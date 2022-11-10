The number of patients in hospital beds in England who no longer need to be there has reached a new monthly high, figures show.An average of 13,613 beds per day were occupied by people ready to be discharged from hospital in October.That was up from 13,305 in September and the highest monthly figure since comparable data began in December 2021, according to analysis by the PA news agency.Numbers have been on an upwards trend since June, when the average stood at 11,590.The seven-day rolling average for delayed discharges from beds peaked at 13,723 in the week to October 11, but...

2 DAYS AGO