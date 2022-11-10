ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A resident of Voodis responds to campus concerns

Neenah High School School Continues Special Olympics Partnership

NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Neenah High School is continuing its efforts to be more inclusive of students of all abilities. The school, which has received national recognition for student inclusion, hosted a students vs. staff basketball game Thursday night. Students with and without disabilities competed alongside one another. It’s...
Shawano Students With A Special Lesson

SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Shawano students got a chance to explore a Black Hawk helicopter Thursday as part of a Veterans Day celebration. Shawano Community Middle School students honored veterans with a breakfast and programming before the helicopter arrived on the football field. But students didn’t just get to...
Appleton voters overwhelmingly support $1.298 million school referendum

APPLETON, Wis. — At a time when financial concerns were at the forefront of many voters who went to the polls Tuesday, it nonetheless proved to be the right time for a $129.8 million Appleton Area School District (AASD) referendum. Each question of the two-question referendum received over 67%...
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity

MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
Manitowoc library evacuated for person having a mental health crisis

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police said the Manitowoc Public Library was evacuated Thursday afternoon as a precaution after they were told a person having a mental health crisis might be armed. Officers were asked to check on the welfare of a person at the library at about 3 p.m. Because...
Wisconsin Public Service With Advice to Save Energy

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Believe it or not, winter is almost here. The cost to heat your home this year may be more than what you’re used to. Green Bay residents may find themselves looking for ways to save on their energy bill. Wisconsin Public Service spokesman, Matt Cullen, says residents should have a professional inspection of their heating system and change the filter on their furnace at least once every 3 months to ensure it’s running as efficiently as possible.
Wisconsin National Guard arrives in a Black Hawk Helicopter at Shawano Middle School

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – To honor veterans with a celebration, Shawano Community Middle School landed a Black Hawk helicopter at the football practice field. Veterans were welcomed to breakfast early on Thursday in the school’s cafeteria before Brigadier General Joane Mathews addressed local veterans, students, staff, and community members.
Wisconsin DOT proposes East-West I-94 rebuild to be a fix at eight, instead of 'Fix At Six'

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is again proposing to rebuild the I-94 East-West Freeway in Milwaukee County at eight lanes, instead of the current six. Community groups have been pushing for a so-called Fix At Six option, saying it would lead to less noise and pollution in the heavily populated rebuild corridor between roughly 16th and 70th streets on Milwaukee's west side.
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Bigger isn’t always better

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Higher levels of carbon dioxide cause plants to grow faster and bigger. But that isn’t always better. In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz tells us about a finding that what these plants make up for in size, they lose in nutrition. Plus, a man...
Businesses offering deals for veterans in honor of Veteran’s Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A variety of businesses and organizations are offering special deals for veterans on Veteran’s Day. Businesses in the local area and across the region are honoring veterans with special deals this Friday. Some of the deals being offered to veterans on Veteran’s Day include:
Green Bay Boys and Girls Club Unveils New Mural

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ – WLUK) — A colorful, 70 foot long mural can now be seen outside a Boys and Girls Club in Green Bay. “Our kids were part of the design process,” said the Club’s creative arts specialist, Craig Knitt. “Every step of this had children involved in the process.”
