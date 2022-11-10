GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Believe it or not, winter is almost here. The cost to heat your home this year may be more than what you’re used to. Green Bay residents may find themselves looking for ways to save on their energy bill. Wisconsin Public Service spokesman, Matt Cullen, says residents should have a professional inspection of their heating system and change the filter on their furnace at least once every 3 months to ensure it’s running as efficiently as possible.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO