ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

200,000 soldiers killed or wounded in Ukraine war, says US general

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IOd7z_0j5ZJtBr00
World News

A total of 200,000 soldiers have been killed in the nine months since Russia invaded Ukraine, a top US general has said.

Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said as many as 40,000 Ukrainian civilians and “well over” 100,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded in the war. “Same thing probably on the Ukrainian side,” Mr Milley added.

“There has been a tremendous amount of suffering, human suffering,” he said at The Economic Club of New York.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday he was open to peace talks with Russia to end the war but only on the condition that Russia return all of Ukraine’s occupied lands, provide compensation for war damage and face prosecution for war crimes.

Russia has said it is open to talks and this week announced it had begun a retreat from Kherson.

Mr Zelensky has warned that the Russians are feigning a pullout from Kherson to lure the Ukrainian army into an entrenched battle in the strategic industrial port city, a gateway to the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula.

Mr Milley, the highest-ranking US military officer, said Russia had amassed 20,000 to 30,000 troops in Kherson and a full retreat could take several weeks.

“The initial indicators are they are in fact doing it. They made the public announcement they’re doing it. I believe they’re doing it in order to preserve their force to re-establish defensive lines south of the (Dnieper) river, but that remains to be seen,” he said.

He said it is possible the Russians will use the retreat to reset their troops for a spring offensive but “there’s also an opportunity here, a window of opportunity for negotiation”.

But for negotiations to have a chance, both Russia and Ukraine would have to reach a “mutual recognition” that a military victory “is maybe not achievable through military means, and therefore you need to turn to other means,” Mr Milley said, citing the end of the First World War as an example.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Zelensky says Ukrainian special military units in Kherson

Ukraine’s president has said that special military units have entered the city of Kherson. In a video address hours after Russia said it had completed withdrawing troops from the strategically key city, President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “As of now, our defenders are approaching the city. In quite a bit, we are going to enter. But special units are already in the city.”
newschain

Russia says latest retreat in Ukraine is complete

Russia said its troops have finished retreating from the western bank of the river dividing Ukraine’s southern Kherson region. It allows Ukrainian forces to move cautiously toward reclaiming the country’s only Russian-occupied provincial capital in what would be a major victory. In a statement carried by Russian state...
newschain

Withdrawal from Kherson reinforces Russian weakness, Sunak and Zelensky say

Russia’s withdrawal from the only provincial Ukrainian capital it has captured would further demonstrate the weakness of Vladimir Putin’s military offensive, Rishi Sunak said. In a call on Thursday morning with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Prime Minister expressed careful optimism over Moscow’s troops being forced to flee...
newschain

Kyiv vows to continue pushing Russians out after success in Kherson

Ukraine’s president has vowed to keep pushing Russian forces out of his country after they withdrew from Kherson, leaving behind devastation, hunger and booby traps. The Russian retreat from the city marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine’s pushback against Moscow’s invasion almost nine months ago. Kherson residents hugged and kissed the arriving Ukrainian troops in rapturous scenes.
newschain

Sunak to ‘call out Putin’s regime’ over Ukraine war at G20 summit

Rishi Sunak will use the upcoming G20 summit to “call out Putin’s regime” over the devastation it is wreaking on Ukraine and the global economy with its invasion. The Prime Minister jets off to Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday to join other leaders of the world’s biggest economies including US President Joe Biden, France’s Emmanuel Macron and China’s Xi Jinping.
newschain

Wallace urges caution on Russian withdrawal from Kherson

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said he will “believe it when we see it”, when asked about Russia withdrawing from the Ukrainian city of Kherson. It would be a “significant psychological blow” for Russian troops if they left the southern city, he said. He was speaking...
newschain

US, Japan and South Korea vow unified response to threat from North

Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea have vowed a unified, co-ordinated response to North Korea’s threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, with the US president declaring the three-way partnership is “even more important than it’s ever been”. Mr Biden met separately with...
newschain

Jackie Kirk’s children ‘grateful’ for every day she lived after attack

The children of a woman who died 21 years after being set alight have paid tribute to her bravery and told how grateful they are for each day she lived following the attack. Steven Craig, 58, was previously handed a discretionary life sentence and served almost 19 years in prison for grievous bodily harm with intent on Jackie Kirk, and two offences relating to a second woman.
newschain

In Pictures: Nation pays tribute to war dead on Remembrance Sunday

The King has marked his first Remembrance Sunday as the UK’s monarch by laying a wreath during a ceremony at the Centoaph in London. Charles laid his floral tribute after buglers from the Royal Marines played the Last Post. The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales watched the...
newschain

Union leader accuses Government of ‘deliberately running down’ NHS

The leader of the UK’s largest trade union has accused the Government of “deliberately running down the NHS”. Christina McAnea, general secretary of Unison, said she fears the path is being laid for an “organisation” to be appointed to take over the running of the health service.
newschain

Figures set to show 40,000 migrant crossings into UK this year

More than 40,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel into the UK so far this year, Government figures are expected to show. The provisional total of arrivals for 2022 had been 39,913 ahead of the weekend, with further crossings on Saturday likely to set a new milestone. Border Force officials...
newschain

Guard admits spying for Russia while working at British embassy in Berlin

A disgruntled security guard has admitted spying for Russia while working at the British embassy in Berlin. Briton David Ballantyne Smith, 58, is said to have been driven by an intense hatred for his own country and wanted to live in Russia or Ukraine at the time he passed on secret intelligence from May 2020.
newschain

Joint Scottish and Welsh calls for additional NHS funding to avert strike action

Humza Yousaf and his Welsh counterpart have written to the UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay asking for more funding to help avert strike action this winter. Mr Yousaf along with Eluned Morgan wrote to Mr Barclay ahead of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement next week in a bid to call for additional funding for hard-working NHS staff.
newschain

Queen’s service and duty praised at Festival of Remembrance

The Queen’s dedicated service and duty have been hailed at the annual Festival of Remembrance attended by the King and other members of the royal family. Charles and his siblings, the Princess Royal and Earl of Wessex, watched on as archive footage of their late mother was played at the Royal Albert Hall.
VIRGINIA STATE
newschain

Starmer: Skills shortage cannot be remedied by foreign workers

Sir Keir Starmer has said the labour shortage in the UK cannot be remedied with foreign workers but by training Britons. The Labour leader said: “We can’t rely on bringing in talent from abroad.”. In a wide-ranging interview with the Sunday Express which covered Brexit, the migrant crisis...
KRMG

S Korea, Japan seek better ties amid NKorea missile tensions

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed Sunday to keep up efforts to resolve their thorny historical disputes as they’re pushing to bolster security cooperation with the United States to better deal with North Korean nuclear threats. South Korean President...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
166K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy