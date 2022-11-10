Read full article on original website
Assembly Speaker Will Consider A Review Of Wisconsin Abortion Law
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he may support some changes to Wisconsin’s law criminalizing abortion. That law currently has no exceptions for victims of rape or incest, and Governor Tony Evers wants it repealed. Vos said sending a bill to Evers containing those exceptions...
Feds Going After Wisconsin-Based Business
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAQ-METRO) – Federal investigators are moving against a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 on dangerous overnight shifts at food processing plants. The Department of Labor requested a temporary injunction Wednesday against Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services after investigators found at...
Collection Numbers For Wisconsin Drug Take Back Day
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tens of thousands of unwanted medications are now being safely disposed of after this year’s Drug Take Back Day. Over 140 law enforcement agencies across the state helped collect 54,040 pounds of medications on Oct. 29. Aside from Drug Take Back Day, Wisconsin also...
