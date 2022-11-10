Read full article on original website
April Besaw
2d ago
I agree she knew exactly what she was doing .. like let's take moms car and go to the party .
darth
1d ago
treat her just like an adult...she'll stay on kids side of prison til she turns 18 then she'll go to adult side.
Oshkosh Police investigate home intruder, no injuries reported
The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a suspicious situation that took place at a residence in the 1500 block of Covington Drive in Oshkosh.
94.3 Jack FM
Two Arrested on Drug Charges in Connection with Child Neglect Death
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two people were arrested on drug charges as part of a police investigation into the death of a 3-year-old child in Manitowoc. According to the probable cause statement, police went to Holy Family Memorial Medical Center on Oct. 6 for the death of a child.
wearegreenbay.com
Details released of shooting that killed 5-year-old in Green Bay, charges officially filed
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay could be looking at over 75 years in prison after he was charged in the shooting that killed a 5-year-old. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 37-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter was officially charged in the shooting that killed 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley.
wearegreenbay.com
Preliminary hearing for Green Bay teenager accused of killing 17-year-old in hit-and-run crash moved back to Nov. 22
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The teenager accused of killing another teenager from Milwaukee in a hit-and-run crash on West Mason Street was in Brown County Court on Wednesday. 15-year-old Sienna Pecore was joined by her mother, and the two expressed their plan to hire a private attorney within the next week, meaning the preliminary hearing will be pushed back to November 22.
seehafernews.com
One Arrested Following Police Chase in Sheboygan
One person was arrested in Sheboygan yesterday following a chase with Sheriff’s Deputies. According to police reports, deputies with the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull a motorcycle over around Wilson Avenue and South 22nd Street at around 6:30 Thursday evening. The driver sped off and drove...
Manitowoc Police arrest two people in connection to death of 3-year-old
Manitowoc Police Department received a complaint of a deceased 3-year-old child that had presented at a local health care facility
wearegreenbay.com
Skyé Bleu’s aunt speaks out on man who’s charged in her death
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The family of the 5-year-old Green Bay girl shot dead in her apartment on October 17th says it wishes the charges filed today were more severe. “We wanted first-degree murder,” Sheena Evans told Local 5 News during a phone conversation from her Milwaukee home. “Hit him with everything. I’m fighting for Skyé!”
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 pm, officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
1065thebuzz.com
Calumet County Searching for Driver That Hit a Horse
Calumet County authorities are investigating an unusual hit-and-run accident that seriously injured a horse. Sheriff’s Officers say the accident happened this past Sunday around 8 p.m. when a truck traveling on a firelane in the Village of Harrison left the roadway, traveling into a horse pasture where it hit a fence, a horse and a utility pole.
wearegreenbay.com
Officers identify man who died after vehicle went into Manitowoc River
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department have identified the person who was found dead after a car was pulled out of the Manitowoc River on Saturday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, the driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was identified as Green Bay...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay meth overdose death leads to charges against homeless man
A man is due to be arranged in Brown County Circuit Court Tuesday on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the overdose death of a Green Bay man in March. Green Bay police, in a criminal complaint, say William Dennis Patnode Jr., 48, provided the methamphetamine that...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police clearing scene of crash near Aldo Leopold
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are working to clear the scene of a “minor traffic accident” involving a school bus. It happened about 7:40 a.m. at Monroe and Porlier Streets, near Aldo Leopold Community School. Police say the intersection should be “back to normal” by 8:45 a.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Man in Green Bay charged with homicide, drug-related crimes
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Green Bay is facing five charges and over 50 years in prison after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in an overdose death back in March. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old William Patnode Jr. was...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police Department seeking public’s help identifying vehicle, passengers involved in a September shooting
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Green Bay are currently requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying the vehicle and passengers who were allegedly involved in a shooting that occurred earlier in September. According to a release from the Green Bay Police Department, the vehicle officers...
wearegreenbay.com
Crash on I-41 in Brown County closes all southbound lanes
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on I-41 southbound at Mile Marker 156.4 in Brown County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are blocked on I-41 southbound as a result of the crash that happened around 9:10 p.m. The Brown County Sheriff’s...
Green Bay Police doubling rewards for catalytic converter theft information
Catalytic converter thefts are a problem in the City of Green Bay, and the police department is offering more money to catch catalytic converter thieves.
wearegreenbay.com
Accident involving school bus temporarily shuts down intersection on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An intersection on Green Bay’s east side was temporarily closed as police worked to clear it following an accident involving a school bus. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on November 11 around 7:40 a.m., police responded to a ‘minor’ traffic accident at Monroe Avenue and Porlier Street. There were two vehicles involved in the initial accident, which ended with one of the vehicles hitting a school bus.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - November 9, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday, November 9, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wearegreenbay.com
20-year-old from Green Bay dies after head-on crash in Manitowoc County
ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Manitowoc County left a Green Bay man dead, and authorities say a ‘passing maneuver’ was attempted when the crash happened. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 8 around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to CTH W for a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was reportedly ‘engulfed’ in flames.
Fox11online.com
One man killed in a Manitowoc Co. crash
MANITOWOC (WLUK) - One man was killed in a two-vehicle, head-on crash Tuesday morning in the Manitowoc County town of Rockland. The crash happened at 4:35 p.m. on County W at Milwaukee Street, according a news release from Sheriff Daniel Hartwig. The preliminary investigation indicates that prior to the crash...
