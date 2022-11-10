Read full article on original website
Tim Hardaway Says 23-Year-Old Luka Doncic Is Better Than 23-Year-Old LeBron James
While the Dallas Mavericks may be just 6-6 on the season, their superstar Luka Doncic has given the whole city a lot to be excited about. As one of the best and most talented young players in the game, Luka is almost single-handily keeping the Mavs afloat this season and has emerged as a major early front-runner for the MVP.
Suns Made Right Decision Letting JaVale McGee Walk
The Phoenix Suns had plenty of discussion around them throughout the course of the offseason. From the Kevin Durant rumors to Deandre Ayton speculation and everything between, there was no shortage of writing or reading material in the Valley. Perhaps an underrated storyline was the loss of JaVale McGee, a...
2 Reasons Why The Jazz Are Winning
The biggest surprise of the 2022-23 NBA season thus far has been the Utah Jazz. After hitting the proverbial reset button and trading away All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, most were expecting the Jazz to be playing for nothing other than a shot at the first pick in the 2023 draft and the ability to take French phenom Victor Wembanyama.
Joakim Noah Shares Untold Story Of Kobe Bryant Being Petty To LeBron James When They Played Basketball At the White House
Kobe Bryant was called a lot of things, and petty isn't usually the word that's associated with the late Lakers legend. But, former Chicago Bulls star Joakim Noah relived an incident that changes that perception. Noah had a decorated 13-year run in the NBA, and perhaps one of his best...
Nike Co-Founder Phil Knight Announces Final Decision On Kyrie Irving Partnership
Kyrie Irving remains the talk of the town in the NBA right now. The Brooklyn Nets star decided to get himself in trouble again after sharing a movie full of antisemitism on Twitter, earning a lot of criticism from the general public, NBA fans, people within the Nets organization, and many more.
Former NBA Forward Thurl Bailey Drops Major Truth Bomb On The Utah Jazz's 10-3 Start
A quick look at the Western Conference standings will tell you all you need to know about the NBA's biggest storyline so far. After trading away their two franchise cornerstones in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this past summer, nobody was expecting them to win more than 25 games all season.
Former Lakers Sharpshooter Gives Crucial Advice To Star Big Man Anthony Davis: "He Needs To Go With The Kobe Mentality."
At 2-10 on the season, the Los Angeles Lakers could use all the help they can get right now. And with LeBron James battling injuries, it falls on Anthony Davis to be the leader of this team and carry them to a favorable position in the West. So far, that...
Former Laker Teammate Gives Alarming Statement About LeBron
The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. Entering the year with an old roster and a lack of outside shooters, the expectations were not very high anyway. But, to see a LeBron James-led Lakers team with a record of 2-9 is...
Kevin Durant Reveals His True Feelings On Kawhi Leonard: "He's An All-Time Great...”
Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players the NBA has ever seen and he is arguably the greatest scorer in the league in the last decade or so. There are few playing today who have a resume that compares with KD but someone who could potentially have had his name mentioned alongside Durant is Kawhi Leonard.
Three possible landing spots for Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley
Despite being a month away from when the NBA trade deadline rumor mill starts to heat up, the New York Knicks have already reportedly been contacted about the availability of one of their best prospects. The New York Knicks will have some tough decisions to make over the next couple...
Stephen A. Smith Says It's Time For The Nets To Let Kyrie Irving Play: "LeBron Was Damn Right, Bring Him Back!"
Thanks to his own doing, Kyrie Irving is finding himself in a bit of hot water to start the season. After promoting an anti-semitic film on his social media and delaying his apology for it, Irving was promptly handed down a punishment from the Nets. Besides having to serve a...
Kanye West Attended LeBron James' "The Decision", Fell Asleep And Left Before James Made His Announcement
The year 2010 was crucial for NBA history, as it was the last season where we would see Kobe Bryant leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a championship, but that wasn't the biggest story of that year. LeBron James had a difficult decision to make during the summer, trying to see if he would run it back with the Cleveland Cavaliers or join a different team to try to win that elusive NBA championship.
The Cavaliers Were Almost Part Of A Monster Trade
Brian Windhorst claims that Paul George was close to being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in 2017. The trade would have required that Kevin Love and draft picks be sent to the Denver Nuggets while the Indiana Pacers would have gotten Gary Harris and draft picks of their own.
Watch: Kawhi Leonard's beef with the Spurs was the feud nobody expected | Part One
It’s incredible how much Kawhi Leonard fit the San Antonio Spurs' ethos. A reclusive team-first superstar, who rarely showed emotions and only cared about hooping. San Antonio is a model franchise that’s often been called bland, boring, or as I like to say — sauceless but whatever you wanna call them, their success on the court has spoken volumes. On paper, Kawhi and the Spurs were a match made in heaven who appeared to be locked in with each other until the end of time. Except, the relationship that seemed to be unbreakable from the outside ultimately deteriorated behind the scenes, resulting in a messy divorce. But to truly appreciate the tenderness of this beef you have to understand that it’s arguably the most improbable feud that occurred in NBA history. Written and produced by: Joe Ali Directed and edited by: Ryan Simmons Art direction by: Michael Das.
The Bucks Have Been Quietly Thinking Of Making A Trade
The Milwaukee Bucks are currently the best team in the NBA, with a strong 10-1 start to the season and a lot of promise that shows they could go all the way again this year. The main star of the team is obviously Giannis Antetokounmpo but there are many supporting players who help the team become such a powerhouse.
NBA Fans Roast Patrick Beverley After His Poor Performance Against The Kings: "Literally The Most Overrated Defender"
Los Angeles Lakers' Patrick Beverley was slammed by fans on social media for his disappointing performance against the Sacramento Kings. The guard had just 5 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists to show after starting for the Lakers, and the 120-114 loss did little to help his case against a fanbase that was already miffed with the team's campaign so far.
James Worthy And Robert Horry Absolutely Slammed The Lakers After They Lost To The Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers' sorry run continued as they were pipped by the Sacramento Kings, earning the wrath of former Lakers James Worthy and Robert Horry. The loss marks their fifth in a row as they went down 120-114 to Sacramento. With LeBron James missing the game due to an...
Danny Green Reveals He Never Heard Of NBA YoungBoy Until His Teammates Start Playing Him All Day Long
They say you start getting old when you can't keep up with the most recent trends and don't know the new artists. That's what's happening to Danny Green, apparently, as he had no idea of the existence of one of the hottest rappers out there right now. It was a...
Vince Carter Selected Michael Jordan As The Player He Would Want To Play With Most: "You Knew You Were Going To The Finals."
Basketball may be a team game, but it depends as much on the quality of the biggest superstars as it does on the rest of the team. The game's greatest players have been able to function as the fulcrum for sustained success for their teams. And having the right teammates was what took them to the next level, turning successful regular seasons into championships and dynasties.
NBA Star Damian Lillard ‘Wouldn’t Be Mad’ At Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby & Darren Waller If They Wanted To Leave Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders’ disappointing 2022 season reached a new low on Sunday with a 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. The Raiders jumped out to an impressive 17-0 lead early in the second quarter but saw it evaporate over the final 40 minutes of the game with poor play and coaching.
