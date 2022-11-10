Read full article on original website
See why Hurricane Nicole's expected landfall will be historic
CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri breaks down the latest forecast for Hurricane Nicole as the category 1 storm approaches the coast of Florida.
CDC: Flu activity "very high" in 7 states and Washington D.C.
At least 25 U.S. states or territories recently have had "very high" or "high" rates of influenza activity, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Why it matters: The data suggests this year's flu season is hitting the U.S. harder and earlier than in...
DeSantis puts ice on potential 2024 matchup with Trump
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference Wednesday that "people just need to chill out a little bit" when discussing the GOP civil war and a potential 2024 matchup with former President Trump, Bloomberg reports. Why it matters: DeSantis, a potential 2024 candidate for the Republican party, has...
Philadelphia receives first bus of migrants transported from Texas
The first bus carrying migrants from Texas to Pennsylvania has arrived in the sanctuary city of Philadelphia. The big picture: Under a controversial move to relocate undocumented migrants, thousands have already been transported from Texas to predominantly Democrat-run cities in other parts of the U.S. in a bid to test the cities' social safety nets and challenge President Biden's border policies.
Sun Country adds 15 MSP routes in major expansion
Sun Country is adding 15 new domestic routes from MSP to its summer flight schedule next year. Three destinations — Atlantic City, Colorado Springs and Wilmington, North Carolina — aren't served by other carriers at this time. The big picture: The major expansion, announced Tuesday, is a sign...
Atlanta preps purchase of 180-acre forest
The city will soon be the new owner of more than 180 acres of untouched forest in southwest Atlanta, the latest purchase aimed at preserving the city's tree canopy before it's gone. Why it matters: Often taken for granted, Atlanta's thick tree canopy is one of the city's defining features and an important tool in limiting the effects of climate change.It's also endangered as development gobbles up the dwindling number of large forests inside the city limits.Details: The property — it doesn't have a name yet — abuts the Piedmont Driving Club's golf course off Camp Creek Parkway and...
Phoenix water officials offer conservation tips to combat drought
Phoenix officials have held town halls to teach people how to conserve water amid the ongoing drought that's gripping the western U.S.The town halls are part of the first stage of the city's drought contingency plan.Why it's important: The Colorado River is facing a severe shortage due to an ongoing megadrought that ranks as the region's worst in 1,200 years. State of play: About two dozen residents attended one at Saguaro Library last week. Cynthia Campbell, the city's water resources management adviser, and Max Wilson, its water conservation coordinator, made several suggestions to help save on outdoor water usage. What...
