Va – An ugly day turned into an ugly game early on between West Virginia and Oklahoma. The sloppiness produced a scoreless first quarter that included the biggest offensive play for the Mountaineers being a pass of a scramble by Garrett Greene to Sam James with about two minutes left. Greene came in for starting quarterback JT Daniels towards the end of the quarter. This was likely just to get Greene some playing time and to add a spark to the offense, but Daniels was just 3 for 7 for 25 yards with an interception before Greene entered the game.

