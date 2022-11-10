The city will soon be the new owner of more than 180 acres of untouched forest in southwest Atlanta, the latest purchase aimed at preserving the city's tree canopy before it's gone. Why it matters: Often taken for granted, Atlanta's thick tree canopy is one of the city's defining features and an important tool in limiting the effects of climate change.It's also endangered as development gobbles up the dwindling number of large forests inside the city limits.Details: The property — it doesn't have a name yet — abuts the Piedmont Driving Club's golf course off Camp Creek Parkway and...

