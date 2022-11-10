Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
lawrentian.com
A resident of Voodis responds to campus concerns
The opinions expressed in The Lawrentian are those of the students, faculty and community members who wrote them. The Lawrentian does not endorse any opinions piece except for the staff editorial, which represents a majority of the editorial board. The Lawrentian welcomes everyone to submit their own opinions. For the full editorial policy and parameters for submitting articles, please refer to the about section.
94.3 Jack FM
Neenah High School School Continues Special Olympics Partnership
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Neenah High School is continuing its efforts to be more inclusive of students of all abilities. The school, which has received national recognition for student inclusion, hosted a students vs. staff basketball game Thursday night. Students with and without disabilities competed alongside one another. It’s...
94.3 Jack FM
Shawano Students With A Special Lesson
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Shawano students got a chance to explore a Black Hawk helicopter Thursday as part of a Veterans Day celebration. Shawano Community Middle School students honored veterans with a breakfast and programming before the helicopter arrived on the football field. But students didn’t just get to...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public School District Superintendent Addresses Literacy Concerns
Manitowoc’s interim Superintendent of Public Schools has been on the job since July and made an appearance earlier this week on the WCUB Breakfast Club. James Feil says the focus right now in the district is literacy. “One of the main concerns there is it’s not our teachers, it’s...
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
Schmitt family donates over $122,000 for stage in Two Rivers to honor quartet
With the help of over 100 family members, on Monday, the quartet's family donated more than $122,000 towards the City of Two Rivers to help build a new stage in Central Park downtown.
spectrumnews1.com
Appleton voters overwhelmingly support $1.298 million school referendum
APPLETON, Wis. — At a time when financial concerns were at the forefront of many voters who went to the polls Tuesday, it nonetheless proved to be the right time for a $129.8 million Appleton Area School District (AASD) referendum. Each question of the two-question referendum received over 67%...
Fox11online.com
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
Hometown Hero: The marine behind the most ‘Benevolent Beard’
Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – You might know him as the man with the most ‘Benevolent Beard’ in America. But there’s much more to Ryan Baudhuin’s story and it begins in the U.S. Marine Corps. “The Marine Corps is an attitude and you know, a swagger and that spoke to me directly. It’s a cult […]
WBAY Green Bay
Manitowoc library evacuated for person having a mental health crisis
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police said the Manitowoc Public Library was evacuated Thursday afternoon as a precaution after they were told a person having a mental health crisis might be armed. Officers were asked to check on the welfare of a person at the library at about 3 p.m. Because...
94.3 Jack FM
Wisconsin Public Service With Advice to Save Energy
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Believe it or not, winter is almost here. The cost to heat your home this year may be more than what you’re used to. Green Bay residents may find themselves looking for ways to save on their energy bill. Wisconsin Public Service spokesman, Matt Cullen, says residents should have a professional inspection of their heating system and change the filter on their furnace at least once every 3 months to ensure it’s running as efficiently as possible.
Fox11online.com
Man cleans gravestones of Austin Straubel and Milo C. Huempfner in honor of Veterans Day
ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- A veteran is paying his respects to two prominent Brown County veterans by cleaning their gravestones. Todd Meyer, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force, noticed the gravestones of Austin Straubel and Milo C. Huempfner at Woodlawn Cemetery in Allouez looking weathered. Austin Straubel was the...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin National Guard arrives in a Black Hawk Helicopter at Shawano Middle School
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – To honor veterans with a celebration, Shawano Community Middle School landed a Black Hawk helicopter at the football practice field. Veterans were welcomed to breakfast early on Thursday in the school’s cafeteria before Brigadier General Joane Mathews addressed local veterans, students, staff, and community members.
wuwm.com
Wisconsin DOT proposes East-West I-94 rebuild to be a fix at eight, instead of 'Fix At Six'
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is again proposing to rebuild the I-94 East-West Freeway in Milwaukee County at eight lanes, instead of the current six. Community groups have been pushing for a so-called Fix At Six option, saying it would lead to less noise and pollution in the heavily populated rebuild corridor between roughly 16th and 70th streets on Milwaukee's west side.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Bigger isn’t always better
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Higher levels of carbon dioxide cause plants to grow faster and bigger. But that isn’t always better. In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz tells us about a finding that what these plants make up for in size, they lose in nutrition. Plus, a man...
wearegreenbay.com
‘If he sees this, thank you’: Paul’s Pantry gets massive donation after city employee’s quick thinking
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – From tragedy to triumph, a batch of fruit made its way to Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay on Friday. After a truck full of pears was rejected by a store because they tipped over inside, the truck driver was set to discard nearly five pallets of bagged, organic Bartlett pears.
nbc15.com
Businesses offering deals for veterans in honor of Veteran’s Day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A variety of businesses and organizations are offering special deals for veterans on Veteran’s Day. Businesses in the local area and across the region are honoring veterans with special deals this Friday. Some of the deals being offered to veterans on Veteran’s Day include:
Get to know Mac, our newest NBC 26 Today anchor
Get to know MacLeod Hageman. Nina Sparano takes Mac out to lunch in downtown Green Bay for a little Q&A, and Mac's most embarrassing TV moment.
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Boys and Girls Club Unveils New Mural
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ – WLUK) — A colorful, 70 foot long mural can now be seen outside a Boys and Girls Club in Green Bay. “Our kids were part of the design process,” said the Club’s creative arts specialist, Craig Knitt. “Every step of this had children involved in the process.”
Comments / 0