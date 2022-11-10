Read full article on original website
Matt Carlson
2d ago
then get it don't. we the people have spoken and we want it. three tavern league needs to step back. if not maybe we should look into them a little more. you would think they would support it and bring them into the tavern league but you know it's run by alcoholics
Reply
5
Dale Mitchell
2d ago
I'm tired of waiting on politicians and special interest groups. I've smoked weed for more than 45 years, served my country, always had a good job,raised my kids to be responsible and productive citizens, and paid my bills on time. I will continue to smoke in Wisconsin, legal or not.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton, other cities pass advisory marijuana referendums
Gov. Evers: Education, tax cuts, shared revenue are priorities in 2nd term. A school in Oshkosh was one of the governor's first stops after winning Tuesday's election. A military Black Hawk helicopter landed and a brigadier general spoke at Shawano Community Middle School. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The electric bill for...
WBAY Green Bay
Gov. Evers gets warm welcome at Oshkosh school after re-election
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers was back in Northeast Wisconsin on Thursday, less than two days after securing re-election. He defeated Republican challenger Tim Michels by almost 90,000 votes. Four years ago, we covered Governor-elect Evers’ first visit to Northeast Wisconsin after he unseated Gov. Scott Walker. Evers spoke to business and community leaders at a New North Conference.
WBAY Green Bay
Majority of Appleton voters want to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A majority of voters in Appleton on Tuesday said they would like to see marijuana legalized in Wisconsin. Appleton’s city council members put an advisory referendum on the ballot to gauge public interest and two-thirds of the voters said ‘yes’. Medical and recreational...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan shakeup; city administrator on paid leave, but why?
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - There is a political shakeup in Sheboygan, and it has nothing to do with the election. The city council voted this week to put the city administrator on paid leave. During the Sheboygan Common Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 7, City Administrator Todd Wolf sat next to...
wearegreenbay.com
ON THE SCENE: Ron Johnson’s election headquarters
8:55 p.m. – First wave of results. NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The first wave of votes are being counted and tallied as the crowd is beginning to fill the room at Republican incumbent Ron Johnson’s election headquarters. Early votes are leaning toward Johnson’s challenger, Democrat Mandela Barnes,...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin attorney general race too close to call
Wisconsin's attorney general race was too close to call early Wednesday morning even though the Republican challenger conceded. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said around 1 a.m. that he didn't see a way to victory even though unofficial results showed that with 99% of the vote counted incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul held a narrow lead of less than a percentage point. Under Wisconsin law, a recount can only be ordered if the margin of defeat is less than a point.
Wisconsin Mansion Houses A Museum Of Beautiful Paper Weights
A child's fascination with paper weights has turned into a Wisconsin museum filled with beautiful examples of the office desk accessory. I never collected anything as a child. Baseball cards didn't do anything for me. I think there was an attempt to collect stamps for about 2 weeks before I realized that was stupid. Maybe it was because I never found anything I was truly passionate about as a kid or maybe I'm missing a gene that other's have to make them want to collect things.
Fox11online.com
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
Wisconsin veteran shares message for those contemplating suicide
A stop for food and a drink five years ago, changed the course of an Oshkosh-area veteran’s life. Jorel Wester tells me he planned to commit suicide when a cup stopped him.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - November 9, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday, November 9, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
94.3 Jack FM
Valley Transit Seeks Feedback from Public Amid New Project
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Valley Transit will be hosting an event to showcase the proposed plan for the new Downtown Appleton Transit Center on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 3 – 5:30 p.m. at the Transit Center, located at 100 E. Washington Street in Appleton. The purpose of this...
WDIO-TV
Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
wausharaargus.com
Alliant reports Wautoma Solar Farm project is underway with plans to be fully operational by November 2023
Tony Palese, senior communications partner at Alliant Energy, and Rick Nowicki, Site Manager, Alliant Energy, were the guest speakers at the evening Wautoma Kiwanis meeting held at the Silvercryst, Wautoma, on Nov. 3rd. The topic was the update on the Wautoma Solar Farm project. Nowicki, Wautoma Solar Site Manager, told...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin National Guard arrives in a Black Hawk Helicopter at Shawano Middle School
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – To honor veterans with a celebration, Shawano Community Middle School landed a Black Hawk helicopter at the football practice field. Veterans were welcomed to breakfast early on Thursday in the school’s cafeteria before Brigadier General Joane Mathews addressed local veterans, students, staff, and community members.
Fox11online.com
Man cleans gravestones of Austin Straubel and Milo C. Huempfner in honor of Veterans Day
ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- A veteran is paying his respects to two prominent Brown County veterans by cleaning their gravestones. Todd Meyer, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force, noticed the gravestones of Austin Straubel and Milo C. Huempfner at Woodlawn Cemetery in Allouez looking weathered. Austin Straubel was the...
94.3 Jack FM
Wisconsin Public Service With Advice to Save Energy
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Believe it or not, winter is almost here. The cost to heat your home this year may be more than what you’re used to. Green Bay residents may find themselves looking for ways to save on their energy bill. Wisconsin Public Service spokesman, Matt Cullen, says residents should have a professional inspection of their heating system and change the filter on their furnace at least once every 3 months to ensure it’s running as efficiently as possible.
waupacanow.com
Lab report finds meth, cocaine
Waupaca County judge issues warrant for driver with 7 OWIs. The Waupaca County district attorney’s office filed an amended complaint against Brian J. Hejda, 45, Waupaca. He was initially charged in April with an eighth offense of prohibited alcohol content, as well as operating while revoked and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
94.3 Jack FM
Shawano Students With A Special Lesson
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Shawano students got a chance to explore a Black Hawk helicopter Thursday as part of a Veterans Day celebration. Shawano Community Middle School students honored veterans with a breakfast and programming before the helicopter arrived on the football field. But students didn’t just get to...
wisfarmer.com
Rough road ahead due to milk hauler shortage
At one time in his career, milk hauler Ron Meyer ran three routes picking up milk from over 45 farms. Today the Oakfield driver mans a single route, collecting milk from just a dozen remaining farms. "I started seeing the decline in farms 20 years ago and its been steady...
nbc15.com
BBB warns people not to fall for fake USPS text message scam
DALTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A phishing scam is circulating around southern Wisconsin in the form of a text message pretending to come from the USPS. Fourteen people reached out to the Southwest Wisconsin Better Business Bureau to report a text message scam pretending to be the United States Postal Services asking people to pay a $3 fee.
Comments / 5